For much of the season, Wakeland took a backseat to some of its Frisco ISD contemporaries, as Lone Star and Denton Ryan went toe-to-toe for the 5-5A Division I championship and Liberty, Frisco and Lovejoy battled it out for the 7-5A Division II crown.
But this week, the spotlight was on the Wolverines, who took center stage after their upset of state-ranked Highland Park left them as FISD’s lone team left standing in the football playoffs.
Wakeland overcame a slow start to give itself a chance at moving on to the regional championship for the first time ever, but College Station was able to hold on for a 45-35 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal game at Tigers Stadium in Corsicana.
The Cougars remain undefeated on the season, improving to 13-0 as they earn a date to take on Denton Ryan, a 37-33 winner over Longview on Friday, in the regional championship next week at a time and place to be determined.
The Wolverines (8-3) entered the game brimming with confidence, but found themselves in a 17-0 hole as Marquise Collins had a 2-yard scoring run, Dawson Schremp kicked a field goal and Houston Thomas hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jett Huff early in the second quarter.
Wakeland hoped it had picked up some momentum late in the first half when Brennan Myer threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Jared White to get on the scoreboard, but College Station’s Nate Palmer returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards to push the lead back to 24-7.
The lead swelled to 31-7 when Paul Padron had a short scoring run, but the Wolverines would not go quietly.
Davion Woolen hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Myer, but Collins answered with a 14-yard scoring run to make it 38-14.
Wakeland came right back with White throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Woolen and Myer followed with a 11-yard scoring run and it was suddenly 38-28.
The Cougars were able to stem the tide later in third quarter, and again it was Collins, whose 11-yard touchdown run pushed it back to 45-28.
The Wolverines made one final push when Will Schrotenboer found White for a 80-yard scoring strike with 4:09 left to close the gap to 45-35, but College Station was able to recover the onside kick attempt and Wakeland would not get the ball back, as the Cougars offense ran out the clock to secure the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.