The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, were held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have an effect at times, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2022-2023 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
This area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards in Frisco ISD.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 11th edition of The Varsitys, the fourth of a four-part series.
Male Athlete of the Year
Jaylon Braxton, Lone Star
With the number of standout athletes across the board in Frisco ISD athletics, there were several worthy candidates in consideration for every one of these honors.
That group includes a number of district most valuable players, including Liberty’s Cobe Coleman in basketball, Lone Star’s Bartek Zabek and Heritage’s Jacob Culpepper in soccer and Lone Star’s Bennett Fryman and Lebanon Trail’s Dylan Steele in baseball.
But Braxton’s contributions in all three phases of the game on the gridiron is something that truly stood out.
The Rangers posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, with Braxton being named the 6-5A Division I most valuable player.
Braxton set the tone in the season opener against Texarkana Texas High, hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass for the Rangers’ first points of the season.
He would go on to record 41 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns, and also threw for a score.
That would be a good season in its own right, but Braxton’s primary responsibility was on the other side of the ball at cornerback.
There, he excelled, recording 55 tackles, with three for loss, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.
If that were not enough, Braxton also provided three punt returns for touchdowns on special teams.
Female Athlete of the Year
Jensin Hall, Heritage
Just as was the case on the boys side, the consideration for this honor had several notable candidates.
That group included district most valuable players such as Lone Star’s Amari Mason and Liberty’s McKenna Gildon in volleyball, Frisco’s Mylee Guinn, Liberty’s Jacy Abii and Panther Creek’s Brynn Lusby in basketball, Frisco’s Lexi Lee and Lebanon Trail’s Micayla Decker in soccer and Wakeland’s Kate Piskor in softball.
Panther Creek junior Falyn Lott also deserves mention after qualifying for four events at the state track and field meet and bringing home three medals, including a gold in the 300 hurdles.
But the nod here goes to Hall, who helped lead Heritage to never-before-reached heights.
There is perhaps no high school sport that leans on a player as much as softball teams do on a pitcher and Hall shouldered that load in a way that few have done in recent years.
The Coyotes made history this past season, not only capturing their second straight district championship but advancing all the way to the state tournament for the first time, where it eventually fell in the semifinals.
Hall was the catalyst, as the 10-5A most valuable player was not only one of the most dominant pitchers in Texas, she also performed at the plate in leading the team to a 35-4-1 overall record, including a perfect 12-0 mark in district play.
One of the top pitchers in the state, Hall compiled a 24-3 record with a miniscule 0.45 earned run average. In 172.1 innings of work, she racked up 379 strikeouts compared with only 43 walks.
Hall was equally productive at the plate, where she hit .533 with two home runs, two triples, seven doubles, 45 runs scored and 24 runs batted in.
Hall was at her best on the biggest stage.
From the area finals through the regional championship, she did not allow a run in eight games, posting seven shutouts and culminating that with a one-hitter in which she struck out 13 in a 1-0 victory over Lone Star to punch Heritage’s ticket to the state tournament.
Co-Teams of the Year
Liberty girls basketball and Lone Star boys soccer
This was a banner year for Frisco ISD athletics, as the new realignment landscape allowed more teams to shine than ever before.
FISD had six teams reach their respective state tournaments, but the spotlight shines on champions and it was the Liberty girls basketball and Lone Star boys soccer teams that were able to achieve the ultimate prize.
The Redhawks are no strangers to success on the court.
In the last decade, they have made nine trips to the regional tournament and advanced to the state tournament five times, bringing home the state championship in 2020 and adding its second trophy this past year.
Liberty actually shared the 10-5A title with Memorial, but once again showed its mettle in the playoffs.
The Redhawks did not have a game settled by single digits in victories over Frisco, W.T. White, Poteet, Mt. Pleasant and McKinney North to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Though underdogs according to state rankings, Liberty kept rolling at the state tournament, picking up a 62-51 win over San Antonio Wagner in the semifinals and then a 57-52 victory against Lubbock Cooper in the finals to claim the championship.
The Redhawks featured 10-5A most valuable player Jacy Abii, defensive player of the year Za’Naiha Hensley, first-teamers Keyera Roseby and Journee Harris and second-teamers Jezelle Jolie Moreno and Lillian Johnson.
While Liberty might have not been strangers to the state scene, the same was not true for the Lone Star boys soccer team.
In fact, last year’s run to the regional finals marked the first time the Rangers had ever made it past the first round.
Lone Star built on that experience to add its name to the list of FISD state champions.
The Rangers captured the 9-5A title against one of the toughest districts in the state, one that included two-time defending state champion Wakeland.
Lone Star cruised past Memorial and Bryan Adams in the first two rounds of the playoffs before outlasting Heritage, 3-2, in an overtime win in the regional quarterfinals.
That established a theme of winning close matches, as it followed that up with one-goal victories over Forney and McKinney North to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
In Georgetown, the Rangers took their game to another level and the competition did not have a chance, as a 3-0 win over Pflugerville Connally and a 4-1 victory against El Paso Bel Air gave them the 5A championship.
Led by 9-5A coach of the year Clinton Hollingworth, Lone Star’s other standouts included district most valuable player Bartek Zabek and fellow first-teamers Alex Gonzalez, Maddox Thomas, Jacob Wenzel, Salim Chavez and Peighton Raisey.
