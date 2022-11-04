After last year’s historical run to its first-ever regional tournament, Reedy has been wanting to get back.
But the Lions understand they can ill afford to look too far ahead, as every one of their opponents wants the same thing.
On Friday, Reedy’s next challenge was Woodrow Wilson in the Class 5A area finals.
The 11-5A champions had their moments, particularly early in sets, but the Lions simply proved to be too much, as they rolled to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 sweep at Berkner High School.
Up next for Reedy (24-13) is a familiar face as it will take on Lone Star (26-10), a three-game winner over Poteet, in the regional quarterfinals next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
While the first two sets saw Woodrow Wilson (26-10) hang tough through the early stages, the third game was all Lions.
Reese Miller, Halle Schroder and Taylor Fogliani had early kills and Fogliani then stepped behind the service line and had three consecutive aces as part of a seven-point run race to a 12-3 lead.
The lead reached double figures on a smash from Anika Malapati and another kill from Schroder made it 19-7.
It was academic from there, as Reedy closed out the 25-10 victory in the set and the sweep.
Schroder, who had a team-high 10 kills, got things started in the opening game along with Caitlyn Gantzer to take the early lead, but the Wildcats ung around behind early points from Catherine Warren, Hazel Wells and Caroline Davila and they actually took a 7-5 lead.
But the Lions were quick to answer, as Sophia Blaufuss had an ace as part of a five-point service run to regain the advantage, and back-to-back kills from Gracie Cagle and Fogliani made it 18-9.
Cagle then served consecutive aces, Fogliani and Whitney North had kills and Carter Fouche’s ace closed out the 25-13 win in Game 1.
The second set followed a similar script.
Reedy jumped to a 4-0 lead behind kills from Schroder and Miller and an ace by Cagle, but Woodrow Wilson refused to go away, and rallied to take a 7-6 lead on a kill by freshman Sophia Davila.
The teams continued to trade points until the Lions got a little separation on a four point service run by Blaufuss to make it 13-9.
The Wildcats got back to within a point, but Schroder stemmed the momentum with a kill and Ella Gamber then stepped behind the service line, delivering a pair of aces and getting two kills from Cagle to push it out to a 20-13 lead.
Woodrow Wilson tried to hang around, but a kill and then two aces from Schroder, and a block at the net, finished off the 25-16 win.
That late push would carry over into the third game, where Reedy started strong and never looked back, and now it can look ahead to the regional quarterfinals.
