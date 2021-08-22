Memorial head coach Derick Roberson has been pleased with the progress that his Warriors have made in their first three years as a varsity program.
The Warriors went from winning one game in their inaugural season in 2018 to three two years later in 2020. Memorial was competitive in just about every game last year on its way to a 3-6 record.
Now the challenge for the Warriors is to win more close games. Memorial lost four games last year by a total of 15 points, and in 2019, it lost three games by a combined 14 points.
Senior wide receiver Zion Steptoe can be that player to get Memorial over that hump. Steptoe, a Utah commit, caught 37 balls for 790 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per reception, with eight touchdowns in seven games last season.
Memorial will look for a wide receiver to step up opposite of Steptoe after the Warriors lost 1,110 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns from Jackson Arnold, Jeremy Lau and J’kolbe Bulock to graduation.
Roberson said that he has been impressed with sophomore Chad Adkins. Steptoe is just one of four returning starters on offense and nine overall for the Warriors, who had two starters from last year’s team transfer to other schools.
Throwing the ball to Adkins and Steptoe will be senior quarterback Ethan Lollar. Last year, the signal-caller completed 126-of-208 passes for 1,621 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Memorial will lean on junior True Booker and sophomore Brandon Tellis to spearhead its rushing attack. Senior Garren Huey, the team’s leading rusher last year with 412 yards and seven touchdowns, is moving to safety to fill a void at that position. But Roberson said that he expects Huey to receive some handoffs.
Senior Kameran Sands is the lone returning starter on the offensive line for the Warriors.
Memorial’s secondary will be led by senior cornerbacks RJ De Madet and Amin White, while the Warriors have seniors Max Honsaker and Carlos Romero to anchor the linebacking corps. Senior defensive tackle Braden Uhlmann returns for another season with Memorial.
