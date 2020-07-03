The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, while for others, there were not many changes.
Of course, there is also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to impact the high school sports landscape for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. With summer workouts underway, how have football teams been impacted with no spring practices during the COVID-19 pandemic?
There is simply no way to overstate the importance of the hundreds of hours football programs have lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring football has become one of the more important phases of the year for teams and there is no way to replace both the physical and mental aspects of what coaches and players work on during that time.
From a strategic standpoint, some programs are impacted more than others.
Marty Secord has been at the helm of the Wakeland program for 14 seasons and Jeff Rayburn has been the head coach at Lone Star since 2013. That consistency, which often starts with the implementation of schemes as far back as feeder middle schools, and sometimes even the basics at younger levels, allows the Wolverines and Rangers the ability to more easily pick up where they left off.
Despite an impressive 11-2 debut season, this is still only going to be Frisco’s Jeff Harbert’s second year at the school and the same is true for Matt Swinnea at Liberty. Heritage’s Kenneth Gilchrist, Lebanon Trail’s Sadd Jackson and Memorial’s Derick Roberson were all entering their third season, so spring workouts would have been invaluable in moving those programs forward.
2. What are the best rivalries to watch in the upcoming school year?
When a school district boasts 10 high schools in the same district, there are bound to be some key head-to-head rivalries that evolve. The spread-out nature of FISD tends to make many of these cyclical, but there have been several good ones in recent years.
Frisco Liberty has won back-to-back volleyball district titles, doing so in undefeated fashion last season. They could be getting a push from newcomer Lebanon Trail, which has made the playoffs in its only two varsity seasons.
Last season, the Trail Blazers pushed the Redhawks to four games in their first meeting and matched them in advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Liberty loses three all-district performers, including MVP Jenna Wenaas, while Lebanon Trail returns five All-9-5A honorees, which could produce some classic match-ups in the fall
Speaking of Liberty, they have put together a stellar five-year run in girls basketball, culminating with this season’s Class 5A state championship.
During that span, they have enjoyed a spirited battle with Lone Star.
The Rangers won the district championship in 2017 and 2018. Despite the 2017 title, it was the Redhawks who shined in the spotlight in advancing to the regional finals. The following season, Lone Star swept the season series, but Liberty again matched them in qualifying for the regional tournament.
In 2019, the two teams split the season series, but the Redhawks had the final word, using a 43-39 win in the regional final to advance to the state tournament.
This past season, Lone Star handed Liberty a 33-28 loss in the second meeting, but it would be their final setback of the season.
Though their run was put on hold this year due to the pandemic, the Wakeland boys soccer team was coming off a run of four straight trips to the state title game, including championships in 2017 and 2018.
Much of their celebration along the way came at the expense of Centennial.
In 2016, the Wolverines won a pair of one-goal matches in district and also prevailed when it mattered most with a 3-1 victory in the regional title match.
The following season, the Titans handed Wakeland a thorough 4-1 loss, but the Wolverines again thrived when it mattered most, and in 2018, Centennial earned a tie and a victory in the first two meetings only to have Wakeland knock them out in the regional quarterfinals.
3. How has the regional landscape changed in the new alignment?
Looking at football, a bulk of the Frisco teams in 5-5A Division 1 stayed the same, with Centennial, Heritage, Independence, Lone Star and Wakeland remaining in the district and the lone difference being Reedy moving up to replace Liberty.
The Colony also remains in the mix, and while Little Elm departs for 6A, they are replaced by Denton and behemoth Denton Ryan, who was the state runner-up last year.
The first round of the playoffs figures to be easier. Last year’s bi-district opponents were Highland Park, Lancaster, Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Timberview and of that quartet, only Lancaster remains in 6-5A Division 1.
The second round could be a beast, where the Scots still loom, as well as traditional power Longview, which dropped down in classification, McKinney North, West Mesquite and Tyler John Tyler in 7-5A, and Lufkin, College Station and the two Magnolia schools in 8-5A.
In 7-5A Division 2, Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Memorial are joined by Liberty, as well as returners Denison, Lake Dallas, Lovejoy and Princeton. The district bids farewell to Denton Braswell, the runner-up a year ago, and welcomes newcomer Prosper Rock Hill.
The biggest first-round hurdle will likely once again be Ennis, though Royse City could also have a say.
Traditional power Aledo looms on the other side of the bracket, as do a pair of regional newcomers who could make some noise in Mesquite Poteet and Mansfield Timberview.
4. What are some notable milestones to keep an eye on for the upcoming football season?
School districts with 10 teams are rare in Texas, but FISD is especially unique, with all but one of those schools opening since 2004, including half in the last decade.
In fact, Frisco (977) has played 147 more games than the other nine programs combined (830).
Because of their short histories, most milestones will be left for the future, but there are a few out there.
Independence head coach Kyle Story, who spent 15 years at Decatur prior to the last six with the Knights, needs six victories to reach 150 for his career (144-88-0).
Wakeland head coach Marty Secord, who has been with the program since 2006 after two years at the helm at Abilene Cooper, passed 100 career victories last season and he and the program can reach the century mark with six wins this fall (94-58-0).
Lone Star’s program has only been around for a decade and got off to an inauspicious start with a 0-10 season in its first year.
They have completely turned it around, since, posting a 86-38 mark. That puts them 14 away from 100, which might seem like a near-impossible task except that the Rangers have hit that mark twice in the last five years, including last season’s run to the state semifinals.
