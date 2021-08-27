While many volleyball teams across the state continue their tournament portion of the schedule this weekend, Friday marked the time to get serious for Frisco ISD squads as the 9-5A season got underway.
As one of the largest districts in the state, the 10-team 9-5A needed the early start date in order to meet the certification date of Oct. 30.
A year ago, the regular season was not enough time to determine an outright champion, with Lebanon Trail and Reedy sharing the 9-5A crown. Liberty gobbled up the third spot, with Memorial holding off Wakeland by one game for the final berth.
Though the early stages of non-district play, it is Lone Star and Independence, two teams who finished in the bottom half of the standings a year ago, who have posted the most impressive records.
But each team has faced varying levels of competition thus far and the real measuring stick starts Friday and will be determined on the court during the next two months.
Here is a look at the field:
Lone Star (0-0, 12-1)
The Rangers have not made the playoffs since 2013, back when they were still a Class 3A team, but are off to the fastest start, highlighted by winning the championship at the Garland ISD Tournament.
Lone Star was just 7-14 last season, but a closer look at the team shows that the hot start is not a surprise.
Of their seven all-district selections last season, the Rangers returned five of those players in first-team senior Jailen Hurley, second-team junior Amani Mason, and honorable mention senior Katie Reeve, junior Tori Green and sophomore Emilee Prochaska.
Hurley and Mason are off to good starts offensively, recording 4.8 and 4.2 kills per game, respectively.
The Rangers have a pair of solid setters in senior Lindsey Bolton (5.6 apg) and junior Tiffany Lam (5.2 apg). Junior Esi Eshun (27 blocks) and Green (19) lead the team at the net and the backline defense has been solid, led by Reeve (3.1 dpg) and Prochaska (2.0 dpg).
Independence (0-0, 15-4)
The Knights got off to a solid start at the Garland Tournament and then after dropping the opener at the Richardson ISD Volleywood Tournament last week, reeled off seven consecutive victories to claim the championship.
Independence has been one of the early-season surprises as it chases its first playoff berth since 2017.
Sophomore Reagan Bedell, an honorable mention all-district selection a year ago, is off to a huge start offensively, averaging 4.8 kills per set.
The Knights have two capable setters with junior Sydney Sabin and senior Hayden Hicks, who are registering 5.1 and 3.1 assists per set, respectively.
Senior Abby Wadas, the other returning all-district member, leads the team with 31 aces and 4.3 digs per game, while Bedell has also been solid in the back with 2.3 digs per set.
Senior Skyler Weber (2.8 kpg, 2.1 dpg, 27 aces) and junior Anita Hancock (1.8 kpg, 21 aces, 21 blocks) have also been solid all-around players.
Memorial (0-0, 12-7)
The Warriors made their first playoff appearance in their short history last season, but had an unfortunate draw in the first round against eventual state champion Lovejoy.
Memorial is once again off to a good start, thanks in large part to a solid returning nucleus, led by senior Kailee Deffebaugh, last year’s co-outstanding blocker.
That group also includes second-team senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Finley Evans, who ranks among the team leaders in kills, digs and blocks.
Other key returning contributors are seniors libero Ashley Bender, Alexis Melgert, libero/outside hitter Kaitlyn Noel and outside hitter Kourtney Miller and junior libero/defensive specialist Jasmine Sennett.
Reedy (0-0, 10-5)
The Lions qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, earning a share of the district title and the top seed in the playoffs. They advanced to the regional quarterfinals, matching their deepest postseason trip, before running into Lovejoy.
Reedy also returned a talented core group and that has been reflected in some early success.
Senior Kelsey Perry was voted as the co-blocker of the year last season and has picked up where she left off with a team-high 44.
First-team senior Camryn Hill ranks among the team leaders in kills (2.9 kpg) and defense (3.9 dpg) and junior Halle Schroder is also off to a strong all-around start with 3.0 kills and 3.0 digs per set.
The Lions feature a pair of capable setters with senior Jordan Chapman (4.7 apg) and junior Gracie Cagle (3.4 apg).
Junior Reese Miller (2.1 kpg) has come on as a steady contributor on offense and junior Ella Gamber has done the same in the back with 2.8 digs per set.
Heritage (0-0, 11-7)
The Coyotes are in search of their first playoff berth since 2012 and are off to a solid start toward achieving that goal.
Senior Mia Moore, a first-team all-district selection last season, is off to a big start offensively with 4.3 kills per set, while second-team senior Brevynn Johnson has done a little of everything with 3.7 kills per set, 15 aces, 19 blocks and 2.4 digs per game.
