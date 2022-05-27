FC Dallas, along with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash will honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by wearing a remembrance patch during their weekend matches.
FC Dallas will don the remembrance patch on Saturday, May 28 when it visits Orlando City SC.
Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC will wear the patch during their respective matches against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, while the Houston Dash host the North Carolina Courage Sunday evening. The opponents of each team will also wear the patch.
FC Dallas and the FC Dallas Foundation, along with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash are donating funds to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund to assist the victims, their families and the Uvalde community. For information on the fund and to learn how you can donate, please visit FCDallas.com/Uvalde.
The FC Dallas Foundation will also auction the game-worn, autographed jerseys players will wear against Orlando with proceeds benefiting the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund. Auction will go live on the DASH auction app on Tuesday, May 31.
“We are all devastated by the tragic shooting in Uvalde,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We are proud to come together in this effort with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash but this is much bigger than just a Texas tragedy. We have a national issue with gun violence and it is time to put a stop to these heinous acts.”
PATCH DESIGN
All three MLS clubs will wear the patch centered on the front of their jerseys. The Houston Dash will wear the patch on the right sleeve of their jerseys.
The Texas-shaped patch is maroon which is Robb Elementary School’s official color. A black ribbon featuring the zip code 78801 represents the zip code in which the school is located.
