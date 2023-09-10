HORN VS MESQUITE FOOTBALL

Mesquite and Horn will renew their rivalry on the gridiron on Oct. 6.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown

There are different stages to every football season.

Two weeks ago, the non-district portion of the schedule got underway.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments