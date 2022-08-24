One week after The Colony won the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Cougars played with the same kind of intensity at the two-day Allen Texas Open.
The Colony started strong and went on to finish with a 4-2 record to earn 11th place and improve to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars came into the event ranked 29th.
A perfect 3-0 showing in pool play on Friday set the tone for what was an exciting two days on the court for The Colony. The Lady Cougars won each of their first two matches in straight sets, posting respective 2-0 wins against Wylie East (25-17, 25-19) and Bishop Lynch (25-23, 25-18).
Against East, junior pin hitter Josie Bishop hit the ball off the hands of a Lady Panthers defender positioned at the net for an 8-3 lead for the Lady Cougars in the first set. Senior Sophie Gray had a kill short time later off a bad pass by East for a 17-12 The Colony lead. Bishop sealed the first-set win for the Lady Cougars with a kill following some incredible digs by seniors Kacie Rangel, Sophie Smith and Marisa Gallardo on the same point.
The Lady Cougars used a combination of great defense and composure to earn a straight-set win over Bishop Lynch in their second match of the day.
Aces were wild for The Colony in the first set. Lynch spotted two consecutive aces for a 19-16 lead. Five points later, Rangel recorded an ace of her own to increase the Lady Cougars’ lead to 22-18.
While The Colony didn’t let any missed calls by the game officials rattle its players, Lynch, on the other hand, let a few calls that didn’t go in their favor get into their heads. The Friars’ coach received a yellow card in the first set and then a red card in the second set. “So inconsistent. So inconsistent,” head coach Shea Jenkins told the head referee.
The Colony finished off Lynch a short time later. Senior middle hitter Miranda Garcia struck the ball off the hands of two Friar players, and the Lady Cougars won the second set by seven points.
About an hour later, The Colony faced its biggest adversity of the day. Plano topped the Lady Cougars by three points in the first set. However, The Colony regrouped and proceeded to rally for a 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 victory over the Lady Wildcats to finish the day with a perfect record.
By winning their pool, the Lady Cougars earned a spot in the gold bracket. The Colony wasn’t able to keep its winning streak alive as Lebanon Trail rallied for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Lady Cougars in their first match on Saturday.
Each of The Colony’s next two opponents was new district rivals. The Lady Cougars squeezed out a 25-23, 25-20 win over fellow 9-5A foe Lone Star but lost 18-25, 29-27, 25-15 to Frisco in the final match of the tournament for both teams.
Bishop was named to the all-tournament team after logging a whopping 73 kills to go along with 13 aces and 63 digs. Rangel finished with 63 digs. Smith provided great versatility, recording 55 digs, 11 blocks and seven aces, in addition to her duties as the team’s primary setter. Garcia had 23 digs to lead the Lady Cougars’ defensive efforts, as well as 22 kills. Gray added 26 kills, and senior Kaitlyn Pryor contributed seven blocks.
The Colony lost a heartbreaker to Frisco Independence in five sets (25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 17-25, 16-14) on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars held a 14-12 lead in the fifth set to force match point. But, the Knights had a lot of resilience, too. Junior Reagan Bedell had a kill on the final point to clinch the victory for Independence.
Bedell had a monster night for the Knights, recording 21 kills to accompany five digs and one ace. Senior Anita Hancock also had the hot hand, totaling 20 kills with five digs and two aces. Senior Sydney Sabin dished out 68 assists to go along with seven aces and five digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.