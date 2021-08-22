The Lions made the playoffs three straight years from 2017-19. But Reedy didn’t have as good of a finish to last season as it had hoped as the Lions lost each of their last two games and barely missed out on the postseason, despite finishing with a 6-4 record.

Head coach Chad Cole likes what he has seen from his offense during the offseason and is optimistic that could again be a strength for his ball club. 

Although that unit graduated all-district first team wide receiver Jaylen Fuksa and utility player of the year Zion Washington, Reedy will again have senior quarterback A.J. Padgett (2,211 passing yards, 26 total TDs), a Rice commit, to throw the ball. Junior wide receiver Kaleb Smith, who was limited to four games last season because of injury, and senior slot receiver Erik Barr will be Padgett’s main targets. Junior tight end Joshua Goines battled injury last season.

Padgett is one of the 10 returning starters for Reedy.

Senior Jacob Smith (253 rushing yards, 5 TDs in six games) is back to lead Reedy’s running backs. Junior Dennis Moody and sophomore Devin Hardy, the younger brother of Air Force freshman Cam Hardy, are also expected to receive playing time.

The Lions’ offensive line will be anchored by senior Cody Meyers.

Defensively, Reedy needs to replace the nine sacks that alum Brooks Griffith had during his senior season. Cole likes what he has seen in the offseason from his defensive line, a list that includes senior Chase Miller and junior Kaden Freeman as well as senior Joseph Duffey and junior Dixon Hudson. Senior Brock Wollent returns at mike linebacker and Cole expects senior linebacker Connor McGrath to fill a bigger role this season.

Reedy has holes to fill in the secondary after losing Cam Hardy to graduation. Senior Jake Wolff is the lone returning starter in that area of the field for the Lions. Sophomore Connor McGrath is a dynamic player, Cole said, and is expected to play at both safety and wide receiver. 

Reedy.png

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments