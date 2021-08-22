The Knights have established themselves as a playoff contender ever since their inaugural season in 2014. Last season, Independence rebounded from an 0-3 start to clinch a postseason berth for the fifth time in the last six years.
But in order for Independence to replicate that success, the Knights must replace 18 starters from last year’s team that were lost to either graduation or transfer. Seventeen players from last year are now playing football collegiately.
Three of the biggest names that stepped foot in Independence High School for the final time this spring were dual-threat quarterback Braylon Braxton (Tulsa signee), running back Jaedon Orr (Valparaiso signee) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (Miami signee). They accounted for 3,925 yards of offense and more than 40 touchdowns.
Head coach Kyle Story said senior Ryan Rapp, junior Matteo Quattrin, who was on the Knights’ junior varsity last season, and senior Joe Veracruz, a Royse City transfer, will compete for the starting job. Veracruz completed 71% of his passes (108-of-151) last year for 1,688 yards with 21 touchdowns.
Independence will turn to junior Jack Simpson to take over for Arroyo at the tight end/”Y” receiver position in the Knights’ spread offense. Two other seniors, Jack Fortner and Jace Petty, should complement Simpson well in the passing game and they will also play in the secondary.
The top statistical performer, in terms of yardage, returning for Independence is senior running back Reggie Bush (279 yards on 27 carries, 4 touchdowns), a Baylor commit who also plays safety for the Knights.
On the offensive line, junior tackle Wyatt Doyle is expected to receive a lot more playing time this season. Story has been impressed with Doyle’s improvement in pass protection. Junior Ian Fojtik and junior Garrett Doyle will join Doyle in the trenches.
Defensively, senior nose tackle Brett Karhu has been a good leader for the Knights, Story said. Senior Justin Matthews returns at mike linebacker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.