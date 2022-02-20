The Frisco Wakeland boys repeated as Class 5A state champions on Saturday at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Wolverines were impressive in doing so, accruing 259.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Georgetown's 171.
Wakeland had its share of swimmers finish on the podium at the state meet, held in Austin at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, and they weren't alone.
The Prosper Rock Hill girls, in just their second year as a varsity program, finished second overall with 144.5 points to trail Lubbock (163) for the top spot in the 5A standings.
In 6A, all comers played catch-up to Southlake Carroll, which swept the boys and girls team titles.
The Plano West boys enjoyed their most productive state meet in some time with a fifth-place team total of 100.5 points. District rival Prosper also cracked the top 10 by finishing seven overall at 92 points, and the Flower Mound girls took ninth with 109 points.
Below is a listing of all the student-athletes in Star Local Media markets who placed in the top eight at the state championships.
UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships
Class 6A
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: 1st, Plano West (Theodore Chen, Watson Nguyen, Josemaria Romero, Kai Joshi), 1:30.39
200 IM: 4th, Gio Linscheer, Plano East, 1:48.05; 5th, Jacob Wimberly, Prosper, 1:48.65
50 Freestyle: 8th, Lane White, Prosper, 20.79
100 Butterfly: 1st, Jacob Wimberly, Prosper, 48.37; 4th, Josemaria Romero, Plano West, 48.65
500 Freestyle: 2nd, Gio Linscheer, Plano East, 4:22.98
200 Freestyle Relay: 8th, Prosper (Lane White, Kadence Griffin, Jacob Wimberly, Samuel Taylor), 1:26.02
100 Breaststroke: 2nd, Watson Nguyen, Plano West, 54.76
1-Meter Diving: 3rd, Paul Hong, Marcus, 524.10
400 Freestyle Relay: 8th, Prosper (Lane White, Samuel Taylor, Kadence Griffin, Jacob Wimberly), 3:09.31
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 5th, Flower Mound (Manasvi Pindi, Naomi Shah, Halina Panczyszyn, Julia Wozniak), 1:45:42; 6th, Allen (Karolina Reeves, Joelle Felt, Sophia Ware, Olivia Chen), 1:45.63
200 IM: 1st, Julia Wozniak, Flower Mound, 1:58.62
1-Meter Diving: 7th, Sydney Rice, Marcus, 430.75
200 Freestyle Relay: 7th, Flower Mound (Julia Wozniak, Halina Panczyszyn, Manasvi Pindi, Tatyana Panchishna), 1:36.33
100 Backstroke: 3rd, Halina Panczyszyn, Flower Mound, 55.18
100 Breaststroke: 2nd, Julia Wozniak, Flower Mound, 1:01.93
Class 5A
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: 2nd, Frisco Wakeland (Jonathan Michaels, Alexander Udrys, Conor McKenna, Matthew Beard), 1:33.23
200 Freestyle: 1st, Conor McKenna, Frisco Wakeland, 1:39.50
200 IM: 3rd, Grant Hu, Lovejoy, 1:50.34; 4th, Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland, 1:51.34; 6th, Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage, 1:54.63
50 Freestyle: 2nd, Tate Bladon, Frisco Wakeland, 20.45; 3rd, Jon VanZandt, Frisco, 20.54; 7th, Kaleb Ikbal, The Colony, 21.07; 8th, Travis Gulledge, Frisco Centennial, 21.17
100 Butterfly: 2nd, Conor McKenna, Frisco Wakeland, 46.84; 8th, Ethan Fang, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 51.83
100 Freestyle: 2nd, Jon VanZandt, Frisco, 45.04; 3rd, Kaleb Ikbal, The Colony, 45.74; 4th, Tate Bladon, Frisco Wakeland, 45.89
500 Freestyle: 2nd, Grant Hu, Lovejoy, 4:31.31; 4th, Anthony Paculba, Carrollton Creekview, 4:34.27; 5th, Lukas Vetkoette, Frisco Wakeland, 4:34.86; 7th, Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage, 4:38.32
200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd, Frisco Wakeland (Jackson Armour, Matthew Beard, Aidan Tenkhoff, Tate Bladon), 1:25.95; 6th, Frisco (Peyton Herbert, Chase Anderson, Ethan Koo, Jon VanZandt), 1:27.25
100 Backstroke: 5th, Jonathan Michaels, Frisco Wakeland, 51.37; 8th, Kurt Owens, Frisco Reedy, 52.89
100 Breaststroke: 3rd, Travis Gulledge, Frisco Centennial, 56.32; 3rd, Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland, 56.32; 5th, Alexander Udrys, Frisco Wakeland, 56.78
1-Meter Diving: 2nd, Luke Sitz, Prosper Rock Hill, 530.85; 6th, Deacon Colbert, Prosper Rock Hill, 426.10; 7th, Derek Colbert, Prosper Rock Hill, 418.65
400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd, Frisco Wakeland (Tate Bladon, Jonathan Michaels, Aidan Tenkhoff, Conor McKenna), 3:05.93
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 4th, Prosper Rock Hill (Bethany Sitz, Kiara Xanthos, Julie Kerkman, Kasidy Lazarine), 1:49.23
200 Freestyle: 5th, Maria Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty, 1:53.58; 8th, Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland, 1:55.88
50 Freestyle: 1st, Sienna Schellen, Frisco Independence, 22.76; 3rd, Jenna Kerkman, Prosper Rock Hill, 23.65; 8th, Kasidy Lazarine, Prosper Rock Hill, 24.36
1-Meter Diving: 1st, Maria Faoro, Lovejoy, 448.25; 2nd, Peyton Guziec, Frisco Memorial, 426.60; 3rd, Olivia Nelson, Frisco Centennial, 408.80
100 Butterfly: 1st, Camille Murray, McKinney North, 53.99; 7th, Lily Powell, Frisco Reedy, 57.48
100 Freestyle: 1st, Sienna Schellen, Frisco Independence, 49.73; 6th, Jenna Kerkman, Prosper Rock Hill, 51.79
500 Freestyle: 2nd, Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland, 4:58.56; 8th, Isa Henderson, Frisco Reedy, 5:08.23
200 Freestyle Relay: 6th, Prosper Rock Hill (Kasidy Lazarine, Julie Kerkman, Ashley Petrollese, Jenna Kerkman), 1:38.72
100 Backstroke: 1st, Camille Murray, McKinney North, 53.82
100 Breaststroke: 3rd, Kiara Xanthos, Prosper Rock Hill, 1:03.52
400 Freestyle Relay: 5th, Prosper Rock Hill (Kasidy Lazarine, Kiara Xanthos, Ashley Petrollese, Jenna Kerkman), 3:35.57; 6th, Frisco Wakeland (Graycen Hubbard, Logan Morris, Eleni Siamatacolos, Noelle Tong), 3:36.30
