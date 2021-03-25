At this time last year, the high school sports world was on hold with the suspension of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That postponement ultimately ended in the outright cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season, leaving many to wonder what might have been.
Things have not completely returned to normal during the last 12 months, but this year, the show will go on, as the girls and boys soccer playoffs get started this week.
It has been a particularly painful wait for several Frisco ISD teams, who had big dreams last spring they were hoping would be realized.
Though some of the players have moved on, the chance to seize the moment has arrived, as eight FISD teams hope to take the first step in the bi-district round.
Perhaps no team felt as if it was denied a chance to make history last year more than the Wakeland boys.
The Wolverines were in the middle of a four-year run of making it to the state championship game, bringing home titles in 2017 and 2018, and were poised to make another charge.
The good news for Wakeland (17-1-1) is it is once again a favorite to make an extended run after it rolled to the 9-5A championship.
The Wolverines will open the playoffs against Prosper Rock Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper Children’s Health Stadium.
Wakeland has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 63-13, and its lone blemishes area a 2-0 loss to Lone Star and a 1-1 draw against Frisco.
The Wolverines have one of the top scorers in the area in Brennan Bezdek, who has 20 goals and six assists, and William Heidman is not far behind with 11 goals and four assists.
But defenses cannot focus on just that duo, as Ryan Greener (8 goals, 6 assists), Garrett Purcell (4 goals, 1 assist), Marlon Williams (3 goals, 4 assists), Jak Keith (2 goals, 5 assists) and Anthony Quezada (1 goal, 6 assists) are all capable playmakers.
On the opposite end of the spectrum from the three-time state champions is Rock Hill, who made some history of its own by making the playoffs in its first varsity season.
Frisco (11-4-4) is the No. 2 seed out of 9-5A and will meet Wylie East (17-5-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Boyd.
The Raccoons had some curious results during the course of the season. They dropped a 8-2 decision to Wakeland, but also battled the Wolverines to a draw. It was a similar story against Memorial, where Frisco fell 4-1 but was able to pick up a point in the other meeting.
The Raccoons stepped up their offense down the stretch and got contributions from several different players, including sophomore Diego Pepi, senior Ricky Casso, senior Shirzaad Ghadialy, junior Domenico Sciotto, senior Derek Pederson, senior Alex Hristov, junior Jade Hiller and senior Matthew Diaz.
Centennial (11-6-3) is the third seed out of the FISD district and it will square off with 10-5A runner-up Lovejoy at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McKinney Boyd.
The Titans have been able to pull out a number of close matches with seven one-goal victories.
To win close games, a team often needs a go-to goal scorer and it has that in senior Max Flaviani, who has scored a team-high 12 goals.
Sophomore Andres Arrangoiz is one of the team’s keys from his midfielder spot and has contributed six goals and four assists.
Senior center back Ethan Lopez is the leader of the defense, which has used a pair of keepers in seniors Matthew Leal and Mason Kennard.
Liberty (10-5-5) nosed out Reedy on a tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot, setting them up with a first-round date against 10-5A champion The Colony, with that game slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hebron.
The Redhawks’ final six matches were all one-goal differences or draws and they will need to be on their game defensively against the Cougars’ offense, led by Yosmar Reyes (13 goals, 8 assists), Elijah Elias (11 goals, 5 assists), Hagen Wesch (8 goals, 8 assists) and Franklin Corona (6 goals, 6 assists).
The 9-5A girls soccer season went down to the wire and even that was not enough to settle an outright champion, with Memorial and Wakeland sharing the title.
It was a first for the Warriors (14-2-3), who are also making their first playoff appearance, and they will be the No. 1 seed when they take on McKinney North at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper Rock Hill.
Memorial has boasted one of the stingiest defenses in the state, allowing only seven goals in 18 district matches and posting 12 shutouts.
The offense has provided its share of support, led by senior Ava Colberg, who leads the team with 16 goals and six assists.
Sophomore Brooke Bollinger has also been on point, with nine goals and five assists, Lola Foley has a trio of goals and Laney Muench had added six assists.
Despite earning a share of the district title, Wakeland (15-2-3) settles for the second seed and a first-round date with The Colony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hebron.
The Wolverines have played in a number of close matches and a big reason for their success in those games is senior forward Ally Perry, who has 11 goals and nine assists, but more importantly, nine of those scores have been game-winners.
Junior midfielder McKenna Jenkins is another key playmaker in the middle, where she has tallied seven goals and 11 assists.
Wakeland also features a leader in the net with junior keeper Drew Stover, as the Wolverines have posted 12 shutouts and allowed only eight goals all season.
Reedy (11-5-4) led the district for part of the season before finishing in third and will draw Lovejoy in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney.
The Lions have some firepower up front with Rachel Buckle, who has 11 goals and five assists, and Maeve Jones, who has tallied 11 goals and three assists.
Freshman Reganne Morris has also come on strong to make an impact with two goals and five assists.
Center midfielders Zoe Calyer and Alena Ultes are keys in the middle and defenders Abi Major and Katie Clabo have helped Reedy post 10 shutouts this season.
Frisco (11-6-4) rounds out the FISD representatives as the fourth seed and will take on 10-5A champion Wylie East at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Boyd.