Senior Cierra Deward-Callaway leads the team with 34 blocks and Kennedy Crociata (5.3 dpg) and junior Jordan Weir (3.1 dpg) have led the way on the backline.
Wakeland (0-0, 8-8)
The Wolverines were edged out of the postseason by one game a year ago, ending their streak of six straight playoff appearances.
Wakeland returns junior Hannah Pfiffner, last year’s 9-5A newcomer of the year, and she leads the team with 3.0 kills per game and 32 blocks.
Junior Audrey Clark is one of the district’s best setters, dishing out 8.4 assists per game, and is also one of the leaders in serving and defense along with junior Savannah Ivie (2.9 dpg).
Senior Madison DeMauro is a candidate for defensive player of the year, averaging 4.5 digs per game, and Wakeland has also gotten contributions from sophomore Jessica Jones (2.5 kpg, 25 blocks), junior Elyse Neimann (1.9 kpg), senior Claire Biggers (2.1 kpg) and junior Rachel Dickerson (2.3 dpg).
Centennial (0-0, 10-12)
The Titans’ playoff berth in 2019 is their only one in the last six years, but they are hoping to add another to the list with several versatile players.
Senior Alexa Long, a second-team all-district pick last season, leads the team with 3.1 kills and 3.1 digs per set and sophomore Brianna Hamilton has picked up where she left off after her debut on varsity, recording 2.2 kills and 2.5 digs per game to go along with a team-high 48 blocks.
Senior Amber Victoriano has done a good job running the offense with 5.7 assists per set and also has a team-high 24 aces and junior Emma Hurst gives them a second option at the setter position with 3.7 assists per game.
Senior Alexandra Bonnett is another key player with 2.7 kills per set and 28 blocks and sophomore Kyelynn Swink (15 blocks) has also provided a presence at the net.
Liberty (0-0, 7-9)
The Redhawks have been the most consistent FISD team in recent years, making the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons and 11 of the last 13.
Liberty has had an up-and-down pre-district slate, but they got a huge boost on Tuesday with the return of senior Lauryn Hill, last year’s 9-5A hitter of the year. All Hill did in her season debut was post a team-high 27 kills with 17 digs in a four-set win over Prosper Rock Hill.
In her absence, Liberty has looked to others to step up offensively and a trio of sophomores have shown promise in limited action in M.J. McCurdy (3.8 kpg), Allison Varela (2.8 kpg) and Grace Payne (2.2 kpg).
First-team all-district junior McKenna Gildon picked up where she left off and is recording 6.0 digs per game and sophomore Brooklyn Shelton (3.0 dpg) has also been solid in the back.
Senior Madison Manning is dealing out 5.0 assists per set and is also one of the team’s top servers and defenders and senior Tanner Hanson (4.2 apg) is also capable of running the offense.
Frisco (0-0, 5-7)
The Raccoons made 22 playoff appearances over a 30-year period but are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Frisco has a senior leader to lean on in first-team all-district Lexi Guinn, who is averaging 2.6 kills and 2.6 digs per game to go along with 15 blocks, while junior Savannah Davis (2.2 kpg, 2.2 dpg, 14 aces) has come on as another all-around contributor.
Sophomore Addison Sohosky (2.4 kpg, 14 blocks) and senior Ella Belknap (1.8 kpg, 17 blocks) are key figures at the net and junior Adamari Hernandez leads the defense with 4.0 digs per game.
Junior Alexis Carranza is tallying 5.7 assists and 2.6 digs per set and senior Leylah Attia has helped with the setting duties with 2.4 assists per game.
Lebanon Trail (0-0, 4-10)
The Trail Blazers have hit the ground running as a varsity program with three straight playoff berths, highlighted by last season when they earned a share of the district title and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
But Lebanon Trail entered this season with holes to fill after graduating 9-5A most valuable player Tyrah Ariail, who has taken her talents to USC, as well as first-teamers Xuan Nguyen and Lexi Abbey and second-teamers Peyton Thompson and Lauren Sullivan.
With several new faces, there have been the expected growing pains, but there are reasons for optimism going forward.
Freshman Teagan Dixon could be a star in the making as she has made an instant impact with 3.2 kills and 3.8 digs per set. Lebanon Trail has also sought offense from junior Reagan Garcia (1.8 kpg) and senior Rylee Cooper (1.5 kpg) in the early going.
Junior Symone Sims, a first-team all-district pick last year, has picked up where she left off with a team-best 6.0 digs per game, and she has gotten help in the back from Dixon, senior Marissa McLaughlin (3.3 dpg) and senior Ella Fariss (3.2 dpg).
