The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in local athletics, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2023-24 school year.
1. What is a notable "what might have been" story from Region II in 2022-23?
It is hard to find a team that does not fit this criteria, whether it was being a game away from a state championship or finishing just out of the playoff picture.
But a couple of teams from Region II might be looking back at the past school year with a little stronger sense of this mentality.
In 5A, one is the Wakeland boys soccer team, which has built a dynasty on the pitch.
Since 2010, the Wolverines have advanced to eight state tournaments, capturing five titles along the way.
This season, they were armed to do something even they had never done before as they took aim at a three-peat.
Wakeland finished second behind Lone Star during the 9-5A season, but the two teams had split the regular season in a pair of one-goal matches, and the Wolverines have always saved their best for the playoffs, as evidenced by their six consecutive regional championships.
Wakeland would meet the Rangers only if both teams advanced to the regional finals, but that would not be the case for the Wolverines.
In the regional quarterfinals, they met another district rival, Reedy, one who they swept during the district season.
But this time, it was the Lions’ turn, as after finishing regulation scoreless, they were able to net the game-winner in overtime for a 1-0 victory.
Wakeland’s showdown with Lone Star never materialized, and it was the Rangers who would advance to state, where it posted a pair of dominant three-goal victories to claim its own title for the first time.
At the 6A level in football, Horn enjoyed a turnaround season, going from 2-8 in 2021 to 8-2 this past season to return to the playoffs.
The Jaguars’ two losses had come by a combined total of seven points against future playoff teams, including a 37-34 setback to heavyweight Rockwall.
Horn viewed itself as a sleeper in Region II but that run never materialized.
The Jaguars defense did its job in the bi-district round, holding Wylie to 101 yards of total offense.
But Horn was unable to overcome its own mistakes, as it turned the ball over five times, two of which led to defensive scores and that proved to be the difference in a 21-11 loss.
2. How does Mesquite ISD stack up with Frisco ISD for the upcoming athletics year?
MISD and FISD each enjoyed their share of success after the new realignment during the past year.
The MISD trio of North Mesquite, Poteet and West Mesquite saw several teams make breakthroughs, snapping playoff and district championship droughts that sometimes went back close to three decades.
As for FISD, splitting into different districts gave more teams an opportunity to shine and they took full advantage, not only during the district slate, where they placed record number of teams in the playoffs, but also in the postseason, where six teams won regional championships and two went on to claim 5A titles.
MISD teams often had their seasons end at the hands of their FISD rivals.
MISD did have its moments, most notably when the Poteet baseball team knocked off 9-5A champion Lone Star and the Pirate girls basketball team taking down Lebanon Trail in the area championship, but more often than not, their playoff runs ended in the first two rounds.
So what does the future hold?
The depth of talent in FISD has long been discussed and that has been proven on the field with the amount of success it has achieved.
Part of the reason for that is the teams in all sports are tested night in, night out, during the district slate, which helps sharpen them for the playoff road.
MISD, on the other hand, plays in districts with less depth across the board, and perhaps that is a reason for the early playoff exits.
As for the upcoming school year, it is hard to see a notable change across the board.
FISD returns a number of college-bound athletes in a variety of sports, with several teams eyeing state titles.
But athletics are cyclical and MISD has had state title contenders in the past and it would not be a huge surprise if a couple of more emerge in the upcoming year.
3. What lies ahead in the Region II wrestling landscape?
FISD has long been a force on the wrestling scene and that was no different this past year, where it had 11 different schools send a total of 49 athletes to the state meet.
The school district featured a number of top finishes and medalists, led by Memorial senior Caitlyn Flaherty capturing the school’s first gold medal in wrestling by winning the girls 165-pound division.
While it was a senior-laden group overall, two boys wrestlers to keep an eye on are Centennial freshman Enrique Uribe, who won silver in his inaugural campaign, and Heritage junior Mateo Gutierrez Lazo, who earned bronze.
While FISD has been a mainstay since wrestling became a sport more than two decades ago, MISD did not have a program until this past year.
While getting the word out and putting together teams at each of the five campuses was the biggest challenge, the school district flashed its potential.
In its inaugural campaign, MISD had six wrestlers from three different schools qualify for the regional meet, and two—North Mesquite’s Terry Davis and Horn’s Armstrong Nnodim—advanced to state, where Nnodim won a bronze.
Those results would appear to reflect the tip of the iceberg, as programs grow and are able to build on their first season.
