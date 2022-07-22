The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, was held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Two years ago has certainly not been forgotten, with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though the pandemic continued into the start of the 2020-2021 school year, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2021-2022 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
Northeast Dallas County has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 10th edition of The Varsitys, the first of a three-part series.
Co-Female Breakthrough Athletes of the Year
Dezeriah Scott, Fr., Girls Soccer, Reedy; Macie Murphy, Fr., Girls Soccer, Lone Star; Megan Lau, Fr., Softball, Reedy
Though there are several worthy candidates, including newcomers of the year in freshman Britton Finley of Memorial volleyball and freshman Mylee Guinn of Frisco basketball, this trio gets the nod because of their impact in helping their respective teams to the playoffs.
Reedy qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in program history, finishing third in the ultra-competitive 9-5A.
Scott was able to come in and make an instant impact in her inaugural campaign, as she set a school freshman record with 10 goals to go along with three assists.
Murphy had a similar effect for Lone Star, who defeated Liberty on the final day of the regular season to secure just its second playoff berth in program history and the first since 2017.
Lau helped the Lions return to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The second baseman was solid in the field and a big contributor at the plate, as well, where she posted a .365 batting average and led the team with 39 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.
Co-Male Breakthrough Athletes of the Year
Brennan Myer, So., Football, Wakeland; Jaobe Coleman, Fr., Boys Basketball, Liberty
Stepping in as the starting quarterback as a sophomore is always a daunting task, but Myer not only made a smooth transition, he helped lead the Wolverines to the playoffs on his way to being named 5-5A Division I newcomer of the year.
The Wolverines qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive team and their 9-3 record tied the mark for the most victories in a season set back in 2007.
Myer was a big reason for the success.
The sophomore stepped up his game, completing 135-of-222 passing attempts for 1,992 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding three scores on the ground.
Wakeland shook off losses to powerhouses Lone Star and Denton Ryan to finish in third place in 5-5A Division I.
In the area finals, the Wolverines took on state-ranked Highland Park. Late in that game, Myer hooked up with Davion Woolen on a 50-yard pass and that set up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just 27 seconds left as they stunned the Scots for a 29-28 victory.
Myer threw for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Wakeland advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time ever.
Liberty returned to the boys basketball playoffs for the first time since 2019 and Coleman played a leading role.
Coleman, who is already attracting the attention of college programs, made an instant impact during his freshman campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
That was enough to earn him 9-5A newcomer of the year honors, as the Redhawks finished the season with a 26-9 record.
Game of the Year
Wakeland vs. Grapevine Girls Soccer
As is always the case, there were several worthy candidates for this honor, from last-second football playoff games to overtime basketball to tension-filled shootouts.
But when a state championship is on the line, it is hard to top.
The Wakeland girls soccer program has a storied history that ranks among the best of any in the state.
The Wolverines entered the season having won a pair of state championships during the previous decade, but had suffered disappointment the previous April, when its run at a title came to an end in the state finals with a narrow 2-1 loss to Dripping Springs.
Wakeland lost just one regulation match during the 9-5A campaign, but had to settle for second place behind Frisco.
As they have been known to do, the Wolverines turned it up in the playoffs.
Wakeland did not allow a goal in the first rounds of the playoffs, but it was not easy, as three of those games were 1-0 finals and another was a 2-0 decision.
That set up a showdown with Highland Park, where the Wolverines turned in one of the best performances of the season with a 3-1 victory.
They took care of business in the state semifinals with a 3-0 blanking of Magnolia to set up a showdown with Grapevine for the title.
After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs struck twice to open a 2-0 lead, putting Wakeland in an unusual position.
With under 10 minutes left in regulation, Cori Cochran, who would be named the state tournament most valuable player, won a 50-50 ball in the box and deposited the ball in the back of the net to cut it to 2-1.
Just four minutes later, Cochran again found the ball on her foot, and she drilled a shot from 30 yards out into the upper corner and it was suddenly tied at 2-2.
It remained that way into overtime until the 96th minute, when a corner kick from Sophia Pehr found the head of Bella James and she knocked it past he keeper to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.
It was not quite over, as Grapevine turned up its intensity in an effort to notch the equalizer, but the Wakeland defense was up to the challenge and keeper Drew Stover made a diving save with 15 seconds left to preserve the third state championship in program history.
"We've talked about it all year that our goal was to get here and win it," Wakeand head coach Jimmie Lankford said. "We never got ahead of ourselves and took it one game at a time. They bought into that and we executed what we wanted to do, and here we are."
