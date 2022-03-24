Frisco ISD has a claim for having one, if not the toughest, soccer districts in the state.
The 10 teams battle it out through a rigorous two-month campaign, and the four survivors are more prepared than most when the playoffs roll around, which is when FISD has shined in recent years.
The bi-district round of the playoffs got underway this week and the early returns are that FISD is in for another exciting ride.
In perhaps the biggest testament to 9-5A’s strength, the Reedy boys, who entered the playoffs as the fourth seed, earned a solid 3-0 victory over 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill on Thursday in a bi-district playoff game at Kuykendall Stadium.
Erik Barr recorded a goal and an assist, Natakorn Nillarat scored and Jacobo Betancourt added an assist for the Lions, who advance in the playoffs for the first time in program history to take on the winner of the Carrollton R.L. Turner/South Oak Cliff match in the area finals next week.
While the Reedy boys were enjoying success in the playoffs for the first time, Wakeland is on the opposite end of that spectrum.
The Wolverines, winners of four state titles and the reigning Class 5A champions, opened defense of their crown with a 4-0 victory over Wylie East in their bi-district match on Thursday at John Clark Stadium.
If the Raiders were hoping to pull the upset, Wakeland sent an immediate message when Ryan Greener scored off an assist from Kyle Davis to take a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into the match.
Greener then set up a score by Nate Bowman to make it a 2-0 game. With the defense keeping Wylie East locked down, the Wolverines pulled away, as Brennan Bezdek scored off a feed from Riley Garza and Bowman set up Dan Bayles for a goal to provide the final 4-0 margin.
Next up for Wakeland is Hillcrest, a 2-0 winner over Seagoville, in the area finals next week.
On the girls side, Frisco and Wakeland each picked up victories on Thursday.
The Raccoons, the 9-5A champions, got a hat trick from Kori Ballard as they rolled to a 5-1 win over The Colony at Hebron High School to earn a date with Carrollton R.L. Turner or Molina in the area round.
The Wolverines got a battle from Wylie East, but Cori Cochran scored off an assist from McKenna Jenkins and the defense made sure it would stand up in a 1-0 victory in a bi-district match at John Clark Stadium.
Wakeland will play either Carrollton Creekview or Sunset in the area finals next week.
Lone Star, the fourth seed, gave 10-5A champion and state-ranked Prosper Rock Hill all it wanted before the Blue Hawks were able to survive with a 3-2 victory at McKinney ISD Stadium.
