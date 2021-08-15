The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2021-22 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2021-22 school year.
After looking at the year in review, today we take a peek into the future, continuing with softball, baseball and track and field.
1. What local softball teams can contend for district titles?
The 9-5A softball race came down to the wire in the spring, with five teams separating from the rest of the pack.
On the final day of the regular season, Memorial (15-3) topped Heritage (14-4) in a narrow 4-3 win to edge the Coyotes by one game capture not just its first playoff appearance, but its first district championship.
For the other two spots, Reedy (13-5) and Wakeland (13-5) were able to hold off Independence (12-6) when the dust settled.
On the all-district team, 10 of the 17 first-team selections were seniors, which could open the door for other teams to rise.
In fact, the torch has been passed around during the last decade, with nearly every team enjoying their moment in the spotlight.
The Warriors will enter into the defense of their title without the services of six of their six first and second-team selections, with seniors Payton Newlin and Maddie Muller returning.
Heritage might be considered the early favorite based on its returning personnel.
Pitching is so important in softball and the Coyotes have one of the best in junior Jensin Hall, who was voted 9-5A pitcher of the year. She will be joined by defensive player of the year senior Elyse LeClair, as well as all-district senior Nadya Quezada and Kailey Sweezey.
Though they will need other to step up, Reedy has a pair of all-district juniors with Makayla Cox and Alyssa Thompson, as does Independence with junior Sydney Sabin and sophomore Reagan Bedell.
2. What baseball teams will contend for district titles?
While parity has been the name of the game in FISD softball, the opposite is true for baseball, where Wakeland has been the cream of the crop and has captured at least a share of the 9-5A championship in five consecutive seasons.
While the Wolverines claimed the title last year, it did not come without a fight, as their 15-3 record was one game ahead of Liberty (14-4) and two games ahead of Lone Star and Reedy.
But while the Wolverines have proven the ability to reload, they will have to do so again, as 10 of their 13 all-district selections were seniors.
The Redhawks are in a similar position, including the loss to MVP Will Glatch, but they do have a nice trio in Cade McGarrh, Lawson Towne and Jack Dehnisch.
Other contenders face similar situations after losing top players, meaning an already-competitive district could even more wide open next spring.
3. Who are some track and field athletes to keep an eye on in the spring?
All eyes were on Liberty junior Evan Stewart at the state track and field meet and he delivered in abig way, capturing four medals, including a pair of gold medals to help lead the Redhawks to the Class 5A team championship.
Stewart’s most impressive performance came in winning the long jump, where his mark of 24-06.50 was more than a foot-and-a-half further than the rest of the field.
Stewart was also a member of the first-place 4x400 relay, he won individual silver in the triple jump and added another second-place with the 4x200 relay.
While Stewart would certainly be in the spotlight once again in 2022, there is no guarantee he competes in track and field.
He is also ranked as one of the top-rated wide receivers in the country and many five-stars opt to focus on the gridiron in the offseason in preparation of college.
While Liberty took center stage on the boys side, seven different girls programs have state qualifiers.
That group is led by Wakeland junior Hannah Pfiffner, who cleared 5-07 to win gold in the high jump.
Heritage junior Kirin Chacchia claimed two silvers, one in the 300 hurdles and another as part of the 4x200 relay.
Reedy senior Madison Jeffries finished third in the 200 and also qualified in the 100 and Independence senior Alauna Richardson will also be vying for another medal after claiming bronze in the discus.
Among the other girls looking to return to state are Liberty senior Cori Ross in the high jump Memorial sophomore Falyn Lott in the 300 hurdles, Heritage senior Charli Foreman in the long jump, Lone Star senior Kailynn Jackson in the 400 and Lone Star sophomore Hannah Forde in the triple jump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.