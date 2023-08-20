The TAPPS private school gridiron circuit can be a tough one to navigate, with certain programs holding some advantages over others.
Building a program takes time and while Legacy Christian’s 2-8 record might not open any eyes, the Eagles felt like they did make strides, as four of those losses went down to the wire.
This season, under head coach Doug Hix, Legacy Christian looks to take another step forward and it features perhaps its deepest team in recent years, with 17 returning starters and 30 lettermen.
As is the case at many private schools, several players will be asked to fill various roles on both sides of the ball.
The defense has nine starters back in the mix, led by senior linebacker Wes Norris, the district defensive player of the year and a TAPPS second-team all-state selection.
Last season, Norris posted a team-high 109 tackles, with four for loss, and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Coming off a strong inaugural campaign in which he was named defensive newcomer of the year, sophomore linebacker Sam Jones is back after tallying 55 tackles, with five for loss.
Senior defensive back Andy Abbink recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries and is in position to break the school record for interceptions.
The Eagles also have eight returning starters on the offensive side of the ball.
Senior Hunter Ladd was a second-team all-district selection at running back and punter last season and will see more time on the outside at receiver this season.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Morgan was a second-team all-district pick and junior running back Henry Eluebo flashed some potential a year ago.
Legacy Christian could get a boost from sophomore athlete Larry Taylor, a transfer from Frisco, seniors Ryan Wood and Christian De Moor were all-district picks last season and seniors Jackson Clemmer, Will Mello and Brayden Huber, juniors Rhett Glenn and Drew Lowery and sophomore Jake Schellschmidt are other players to watch.
Player to Watch
Wes Norris
Linebacker
The Eagles defense should be an improved unit with nine returning starters and it is leaning on Norris to lead the way.
The senior linebacker showed he could do just that last season, leading the team in tackles with 109, with four of those going for loss, and he also had a pair of quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Norris’ efforts were recognized as he was named the district defensive player of the year and was selected to the TAPPS all-state second team.
Varsity Schedule
