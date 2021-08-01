The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2021-22 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2021-22 school year.
After looking at the year in review, today we take a peek into the future, continuing with the winter sports.
1. What local girls basketball teams can contend for district titles?
When people think of Frisco ISD girls basketball, Liberty is naturally the first team that comes to mind, and for good reason.
The Redhawks have advanced to the regional tournament in eight of the last nine years, and since 2016, they have made four trips to the state tournament, including the last three in a row, capturing the title in 2020.
But what people tend to forget when looking at the big picture is that Liberty did not even win the district last season.
In fact, the Redhawks finished third behind Lone Star and Memorial.
That is how deep and talented the 9-5A scene is. And if Liberty can make the runs it has, why not anybody else?
While Liberty graduated a number of contributors, they still return one of the best players in the state in senior Jazzy Owens-Barnett, who is one of the few who can take over a game by herself. Also look for junior Journee Chambers, who transferred last season after a year at Sachse, to make an impact in her second year in the system.
That said, if there was a preseason pick, it will likely be Lone Star, who went 17-1 last year en route to the 9-5A title. The Rangers have made noise themselves, with six straight playoff appearances in which they have advanced at least three rounds deep in all of them.
Lone Star is equipped to continue that success with the return of senior Kyla Deck, last year’s district offensive player of the year, sophomore Hannah Carr, the reigning newcomer of the year, and first-team junior Jordyn Devaughn.
Memorial is another team to keep an eye on. The Warriors finished second in 9-5A a year ago and have made three straight playoff appearances, getting edged out by rival Liberty in the regional quarterfinals last season.
Memorial might have the most proven returning cast with senior Jasmyn Lott, the defensive player of the year, sophomore Brynn Lusby, the co-6th woman of the year, first-team senior Cammie McKinney and second-team senior Jordan Conerly.
2. What boys basketball teams will contend for district titles?
The FISD boys teams have enjoyed success, but not to the extent of their female counterparts on the state stage, as no team has ever reached the state tournament.
Wakeland won the district title a year ago, but while they do return senior Quincy Adams, there are holes to fill particularly with the departure of most valuable player Cooper Sisco and defensive most valuable player Drake Kindsvater.
Heritage was the 9-5A runner-up, and while they do return co-offensive most valuable player senior Nicholas Jett, they face a similar situation to Wakeland in looking to new faces to emerge.
That could open the door for Frisco, who has been in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The Raccoons will lean on sophomore Micah Robinson, last year’s newcomer of the year, as well as all-defensive team honoree senior Mason Wujek.
3. Will Frisco ISD eventually be split up in UIL realignment?
FISD is one of the most unique school districts in the state with 10 high schools as one of the fastest-growing areas in Texas.
There are different ways of managing growth.
Plano ISD, for instance, opted for the senior high schools, which makes its three schools among the largest in the country. Same for Allen ISD, which has funneled all students into a behemoth program.
FISD has taken a different route, opting to keep all of its high schools at relatively the same enrollment, hovering around 2,000 students to keep them in Class 5A.
However, the opening of Emerson—and potentially more high schools in the future—poses an interesting question in terms of how the UIL will handle the districts.
FISD is already split up in football based on enrollment, but has maintained its 10-team grouping in 9-5A.
An 11th high school creates a problem for the UIL in sports other than football, as that would exceed the number of any other district in the state.
In the future, it would not be surprising to see FISD split into two separate districts.
