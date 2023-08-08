Last Monday represented the first day that area volleyball teams could officially meet for workouts and the season wastes little time getting going, with the first official matches taking place this week.
Last season, Frisco ISD landed a record nine teams in the playoffs, highlighted by Reedy making a run all the way to the Class 5A championship match.
In a testament to the strength of 9-5A, the Lions did not even win their own district, where they finished in a tie for second with Lone Star.
It was Wakeland that actually made an undefeated run to the 9-5A championship, its first since 2016, and advanced to the Region II championship before falling to Reedy.
If the Lions are going to make another run, they will do so with some new faces after graduating five all-district performers, including outstanding setter Gracie Cagle and offensive player of the year Halle Schroeder.
Look for honorable mention senior setter Carter Fouche and senior defensive specialist Sophia Blaufuss to take on larger roles.
The Wolverines are in a similar boat after graduating seven all-district honorees, though they have a good presence at the net in senior Jessica Jones, last season’s 9-5A blocker of the year, as well as junior setter Sarah Pfiffner.
Though a little overshadowed, Lone Star made history of its own, not only making the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but winning a postseason match for the first time ever before running into Reedy in the regional quarterfinals.
Though they graduated district most valuable player Amani Mason, the Rangers might be equipped to take the program to the next level.
Lone Star returns a talented nucleus that includes junior Camille Perry, last year’s freshman of the year, as well as first-team senior libero Emilee Prochaska, first-team senior outside hitter Faith Harris and honorable mention seniors in setter Kellen Fitzgerald and libero/defensive specialist Trystin Ross.
Frisco had a breakthrough season of its own, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and has some solid pieces back in place.
Senior middle hitter Addison Sohosky was named to the first team last season, junior outside hitter Karli Jordan landed on the second team and the Raccoons return three honorable mentions with juniors Kayla Green and Cameron Cecil and sophomore Olivia Hewitt.
The quartet of FISD teams will be favored to once again sweep the top four spots in 9-5A.
Though The Colony did finish tied with Frisco for fourth place last season, it graduated six of its seven all-district honorees, while the trio of Carrollton ISD teams only posted victories at one another’s expense.
The all-FISD 10-5A saw Liberty win its first district championship in three years, with Lebanon Trail and Independence tying for second and Memorial securing the final postseason spot.
Of that group, only the Redhawks were able to get out of the first round of the playoffs against their 9-5A rivals.
Though Liberty graduated 10-5A most valuable player McKenna Gildon, the Redhawks have a good nucleus with a trio of first-teamers back in the fold in seniors M.J. McCurdy and Brooklyn Shelton and sophomore Jaiden Harris, as well as senior honorable mention Grace Payne.
Lebanon Trail qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in five years after a one-season hiatus.
The Trail Blazers will be in the hunt once again with junior Layleah Williams-Gibson, the reigning 10-5A blocker of the year, first-team senior setter Hannah Ross, second-team senior Kaylie Stowe and second-team junior Teagan Dixon.
Independence takes aim at its third consecutive playoff berth and features MVP candidate senior Reagan Bedell, last year’s hitter of the year, who has compiled 1,500 kills and 700 digs during her first three seasons.
Bedell will be joined by honorable mention junior Saira Grant and sophomores Lyla Fisher and Charlotte Caruth.
Memorial made the playoffs for the second time in three years and could be poised for a jump in the standings led by first-team juniors Britton Finley and Ava Steffe.
Another junior Kiana Babaei, was named to the second team and other key returners include seniors Macey Kesel and Kamryn Deffebaugh and sophomores Julianna Hernandez, Faith Roulston-Aliu and Raegan Frazier.
Centennial and Emerson are the most likely candidates to break into the top four.
The Titans have made just one playoff berth in the last decade, which came back in 2019, but they return nearly their entire team.
Sophomore Maddi Victoriano made an immediate impact on her way to newcomer of the year honors.
Centennial also returns all-district performers in seniors Bri Hamilton, Luna Cabos, Kyelynn Swink, Delaney Kemp and Alexis Kampschneiderk, junior Ashlyn Jones and sophomore Lexi Anderson.
Heading into their second varsity season, the Mavericks will be much better with a year of experience under their belts, with a group that includes senior Delanna Harper and juniors Sydney Strenger, Olivia Kim and Alexis Alley.
Heritage is looking for a turnaround, but will need for other players to step up around honorable mention juniors Brooke Lee and Emily McShan.
Panther Creek featured one of the youngest teams in the area in its inaugural varsity campaign, but overcame a slow start to rally to make its first-ever playoff appearance.
The Panthers will be much better with a year of experience under their belts.
Sophomore Marie Wilson did a little of everything to earn district newcomer of the year honors.
Other all-district performers expected to return are a pair of first-teamers in senior Taylor Wilson and sophomore Amani Hawkins, second-team seniors Kyleigh Ridgeway and Elisabeth Thornquist and honorable mention juniors Maddie Willingham and Ryann Surratt.
