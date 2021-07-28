The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Last year was one that will not be soon forgotten, with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though the pandemic continued into the start of the 2020-2021 school year, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
Frisco ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Coach of the Year
Andy Holt, Frisco Wakeland, Boys Soccer
When Holt left Sulphur Springs to take over the Wakeland program for the 2016-2017 season, the Wolverines had already built quite the reputation as a powerhouse program.
Wakeland had won its first state title in 2010, and in the year prior to Holt’s arrival, it narrowly missed out on a second after a heartbreaking 10-9 loss in a shootout.
But for all of its previous success, the Wolverines have ascended to new heights under Holt.
They captured the state championship in his first season at the helm and defended the crown the following year. Only a narrow one-goal loss in the title match to El Paso Bel Air denied them of a three-peat.
Wakeland was primed for another run a year ago when the season was suspended, and ultimately cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was disappointing for all parties, so when conditions improved as the 2020-2021 school year progressed, Holt made sure his team would be ready to go.
The Wolverines won their first 10 matches before battling rival Frisco to a draw.
The following week, a strange thing happened.
Lone Star, a team that would win only two matches all season and finish in last place in 9-5A, sprung a 2-0 upset.
It was a moment that could have derailed a season, but Holt and Wakeland instead used it as a wake-up call and they did not lose again.
After finishing off the district title run in style, the Wolverines opened the playoffs with solid wins over Prosper Rock Hill (3-1) and Adamson (7-0).
There was a scare in the regional quarterfinals against Carrollton R.L. Turner when the Lions pushed them to a shootout, but Wakeland stayed poised to win in penalties and advance.
The quest continued with a 2-0 shutout of Nacogdoches and a 1-0 win over Longview to return to the state tournament.
A 4-2 victory against El Paso Del Valle pushed them to the state title match against Humble Kingwood Park, which was a thriller.
It again came down to the wire, but the Wolverines showed the heart of a champion, pulling out a 3-2 victory as Holt earned his third state title in five years at the school
Performances of the Year
Nathan Tserng, Lebanon Trail; Sriya Leesha Gourammagari, Heritage; Tamiya Lintz and Saundarya Vedula, Heritage
Frisco ISD enjoyed no shortage of success across the athletics spectrum during the last school year. From district titles to incredible performances, huge individual seasons and state championships, FISD had it all.
Much of the spotlight is shined on the team sports, and while there are players that take on more responsibility than others, whoever hoists the state title trophy generally does so because they are the best overall team.
There are sports that are more based on the individuals, as well, and tennis is one of those. While there is a team tennis season, and there are teammates around to show support, it is largely up to one or two players to dictate success during the spring.
In Class 5A, four champions are crowned at the state tournament and this year, FISD claimed three of those.
Tserng opened the boys singles tournament with a straight-set 6-1, 7-5 victory over Austin LASA’s Ted Gershon. He also cruised in the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 sweep of Lubbock’s Harrison Bennett.
With the state title at stake, Tserng ran into a familiar face across the court in FISD rival Mohan Yechuri of Frisco. Fittingly, it proved to be the best match of the draw, but Tserng was able to prevail in three sets for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
In the 5A girls singles, Gourammagari took center stage, starting with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Abilene Wylie’s Carly Bontke.
She was pushed to the brink in the semifinals by Crystal Zhou of Austin Lasa. After dropping the first set, she had to go to a tiebreaker in the second before prevailing there and going on to a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win.
The finals proved to be far less stressful, as a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Nederland’s Megan Do gave her the championship.
The girls doubles team of Lintz/Vedula had the most dominant run of any champion, dropping just five games in three matches.
They did not lose a game in their opener and then posted a 6-3, 6-0 win against Sophie Deng/Jenny Su of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the semifinals.
The title match followed a familiar script, as Lintz/Vedula rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 sweep of Highland Park’s Cambelle Henderson and Hayden Bethea to give FISD a third state championship.
Story of the Year
COVID-19 Pandemic
For the second straight year, the pandemic was the most talked-about issue in all walks of late.
Never in the history of Texas high school athletics had an event affected the landscape the way that the COVID-19 pandemic did a year ago.
As the wave of the virus spread across the nation during early March, few realized the severity of the situation, even after the University Interscholastic League announced the suspension of all sports in the midst of the boys basketball state tournament on Mar. 12.
Though there were hopes of resuming the year, the UIL, in conjunction with state athletic directors and other administrators, explored every option available, but in the end, it had no choice but to act and on Apr. 17, they made the announcement that the remainder of the athletics year was cancelled.
The lack of closure was disappointing for all parties, but especially the Class of 2020, many of whom will never play competitive sports again.
As the pandemic raged on, the question changed to when high school sports would resume at all.
Fortunately, as the summer continued, hope started to take shape as more and more of normal life began to return, albeit in a much different fashion.
The UIL, along with the state’s athletic directors, laid out a cautious plan to resume as close to normal as possible in the fall, abiding by all state and federal safety guidelines.
It did not go without its issues, as players were sidelined after positive tests and some teams even had to forfeit games.
But as we shifted to 2021, and the vaccine rollout accelerated, life slowly started getting back to normal.
The winter sports seasons were able to be completed largely without major complications, and as the baseball and softball playoffs arrived, many of the mask mandates had been relaxed and after having their seasons come to an abrupt end last march, all of the spring sports got their satisfying conclusion.
The pandemic has not been conquered and it is still a very serious issue, but after what transpired a year ago, most all parties would consider 2020-2021 high school sports a success.
