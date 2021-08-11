The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Last year was one that will not be soon forgotten, with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though the pandemic continued into the start of the 2020-2021 school year, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
Frisco ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the third of a three-part series.
Female Athlete of the Year
Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Liberty
This was perhaps the toughest category to pick. In the standings-based sports, FISD featured four most valuable players—Lebanon Trail’s Tyrah Araial in volleyball, Centennial’s Leila Patel in basketball, Reedy’s Rachel Buckle in soccer and Independence’s Savy Williams in softball.
While that certainly puts that quartet in the conversation, all-district awards—which can sometimes be political--are not always the best barometer. None of the above teams advanced further than the third round of the playoffs.
Only two FISD girls teams qualified for a state tournament, the Liberty basketball team and the Wakeland soccer team, both of which came up just short in the title game.
On the pitch, the Wolverines seemed to have more balance, with midfielder of the year Ally Perry, utility player of the year Bella James and 10 other first or second-team selections.
On the court, the Redhawks had their share of talent, as well, with 6th woman of the year Lily Ziemkiewicz and second-teamers Maya Jain and Journee Chambers, but they also had an unquestioned star in Owens-Barnett, and that is why she gets the slight nod for the award.
Owens-Barnett was the Most Outstanding Player in leading Liberty to the state title a year ago, but suffered a torn Achilles in the offseason and took some time to get into game shape, which is one reason they finished third in 9-5A.
As they tend to do, the Redhawks got things going in the playoffs and Owens-Barnett was the catalyst.
In the opening round, Liberty was down seven, but behind 15 points from Owens-Barnett, they rallied for a 29-27 victory. She led the way in wins over Carrollton Newman Smith and rival Memorial and then scored 14 of her game-high 24 points to help them pull away for a 49-30 victory over North Forney.
The Redhawks knocked off Wylie East to return to the state tournament and Owens-Barnett took center stage in the semifinals, where she scored 10 points, hit the game-winning jumper with 15 seconds left and blocked a potential game-tying attempt to seal a 39-37 win over Lubbock Cooper.
Liberty fell behind Cedar Park by 10 in the state title game, but Owens-Barnett scored 10 points to help them cut it to one in the second half. However, this was not a year of destiny, and while the Redhawks settled for a runner-up, she capped another TABC all-state season by being named to the all-tournament team.
Male Athlete of the Year
Evan Stewart, Liberty
In the fall, the Liberty football team was one of the feel-good stories of the year. After winning just one game in the previous two seasons combined, the Redhawks turned things around, posting a 6-4 record, including 5-3 in District 7-5A Division II, as they earned their first playoff berth since 2011.
Newcomer of the year quarterback Keldric Luster was a big reason for the turnaround, and so too was Stewart.
A unanimous first-team selection at wide receiver, Stewart recorded 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns, despite playing in only eight games.
As good as that effort was, Stewart was even better in the spring on the Liberty track and field team.
The Redhawks sent a message at the 9-5A meet, winning the team competition by more than 100 points. Stewart was the catalyst, winning four gold medals and a silver. He claimed first place in the 200 (21.53), long jump (24-04.50) and triple jump (46-07.75) and was second in the 100, and he was part of the winning 4x100 relay.
That trend continued at the area meet and the regional competition, where he again brought home four gold medals.
That set the stage for the state track and field meet in Austin, where Stewart tested his talents against the best in Texas.
Stewart was up to the challenge, as he again earned four medals to lead Liberty to the Class 5A team championship. Liberty finished with a total of 54 points and Stewart had a part in every one of those.
Stewart blew away the field in the long jump, as his mark of 24-06.50 was more than a foot-and-a-half further than the runner-up (22-11.25), and he took silver in the triple jump.
Stewart joined Chris Johnson, Cameron Wooley and Bryson Wyatt on the winning 4x400 relay and was also part of the silver-medal 4x200 relay, capping one of the most impressive all-around performances of any athlete in any classification.
Team of the Year
Wakeland Boys Soccer
The Wolverines have enjoyed plenty of success on the pitch over the years, and arguably are the most successful program in any sport in FISD history.
Starting in 2009, Wakeland began a run of 13 consecutive playoff appearances, which includes six district championships.
They were not content to rest on their laurels, as prior to this season, they made six trips to the state tournament, bringing home three state titles.
The Wolverines had already secured a playoff berth a year ago and were priming for another postseason run when the season was halted, and ultimately cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That perhaps even further sharpened their motivation heading into the 2021 campaign.
Wakeland won its first 10 matches of the season before running into an unexpected roadblock as it dropped a 2-0 decision to a Lone Star team that would end up finishing last in 9-5A.
Rather than inducing a slump, it further steeled their resolve, as they would not lose again.
The Wolverines took care of the remainder of their 9-5A slate to finish the regular season as district champions with a 17-1-1 record.
Wakeland certainly had the firepower to make a run at state title No. 4. There was offensive player of the year Brennan Bezdek, goalkeeper of the year Connor Pettigrew, first-teamers Ryan Greener, Jak Keith, Micah Kelley, Jacob Rulon and William Heidman, and several other talented performers capable of making their mark.
And of course, they had head coach Andy Holt leading the way.
In the playoff opener, Greener scored twice and Bezdek added a goal in a 3-1 win over Prosper Rock Hill and they had no problems in the area finals in a 7-0 rout of Adamson.
The Wolverines knew the road would get tougher from there and they got their toughest challenge in some time in the regional quarterfinals against Carrollton R.L. Turner. The Lions twice took the lead, but Wakeland answered both times behind goals from Keith and Bezdek to tie it at 2-2. It came down to penalties and Pettigrew not only did the job in net, he also converted the game-winner to send them on to the next round.
The Wolverines took care of business against Nacogdoches, using goals from Kyle Davis and Bezdek in a 2-0 win and Greener tallied the lone goal of the match in a 1-0 victory over Longview to claim the regional championship and send them back to state.
The semifinal was a high scoring affair, but Greener, Riley Garza, Bezdek and Garrett Purcell tallied goals in a 4-2 win against El Paso Del Valle.
That set up a match-up with Humble Kingwood Park, who ironically, is who Wakeland defeated for its first state title back in 2010.
That game went to a shootout and this would be a tight affair, as well. Bezdek opened the scoring only to have Kingwood Park answer early in the second half. Just two minutes later, though, Kelly gave the Wolverines the lead and Keith added a goal in the 57th minute to take a 3-1 lead.
Kingwood Park would trim the deficit to one late, but Wakeland was able to hold on until the end and claim their fourth state championship.
