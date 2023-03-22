There was no shortage of drama in the battle to secure the final playoff spots for the 6A boys soccer playoffs.
The district season was not enough to settle the four playoff berths out of 10-6A, with Horn and Rockwall-Heath finishing in a tie for fourth place.
Since the teams split the regular season series, they would decide it on the pitch, with a play-in game on Monday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Though the Hawks had the home field edge, it was the Jaguars who played the role of road warriors, as they were able to claim a 1-0 victory.
Miguel Duran scored off an assist from Ivan Mauricio and Erick Onyia had a strong all-around match, as Horn secured its first playoff berth since 2015.
As the fourth seed out of 10-6A, the Jaguars draw a tough assignment in 9-6A champion Naaman Forest, which is ranked No. 3 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Region II poll.
That bi-district match-up is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Frasier Middle School in Mesquite as the first of a double header.
The second game, tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m., will feature Sachse, the second seed out of 9-6A, taking on Royse City.
The Mustangs are back in the postseason for the eighth straight year and are looking to repeat the run it made two years ago when they advanced to the regional tournament.
Horn was not the only team that had to pull off some late-season magic to extend its season.
Rowlett was part of a wild race in 9-6A that had three teams battling for the final playoff berth.
The Eagles had an added disadvantage of only having one game left on the schedule during the final week, while Wylie East and North Garland had two chances to pick up points.
But the results fell the way Rowlett needed on Tuesday, giving it a chance on the final day of the regular season.
The Eagles took of their end of things, coming through with a 1-0 win over Wylie East, and they got a little help from their rivals, as Sachse’s 1-0 win over North Garland left Rowlett as the last team standing.
The Eagles will take on 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett and Horn are in the same quadrant and if their late-season magic continues, they could meet in the third round.
Sachse is on the other end of the bracket, where the other 9-6A/10-6A match-up features Rockwall taking on Garland.
6A GIRLS
There was also some late drama in the 10-6A girls race, with three teams battling for the final playoff berth.
Unfortunately for the MISD teams, the late breaks did not fall their way.
Mesquite finished tied for fourth place with Royse City, but the Bulldogs advanced courtesy of a tiebreaker, with Horn finishing one point back, leaving MISD without a 6A girls representative.
The 9-6A girls race did not feature the same type of drama, as the four teams and seeds have been set for some time.
Sachse, the No. 11 team in the Regional rankings, is back in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.
Though the better seed, the Mustangs will go on the road for their bi-district contest when they play Tyler Legacy, ranked 14th in the region, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Rowlett extended one of the longest postseason streaks in the area, making it back to the playoffs for the 20th straight season.
The Eagles, however, will face a big challenge as the fourth seed as they take on Rockwall, the co-champion out of 10-6A, at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
By the rankings, the Yellowjackets are one of the favorites to make a run at the state tournament, as they are ranked No. 2 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer regional poll.
Rockwall-Heath, who shared the district title with Rockwall, checks in at No. 3 as they prepare to face No. 18 Wylie, while 9-6A champion Wylie East, who is undefeated and No. 1 in the region, meets Royse City.
4A
While there are not as many 4A programs in the area, a couple of boys teams are carrying high hopes into the playoffs.
Sunnyvale is back in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and is looking to build off its best-ever run when it advanced to the regional quarterfinals a year ago.
There are plenty of reasons for optimism, as the Raiders are ranked No. 3 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer 4A Region II poll.
Sunnyvale is actually the second seed out of 14-4A after losing a coin flip to district co-champion Nevada Community, and will face Anna at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lovejoy.
Senior Nash Aziz is one of three players with double-digit goals, as he has posted a team-high 16 goals to go along with 10 assists.
Junior Landon Marquez de la Plata has 15 goals and 10 helpers, and junior Hartmann Henry has added a dozen goals and six assists.
While that trio has been the primary scorers, other Raiders have stepped up at times, as well, as 12 different players have tallied goals this season.
Panther Creek had no basis to go on a few months ago as it entered its inaugural varsity season, but it tested itself against some tough competition and improved enough to finish third in 14-4A as it rose to No. 16 in the regional poll.
The Panthers play the first playoff game in program history when they meet Nevada Community at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clark Stadium in Plano.
The Panther Creek girls matched the achievements of the boys in their first season, as they finished third in 14-4A.
The Panthers had some growing on the fly to do, relying heavily on freshmen and sophomores, but players such as Ava Garvin, Zara Werema, Ashlyn Perez, Kylie Campbell, Diem Sealy and other have made quick transitions.
Panther Creek, the No. 18 team in the regional poll, will play the first playoff game in its program history against No. 15 Sunnyvale, the 14-4A runner-up, at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson.
The Raiders are making their second straight playoff appearance and the fourth in program history.
The winner of that match will meet the winner of the Carrollton Ranchview/Dallas Inspired Vision game in the area finals next week.
