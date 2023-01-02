The Friday prior to Christmas offered up s sneak peak at what the 10-5A boys basketball playoff race could look like, but the battle begins in earnest on Tuesday, as teams return to the court and settle into their normal two-games-per-week routine.
Frisco ISD is guaranteed to have four playoff teams, but it is a different landscape this season, with Reedy, Wakeland, Lone Star and Frisco in 9-5A, leaving Centennial, Emerson, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty and Memorial to battle it out in 10-5A.
Here is a look at the field:
Memorial (0-0, 11-10)
Last season was the year of the Warriors.
After making the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2020-2021, Memorial raised the bar.
The Warriors not only captured their first district championship, they did so in undefeated fashion, posting a perfect 18-0 record.
They were not done, as they notched their first postseason win and embarked on a run all the way to the Class 5A Region II championship game, joining Lone Star as the only FISD boys basketball team to reach that level, as they finished the season with a 34-4 record.
This season, Memorial is looking for more and it was picked to defend its district championship in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
Though they did graduate some key pieces, there are plenty of reasons for high expectations for head coach Quinton Gibson, as he returns a talented nucleus.
That group is led by 6-6 senior Drew Steffe, last year’s 9-5A most valuable player.
Steffe, who signed with TexasTech, came up big time and time again, averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Senior Leon Horner, a second-team selection, is off to a solid start, as is senior Cooper Mendel, who was an honorable mention pick and chosen to the all-defensive team.
The Warriors have had other players step up in the early going, as well, with senior Jaxson Thomas and junior Javaun Henderson, as well as underclassmen with sophomore Jamison Thrower and freshman Caden Deffebaugh.
Heritage (1-0, 14-6)
The Coyotes finished second in 9-5A last season and reached the area finals and are projected to place second once again in the TABC preseason poll.
Heritage did have to replace a bulk of its production with the graduation of offensive player of the year Nicholas Jett and all-district honorees Taven Washington and Mosa Osagie, but it has relied on a youth movement to get off to a strong start.
Freshman Cameron Lomax is averaging 18.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Fellow freshman J’den Shields is tallying 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
Senior Elliott Myles Taite is scoring 13.4 points per game, senior Darien Souter is near double figures at 9.2 points per game and they have also gotten production from Obi Udom, who leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, Elijah Flowers and Jayden Stevens.
Liberty (1-0, 15-5)
The Redhawks finished third a year ago and are predicted to place in the same spot in the TABC preseason poll.
Liberty got off to a good start with a district-opening victory, with Jacobe Coleman scoring 24 points in the game.
Just a sophomore, Coleman captured district newcomer of the year honors last season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Jonathan Dupree-Buford, a 6-5 senior who was named to the second team last season, is off to a good start.
The Redhawks also returned a trio of honorable mention seniors in Matthew Bishop, Tristen Kailey and Jayden Daniels, and they have also gotten boost from freshman Gilbert Aluga.
Independence (1-0, 14-9)
The Knights are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2020 and were projected fourth in the TABC poll.
Independence had to replace a pair of all-district performers, but have posted a winning record thus far and won their 10-5A opener.
The Knights are a senior-laded group with players such as Santana Arroyo, Kyle Trevor, Aiden Leckband, D.J. Wells, Jordan Artis and Luke Wagstaff.
They are hoping to parlay that experience into their first playoff berth in three years.
Centennial (0-1, 10-7)
The Titans are also searching for their first postseason appearance in three years.
Though they dropped their district opener, Centennial still carried a winning record into the week, giving it a foundation to build from going forward.
Senior Nikhil Prabhu, a 6-6 post, was named to the 9-5A second team, while seniors Rome Watkins and Holden Patel were each honorable mention all-district selections last season.
The Titans have also looked to seniors Hudson Stone and Shashwath Easwar and juniors Roy Marom and Vardan Nahar.
Lebanon Trail (0-1, 8-9)
The Trail Blazers are searching for the first playoff appearance in program history.
Though it dropped its district opener, there have been bright spots for Lebanon Trail thus far.
The Trail Blazers have used a mix of experience and youth this season.
That includes seniors Jeremiah Roberts and Jordan Ross, junior Keith Slaughter and a pair of freshmen in Bryson Howard and Robert Davis.
Emerson (0-1, 8-10)
The Mavericks are venturing into uncharted waters in their first varsity season, but are hovering near the .500 mark overall on the season.
Emerson has employed a deep roster that includes Keyonte Graybear, Jaxon Herrera, Dax Hovand, Jalen Scott, Robert Black, Isaiah Battie, Jackson Davis and Brandon Maxey.
