Fresh off a dramatic walk-off victory over Forney on Thursday, Wakeland could not wait to get back on to the field to build on its momentum on Friday.
The Wolverines did just that in grabbing the early lead, but then Mother Nature intervened.
In the top of the second inning, lightning forced the postponement of the game with Wakeland leading 2-0.
After nearly two hours, the teams returned to action.
There are times when weather delays affect the outcome of the night, as one team might come out flat, while the other rejuvenated after having a chance to regroup.
On Friday, though, the late night was merely a continuation of what the Wolverines started, as they continued their solid play and claimed a 5-2 victory to earn a sweep of their Class 5A Region II final best-of-3 series at Rockwall-Heath High School.
Wakeland (25-13) now turns its attention to the Class 5A state tournament as it makes its third trip in program history, and first since 2017.
The Wolverines will play in the semifinals at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The 5A championship is scheduled for noon Saturday at the same site.
Wakeland was in control from the start, pushing across runs in four of its first five at-bats.
Carson Priebe, meanwhile, was doing the job on the mound, as he did not allow a hit through four innings.
But Forney (28-11) did not go down without a fight and finally put together a rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Josh Stephens drew a leadoff walk and Jake White followed with the Jackrabbits’ first hit when he doubled to put two runners in scoring position.
After a pitching change, the Wolverines recorded one out, but Trent McGee then walked. One run came home on a wild pitch and another when Garret Hendricks reached on an error to close the deficit to 5-2.
Things got even more interesting when Luke Rodriguez drew a free pass to load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate.
Wakeland countered by bringing in Jacob Koczo to pitch and he delivered, recording back-to-back strikeouts to strand the three runners and preserve the 5-2 lead.
That proved to be a sign of things to come, as Koczo would pitch the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and closing it out with his fifth strikeout of the night.
The Wolverines did not score until the seventh inning in the series opener, but they got on the board in their first at-bat in Game 2.
With one out, Conner Cassano was hit by a pitch, Addison Brown beat out an infield single and Dylan Snead followed with a RBI single to stake them to a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Jack Bryan and Brendan Freeman reached on walks. One run scored when Jackson Dillingham reached on an error and Wakeland was threatening for more when the weather delay began.
Just after 10 p.m., the teams returned to action and Carson Priebe added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-0.
The Wolverines added to their advantage in the fourth, as Mason Priebe tripled and pinch-runner Cooper Huff scored on a wild pitch, and in the fifth, Snead walked and came around to score on a RBI single by Owen Cassano to make it 5-0.
Carson Priebe, meanwhile, had been largely in control on the mound. Forney had a runner reach in the first inning on an error and another on a walk in the second, but both were stranded.
The Jackrabbits did threaten in the bottom of the third, as three walks loaded the bases with two outs, but Carson Priebe got Hendricks to ground out to escape unscathed, and he pitched around a two-out walk in the fourth to keep Forney off the scoreboard.
Forney did break through in the fifth inning to make things interesting, but Koczo got the call to take the mound and he took it the rest of the way to start the Wakeland celebration.
Game 1: Wakeland rallies in final at-bat to take series opener over Forney
Despite having several chances, it appeared that Wakeland would exit Thursday facing a one-game deficit its Class 5A Region II final best-of-3 series against Forney.
Then, lightning struck.
Down to their last out, the Wolverines rallied for a pair of runs to stun Forney and claim a 2-1 victory in the series-opener at Riders Baseball Field.
Wakeland moved within one victory of advancing to the state tournament for the third time and the first since 2017.
The series resumed on Friday at Rockwall-Heath High School and the Wolverines got off to a good start by taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but inclement weather intervened, forcing the game into a lengthy postponement that extended beyond The Frisco Enterprise’s press time.
Forney’s Aiden Sims struck out eight and had pitched out of some jams and took a shutout to the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, but after retiring the first two hitters, that changed.
Jackson Dillingham walked and Conner Cassano reached base on an error. Addison Brown tied it with a run-scoring double and Dylan Snead followed with another RBI double and just like that, the Wolverines were celebrating on the field.
Holden Yaksick picked up the victory on the mound, striking out three and scattering four hits in a complete-game effort.
Wakeland’s first opportunity came in the bottom of the first inning, as Conner Cassano singled and Snead walked, but both were stranded.
The Jackrabbits also had their share of chances early on.
In the top of the second, Trent McGee, who reached base in all three plate appearances, drew a walk and moved into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Garret Hendricks, but that is as far as he would go.
In the top of the third, Wyatt Treadwell was hit by a pitch and took second on a bunt by Andrew Gafford. John Stephens followed with a base hit, but Treadwell was held at third and Yaksick retired the next batter.
Forney finally broke the stalemate in the fourth, as Sims walked, McGee singled, the runners moved up on a passed ball and Hendricks delivered a sacrifice fly to make it a 1-0 game.
Wakeland threatened to get the run right back in the bottom of the frame, as Owen Cassano walked and Mason Priebe singled, but it again came away empty.
The Wolverines would leave runners on third in each of the next two innings.
With a man on base in the fifth, Conner Cassano lined a shot into the outfield for extra bases, but the runner was thrown out at the plate, and Cassano was ultimately left at third.
In the sixth, Will Schrotenboer ripped a two-out triple, but he was again stranded.
It had been a frustrating night for Wakeland to that point, but that emotion turned to jubilation with the seventh-inning rally, putting them one win away from a trip to the state tournament.
