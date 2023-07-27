The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in local athletics, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2023-24 school year.
1. Who are some teams who can make extended runs in the football playoffs this year?
Last season, Reedy embarked on a historical run, putting together an undefeated regular season and advancing to the regional semifinals, while Lone Star went 9-3 and made it two rounds deep.
Both the Lions and Rangers, though, were senior-laden teams, meaning if they hope to duplicate that success, they will need other players to step up.
Heritage made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and will be a team to watch in the upcoming months.
The Coyotes feature one of the top defensive players in the state in senior Odi Udom, last year’s district newcomer of the year, and he is joined on that side of the ball by senior cornerback Kameron Franklin.
Heritage junior running back Nick Clark also flashed his potential in an all-district campaign.
Emerson, one of the youngest programs in the area, also had one of the youngest rosters, but still managed to make history by putting together a 9-1 regular season.
The Mavericks are poised to make more noise in their second varsity campaign with the likes of junior wide receiver Jayson Williams and junior linebacker Agape Lawrence, who each captured district superlative awards, as well as a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Izzy Bills and a big-time receiver in senior Kylen Evans.
Horn could be a darkhorse in 10-6A after making huge strides under first-year head coach Courtney Allen.
The Jaguars return one of the area’s best defensive player in senior end Armstrong Nnodim, as well as junior running back Titus Muse, who had a breakout season a year ago.
2. Who are the teams and players to keep an eye on in girls basketball?
For the last decade, this conversation both in the area and around the state starts with Liberty.
The Redhawks advanced to the state tournament for the fifth time in the last eight seasons and brought home their second state championship.
Liberty will be a factor once again behind sophomore Jacy Abii, who made an immediate impact on her way to 10-5A most valuable player honors, and senior Keyera Roseby, the state tournament MVP.
And as they have shown during their last decade of local dominance, the Redhawks will have other younger players waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.
Not to be overshadowed, Memorial split the district championship with Liberty a year ago and is poised for another big season. The Warriors return sophomore Pressley Powell, last year’s 10-5A newcomer of the year, as well as all-district performers in senior J.J. Echols, junior Makayla Ellison and sophomore Sydney Murphy.
Poteet could be a sleeper in Region II coming off a district championship season. The Pirates feature senior guard Serena Anukem, last year’s 12-5A defensive player of the year, sophomore Trinity Henderson, the newcomer of the year, as well as senior Gabby Bradley and junior Taneah Jones.
At the 6A level, Sachse has made 12 straight playoff appearances and should make noise again. The Mustangs expect to return junior Cherish Thompson, last year’s 9-6A defensive player of the year, as well as all-district performers in seniors Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and junior Danika Mendoza.
Sunnyvale has made the playoffs every season since becoming a varsity program in 2011 and reached the Class 4A state championship game last season.
The Raiders must replace 14-4A most valuable player Micah Russell, but they do return a solid nucleus with junior Alli McAda, the offensive player of the year, sophomore Destiny Arinze, the newcomer of the year, and first-team junior Nilaya Gordon.
Also in 4A Region II, Panther Creek made a big splash in its first varsity campaign in advancing to the regional tournament. The Panthers return 11-4A most valuable player senior Brynn Lusby, defensive player of the year junior Senese Rainey and sixth woman of the year sophomore Zara Werema.
3. Who are the teams and players to keep an eye on in boys basketball?
Horn returned to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and will be in good shape to extend that run.
The Jaguars expect to return senior Cedric Lott, the 10-6A defensive player of the year, as well as first-team senior Spencer Mozee, first-team junior Lamont Rogers, second-team junior Montreal Chalmers and second-team sophomore Jordan Vasquez.
At the 5A level, Lone Star made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and that could be just the start, as sophomore Trent Perry made an immediate impact being named 9-5A offensive most valuable player, while senior Amaru Martin was also named to the all-district team.
Over in 10-5A, junior Cobe Coleman, the district most valuable player, returns to lead the district champion Liberty and Heritage returns a pair of sophomore superlative award winners in offensive player of the year Cameron Lomax and newcomer of the year Jayden Shields.
West Mesquite is another team to keep an eye on in Region II with a talented junior quartet of 12-5A most valuable player Demetris Ballard, first-teamers Da’Myius Williams and Isaiah Martin and second-teamer Victor Dimas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.