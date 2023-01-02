FRISCO MEMORIAL BOYS BASKETBALL DREW STEFFE

Drew Steffe and Memorial will begin their quest for another district championship when the open 10-5A play on Tuesday.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The Friday prior to Christmas offered up s sneak peak at what the 10-5A boys basketball playoff race could look like, but the battle begins in earnest on Tuesday, as teams return to the court and settle into their normal two-games-per-week routine.

Frisco ISD is guaranteed to have four playoff teams, but it is a different landscape this season, with Reedy, Wakeland, Lone Star and Frisco in 9-5A, leaving Centennial, Emerson, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty and Memorial to battle it out in 10-5A.

