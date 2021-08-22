Centennial has enjoyed its share of highlights during its 16-year history.
The Titans made five consecutive playoff appearances from 2010-14, including a run to the regional championship game in 2012.
But, Centennial has fallen on some tough times of late.
Though they managed to find a way into the playoffs in 2017, they have had five consecutive losing seasons and they are coming off a 4-6 campaign.
The Titans struggled last year in their first season in District 5-5A Division I, losing four games by at least 20 points. But Centennial finished the season on a positive note, posting back-to-back wins against Reedy and Denton, including a 35-33 come-from-behind victory against the Lions.
For all of the lumps that Centennial endured last season, the Titans found a future star. Running back Harry Stewart III was named the district newcomer of the year after he rushed for 838 yards on 72 carries – an average of 11.6 yards per tote – with seven touchdowns as a freshman.
Stewart is one of 11 returning starters for Centennial head coach Matt Webb.
The Titans have experience at the wide receiver position as both senior Cannon Green and Kyle McFarland return to the fold. But they’ll have a different quarterback throwing the ball to them after Centennial lost dual-threat signal caller Grayson Dayries to graduation. Senior Tyler Rich and junior Naman Goyal, who played junior varsity last year, will battle it out to earn the starting job.
One area where Centennial will need to gain experience is on the offensive and defensive lines. Webb will lean on senior offensive lineman Nick McMillen and senior nose guard Devin Meyer for experience as the Titans will look to fill the remaining spots at those two positions.
Experience won’t be an issue for the Titans at linebacker as Centennial returns senior Ashton Scott (47 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, interception, fumble recovery), senior Brooks Bobbora (51 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and junior Josh Eckert.
Juniors Tyler Raymond and Parker Brosam will anchor the Titans’ secondary.
