The girls basketball playoffs got underway on Monday and all four Frisco ISD representatives carried high hopes into their respective openers.
Three of the four FISD teams are ranked in the top 14 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, and they all earned their spot having emerging from one of the deepest districts in the state.
But the start of the playoffs not only marks the start of a new season with the slates wiped clean, but also in the overall intensity that involve most games.
It was not easy, but three of the four FISD teams were able to find a way to win and advance to the area finals, which will take place later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Liberty has the richest tradition among FISD programs, having made three straight trips to the state tournament, highlighted by the 2020 championship, and it is looking to add to its pedigree.
The Redhawks, the No. 4 team in the TABC state poll, looked every bit the part of a title contender, as they improved to 32-5 with a 41-11 win over Lovejoy in a 5A bi-district playoff game at Plano West Senior High School.
Defense has been the cornerstone for Liberty’s success in recent years and that was once again on display on Monday, as it held Lovejoy without a point in the first half.
The game was not over, as the Redhawks led 15-0, but after a 13-5 run in the third quarter, the Leopards were on the ropes and Liberty kept the pressure on in the fourth to salt away the 30-point victory.
The Redhawks advance to the area finals for the 10th consecutive season where they will face Lancaster, a 39-29 winner over Carrollton Creekview, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Highlands High School.
While Liberty is accustomed to this level of success, Memorial is in the midst of a historical season.
The Warriors not only returned to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, they captured a share of the district championship with the Redhawks for the first time ever.
Memorial entered the playoffs as the No. 3 team in the TABC state poll, but with such lofty rankings comes having a target on one’s back.
That was certainly the case on Monday, as the Warriors took Wylie East’s best shot, but they were able to find a way to pull out a 44-42 victory in a bi-district playoff game at Hebron High School.
Memorial (32-5) led 23-19 and maintained that lead, but were never able to shake the Raiders.
After hanging around, Wylie East was able to tie it at 42-42 with less than a minute to play, but the Warriors had the final answer, as Jasmyn Lott delivered in the clutch and that proved to be the difference in the two-point win.
It was a fitting end, as Lott was the catalyst all game long with 20 points, Brynn Lusby scored nine and Jordan Conerly chipped in with five. Wylie East got 15 points from LeAire Nicks and eight each from Taylor Dailey and Saliz Ward.
With the first one in the books, Memorial advances to take on South Oak Cliff in the area finals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Loos Field House.
That will be the second half of a doubleheader that also features Lone Star (21-8), who will square off with Carrollton Newman Smith at 6 p.m.
The Rangers, the No. 14 team in the TABC poll, got everything they could handle from Princeton, but were able to surge ahead late to earn a 55-51 win on Monday at McKinney Boyd High School.
Lone Star knew it was in for a battle when the Panthers jumped to a 15-11 lead at the end of one quarter.
Through the Rangers edged ahead by a point at the break, the game was deadlocked at 49-49 heading to the fourth quarter.
Defenses took center stage during the final eight minutes, with points difficult to come by for both teams, but Lone Star was able to edge out a 6-2 advantage in the frame to earn the victory.
Kyla Deck paced the Rangers with 19 points, Aaliyah Kinnard scored 11, Hannah Carr was in double figures with 10 and Jordyn DeVaughn added nine. That helped offset a huge game for Princeton’s Makenna Walker, who poured in 25 points.
Reedy returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but as the fourth seed, drew the tough assignment of facing 10-5A champion McKinney North, the No. 2 team in the TABC state rankings.
The Bulldogs entered the playoffs with just one loss on the season and they certainly looked the part as they rolled to a 59-30 win at Allen High School.
The Lions were hoping to spring the upset, but McKinney North never gave them the chance, jumping out early and taking a 28-11 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs kept it going with a 16-6 spurt in the third quarter and that allowed them to put it in cruise control from there.
Harley Harbour paced the Reedy offense with nine points, Samantha Fields had seven and Elsy Hartman added six. Kaelyn Hamilton led all scorers with 24 opints for McKinney North, with Ciara Harris also in double figures with 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.