It is difficult to establish a footprint against rigorous competition, but while it has not been easy, Wakeland has done just that with eight consecutive playoff appearances, and last season, head coach Marty Secord recorded his 100th victory at the program.
The Wolverines will look to continue that run this fall with 12 returning starters, a bulk of which are on the defensive side of the ball.
The Wakeland offense has some holes to fill, most notably at quarterback, but that transition will be eased with the return of senior running back Jared White. The first-team all-district rusher had 170 carries for 1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns, with a long of 98, and added 30 catches for 405 yards and four scores in the passing game.
Aiding White on the line will be a pair of all-district linemen with Jack Jones and Cade Myer, as well as senior fullback Alex Shirley, who helped White and the ground game average nearly 7 yards per carry.
The Wakeland defense featured a pair of first-team selections with senior safety Davion Woolen, who had 32 tackles with three interceptions and six pass breakups, and senior tackle Carson McMillin, who made 22 tackles with six quarterback hurries.
In all, the Wolverines return eight starters on the defensive side of the ball, and that unit could be key early on as the offense tries to develop an identity outside of White and the ground game.
Wakeland’s playoff streak is impressive when considering it has not always been easy. During the eight-year run, the Wolverines have lost at least two regular-season games each time, and even managed to get in with five setbacks two years ago.
But what that shows is that the Wakeland program has found a way to win when it matters in order to secure a playoff berth, and it will lean on that experience once again as it tries to extend its run of success.
