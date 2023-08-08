FRISCO REEDY VOLLEYBALL

The Reedy volleyball team made history by advancing to the Class 5A championship match last season and it looks to made a return run to state starting this week.

Last Monday represented the first day that area volleyball teams could officially meet for workouts and the season wastes little time getting going, with the first official matches taking place this week.

Last season, Frisco ISD landed a record nine teams in the playoffs, highlighted by Reedy making a run all the way to the Class 5A championship match.


