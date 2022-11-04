FRISCO REEDY VOLLEYBALL REESE MILLER

Reese Miller had six kills and Reedy rolled to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of Woodrow Wilson on Friday in a Class 5A area round playoff game at Berkner High School.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

After last year’s historical run to its first-ever regional tournament, Reedy has been wanting to get back.

But the Lions understand they can ill afford to look too far ahead, as every one of their opponents wants the same thing.

