The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, while for others, there were not many changes.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Who is the favorite to win 5-5A Division I football?
This might be the toughest district in the state to pick a prohibitive favorite as 5-5A Division I just happens to feature perhaps the best two teams in the state in Denton Ryan and Frisco Lone Star.
Last season, these two teams steamrolled through the regular season in undefeated fashion and advanced to the state semifinals, where the Raiders were able to pull away for a 35-7 victory.
They will not have to wait 15 weeks for a showdown this year, but there will be buildup as they are slated to meet in the regular season finale.
That should be the game that decides the district championship and it could be the first of two meetings if they are able to conger up the same playoff magic, which could have them meeting again in the regional championship game.
If there is a sleeper, it could be Frisco Independence.
The Knights were somewhat in the shadow of Lone Star a season ago, but quietly put together a 8-2 regular season and advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to Lancaster.
Independence returns 15 starters from that team and should the co-favorites get caught looking ahead, it could shake up the title race.
2. Who is the favorite in 7-5A Division II football?
Last season, the district title came down to the wire, with Frisco and Denton Braswell sharing the crown, Lovejoy finishing a game back and Frisco Reedy and Denison tying for fourth, with the Lions getting the berth on a tiebreaker.
There are some changes to the district landscape.
Denton Braswell moved up to 6A and Reedy jumped to Division I. In their absence, the district welcomes Frisco Liberty, which drops down in classification, as well as Prosper Rock Hill, who is in its inaugural campaign.
The Raccoons went 11-2 overall last season in advancing to the regional semifinals and are positioned for another strong run with 16 returning starters, including district most valuable player Chase Lowery.
Denison was edged out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker a year ago and that will only add to its motivation with 16 starters back in the fold.
Lovejoy should contend again with a seasoned nucleus returning and Liberty will look to benefit from the drop in classification with 16 starters back.
The district race should once again come down to the wire, with Frisco gaining the slight nod as the team to beat.
3. Which football players will claim the district passing, rushing and receiving titles in 5-5A Division I this season?
Lone Star had one of the most prolific offenses in the state last season and a big reason was the play of quarterback Garret Rangel. The junior threw for 4,613 yards and 50 touchdowns a year ago and he is primed for a repeat performance.
Though the Rangers must cope with the loss of record-setting wide receiver Marvin Mims, there are several other pieces in place, including Trace Bruckler.
Rangel is not alone in the district in terms of prolific passers. Independence senior Braylon Braxton threw for 3,236 yards and 45 touchdowns a year ago and Ryan’s Seth Henigan topped the 3,000-yard mark with 37 touchdowns.
The aforementioned Braxton could also be a threat to lead the district in rushing after accounting for 861 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Denton running back Connor Shelley and Lone Star running back Jaden Nixon each topped 800 yards last season and Reedy junior Jacob Smith also showed his potential.
The player to watch in the battle for the rushing title could be The Colony’s Kamden Wesley, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry (101-589) as a freshman and should be ready to step into a larger role.
On the outside, Ryan has the most formidable 1-2 punch in Billy Bowman (54-824, 17 TDs) and Ja’Tavion Sanders (47-763, 7 TDs). Independence’s Zhighil McMillan had nearly 1,000 receiving yards last season.
The player to beat though is Bruckler, who had 54 catches for 824 yards and five scores and those numbers should only improve as he steps into the role of top target.
4. Which football players will claim the district passing, rushing and receiving titles in 7-5A Division II this season?
Unlike in 5-5A Division I, there are no clear cut favorites to lead the district in passing, but there are several candidates.
Only two quarterbacks topped 2,000 yards a season ago and that is Lebanon Trail’s Andrew Martin and Lovejoy’s Ralph Rucker. Liberty’s Will Glatch threw for 1,879 yards, Frisco’s Caree’ Green will look to build on a 1,500-yard season and Memorial’s Charlie Flowers also returns with a season of experience under his belt.
The early edge goes to Lovejoy’s Rucker, primarily because of the weapons he has around him.
That includes Reid Westervelt, who had 49 catches last season and is a contender to lead the district in receiving. Lebanon Trail’s Thomas Donley and Liberty’s Evan Stewart each topped 50 receptions last season, but the early favorite is Frisco’s Chase Lowery, a two-way star who was named district most valuable player last season.
On the ground, Denison’s Jadarian Price and Asa Osbourn are a formidable duo, but will split carries in the running game. Liberty’s Jonathan Bone showed promise last season with more than 600 yards and keep an eye on whoever takes over the lead role for Frisco, whose run-oriented offense averaged 233 yards per game last season.
