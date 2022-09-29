Independence might have entered Thursday’s 3-5A Division II tilt against Denton as the favorite on paper, but it was the Broncos who landed the early knockdown.
On the first play from scrimmage, Denton running back Coco Brown burst through a hole and was off to the races for a 78-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead just 25 seconds into the contest.
The rest of the night, however, belonged to the Knights.
Independence outscored the Broncos 44-3 from that point on as it rolled to a 44-10 victory at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Knights remain undefeated on the season, improving to 5-0 overall, and more importantly, 1-0 in district, while Denton falls to 2-4 and 0-2.
Independence quarterback Matteo Quattrin enjoyed an efficient night, as he completed 17-of-23 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and he added a score on the ground.
Defensively, the Knights held the Broncos to under 200 yards of total offense, and after the initial scoring run, they limited Brown, one of the top rushers in the area, to 77 yards on 20 carries.
Independence had an immediate answer for the opening score, as it efficiently marched 88 yards in eight plays, with Quattrin hitting Austin Call for a 12-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7.
Later in the opening frame, Denton took advantage of a special teams miscue to get the ball in Knights territory, and it cashed it into a 28-yard field goal by Ryder Walker as it took a 10-7 lead to the second quarter.
Independence began to assert itself from there.
Quattrin and Jake Simpson connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to cap a 13-play drive to take the lead for the first time, and Keith Rockwell added a scoring run, this one also from 13 yards out, to give them a 20-10 halftime lead.
The Knights opened the second half with another solid drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal by Nathan Alexander, and later in the third quarter, Ude Enyeribe broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 30-10 heading to the fourth.
Independence salted it away with a pair of grinding scoring drives in the final frame.
Quattrin went back to Simpson for a 15-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth, and then the used up nearly six minutes on a 13-play drive, with Quattrin doing the honors himself on a 3-yard run to provide the final 44-10 margin.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.