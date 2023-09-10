There are different stages to every football season.
Two weeks ago, the non-district portion of the schedule got underway.
For more experienced teams, this is a chance to fine-tune their games and prepare for later in the year. For others, it is an opportunity to take a close look at younger players and get the starting lineup squared away.
This week, the official push for the playoffs begins with the start of district play for most teams.
A handful of larger districts actually got going this past weekend, while for others, it will be another couple of weeks.
Talking with players over the years, many consider the district season their favorite stage of the year.
Not only are the stakes higher with postseason berths on the line, but it is also an opportunity to renew both personal and team rivalries.
For many that grew up in multi-school districts such as Frisco, Mesquite and Garland ISD, players got their start playing against one another, or sometimes, as teammates, in flag and then pee wee football.
Each year, it gets a little more serious, as athletes make the progression to start representing their schools at the seventh and eighth-grade level, and from there, it is on to high school.
The faces in the huddle are the same, as are the ones on the other side of the line of scrimmage, because they are likely those they have seen since they first strapped on a helmet.
As much as a team has its own goals, district games have more on the line for the players. It is about the crosstown rivalries and bragging rights and memories that can sometimes last a lifetime.
While some athletes have the opportunity to continue their playing days at the collegiate level, it is the end of the competitive road for most, and thus, the end of the chapter.
But while playing might be a thing in the past, the moments are still very much alive.
It is about reminiscing at high school reunions, Homecoming, or simply running into an old rival around town to retell a few stories.
This season will fly by for the players, and while they may not fully appreciate it now, each week represents a chance to make a memory that will last a lifetime.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
