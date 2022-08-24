The Colony volleyball

The Colony volleyball team celebrates a service ace by senior Grace Witham, left, during a pool-play match in the Allen Texas Open on Friday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

One week after The Colony won the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Cougars played with the same kind of intensity at the two-day Allen Texas Open.

The Colony started strong and went on to finish with a 4-2 record to earn 11th place and improve to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars came into the event ranked 29th.

