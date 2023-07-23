The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, were held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have an effect at times, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2022-2023 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
This area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards in Frisco ISD.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 11th edition of The Varsitys, the third of a four-part series.
Performance of the Year
Keyera Roseby, Liberty Girls Basketball
Perhaps no girls basketball program in Texas carries higher expectations than Liberty.
And for good reason, as the Redhawks entered the season having advanced at least three rounds deep in each of the last 10 seasons, including four trips to the state tournament.
Roseby was expected to play a key role on this year’s quest for the state title, but she missed a handful of games early in the season with an injury.
In her absence, other players stepped up such as freshman Jacy Abii, who was on her way to a 10-5A most valuable player campaign.
Roseby rounded back into form as the season progressed and saved her best basketball for the biggest stages of the season.
At the regional tournament, she posted a team-high 14 points in a win over Mount Pleasant and followed that up with a 23-point effort in a 57-47 victory against McKinney North to punch their ticket to San Antonio for the state tournament.
In the semifinals, she recorded 28 points in the semifinals as the Redhawks topped San Antonio Wagner, and she followed that up with 21 points in the 57-52 state championship win over Lubbock Cooper as she was voted as the game’s most valuable player.
Coach of the Year
Mickey Sepanek, Reedy Baseball
There were several notable coaching efforts during the past school year, as several Frisco ISD programs made strong postseason runs, including a handful that ended with a spot at their respective state tournaments.
But one of the surprises came at the end of the school year when Reedy made a run to history.
The Lions had made the playoffs in four of the last six seasons, but just one of those saw them advancing out of the bi-district round and they had missed out on the postseason a year ago.
In the revamped 9-5A, Reedy managed to finish in a tie for second place to return to the playoffs and it entered as the third seed.
But Sepanek pushed all the right buttons in the playoffs.
The Lions allowed only five runs in four games as they swept Independence and Woodrow Wilson in the first two rounds, which was in itself history as they advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Reedy was not finished, as it outlasted Liberty in three games and then rallied past Longview after a series-opening loss to win Game 3 and made it to the regional championship series.
There, it saw a familiar face in Wakeland, who was on a historical run of its own after entering the playoffs as the fourth seed.
After splitting the first two games, the Lions were able to pull out a 1-0 win in the decisive game to reach the state tournament for the first time.
The road came to an end in the 5A state semifinals with a loss to Magnolia West, but it did not diminish the run that Sepanek and Reedy were able to put together.
Upset of the Year
Reedy volleyball defeats Wakeland
Wakeland entered the season on a mission, looking to become the first Frisco ISD volleyball team to reach the state tournament.
The Wolverines rolled to an undefeated 14-0 record in 9-5A and rose to No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
Wakeland looked every part of the state’s top team as the playoffs got started, as it did not drop a game in five sweeps to reach the regional championship.
There, it met a Reedy team that it had defeated twice during the district season, but was also peaking at the right time, as it lost just one set in its five playoff victories.
Still, the Wolverines had the confidence of having won the first two meetings and the belief it was a team of destiny, but the Lions had their own ideas.
Drawing off its own experience of having reached the regional championship round the previous season before falling in a close match to Lovejoy, Reedy was able to come through when it mattered most.
The Lions got contributions from up and down the lineup, led by Halle Schroder, who had a team-high 19 kills and 16 digs.
Grace Cagle and Reese Miller recorded 12 and 10 kills respectively, Jaclyn Carr led the team with three blocks, Ella Gamber had 15 digs and Cagle and Carter Fouche dished out 21 and 15 assists, respectively.
Each of the three sets went into extended play, but those efforts added up to a 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 victory and it was Reedy who broke through to become the first FISD team to qualify for the state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.