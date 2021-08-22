Lone Star has been one of the most successful programs in the state during the last decade. Since 2012, they have compiled a remarkable 89-26 record with four district championships and a state runner-up finish in 2015.
Considering the circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last season’s 7-4 record and a trip to the regional semifinals is still considered a success, but it’s also somewhat overlooked when sharing a district with undefeated state champion Denton Ryan.
The Rangers gave the Raiders their toughest district battle of the season, falling 35-21, and with 12 returning starters and a long-standing standard of excellence, they expect to be in the hunt once again.
Lone Star has one of the top quarterbacks in the state, if not the nation, in senior Garret Rangel, who was voted the district offensive player of the year after completing 188-of-272 passes for 2,429 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The versatile senior wide receiver Ashton Jeanty is back after a first-team campaign that saw him made 55 catches for 816 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 383 yards and eight scores on the ground.
The Rangers will be looking for a new featured back, which could include running back/linebacker Fogo Sokoya, but that transition will be eased with first-team junior fullback/tight end Evan Stein, and senior linemen Kyle Lofye, who graded out at 91% with 61 knockdowns and 42 pancakes, and Mike Terry.
While not as proven, there is also talent on the other side of ball where Sokoya and junior cornerback Bennett Fryman were unanimous all-district picks, and ends Isaiah Whitaker and Robert Sippio, linebacker Jacori Hargon and defensive back Devin Turner also return.
Lone Star’s track record shows it has plenty of promising prospects waiting to get their chance and their underclassmen teams posted a combined 18-4 record.
Among the newcomers who could make an impact are junior defensive back Bruce Mitchell, junior athlete Jaylon Braxton and sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Shelley.
