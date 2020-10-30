Following an unplanned 21-day layoff between games, Frisco Lone Star was chomping at the bit.
The Rangers had their game two weeks ago against crosstown rival Frisco Independence cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Knights’ football program and were on their bye last week. They more than made up for the lost time Thursday night.
Senior Jaden Nixon had a receiving touchdown, punt return for a touchdown and a rushing touchdown, while junior quarterback Garret Rangel threw for three scores in a 42-14 District 5-5A Division I victory against Frisco Reedy at the Ford Center at The Star.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Jeff Rayburn, Lone Star head coach. “Our kids were hungry. They were excited to get out there and play. All of our kids are going through unprecedented times. To have this long layoff, you never know how we are going to react. But, our kids did a great job of preparing these last 21 days.”
Each team had one offensive touchdown in the first half. But, it was an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by Nixon and a 60-yard interception return for a score by junior Fogo Sokoya that allowed the Rangers to claim a 21-7 halftime lead.
Both offenses started slow, as Lone Star (2-2 overall, 2-0 district) fumbled the opening kickoff, and Reedy (4-2, 2-1) fumbled two plays later after being set up with great field position. The two teams traded punts on four consecutive possessions, and it appeared a fifth was in the works. But, on third-and-18, Nixon caught a screen pass and ran 80 yards for the touchdown.
Nixon made it 14-0 Lone Star with an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown a little more than two minutes later.
Nixon did it all for the Rangers against the Lions, rushing 16 times for 138 yards while his lone reception of the game went for a long touchdown.
“Jaden is a do-it-all athlete,” Rayburn said. “He’s a versatile athlete. He can play offense. He can play defense. He can punt return. He can catch. He can block. He’s a complete player.”
Already with touchdowns on offense and special teams, the Rangers’ defense joined in on the fun. Sokoya jumped a route run by a Reedy receiver and ran 60 yards for the pick-six and a 21-0 Lone Star lead with 4:37 left in the first half.
Lone Star’s defense won the point of attack many times Thursday night, and the Rangers held the Lions to 235 yards of total offense. They really keyed in on junior quarterback A.J. Padgett and junior running back Jacob Smith. Padgett completed 21-of-29 passes but only for 130 yards and, as a rusher, was limited to 18 yards on 13 carries. Smith carried nine times for 9 yards.
“(Defensive coordinator Darren Kight) and our staff do a wonderful job of preparing these kids,” Rayburn said. “They were hungry. They wanted to go out and be physical and get a win on homecoming as well as a district win. They played great tonight.”
With only 65 yards of total offense to show for their efforts through the game’s first 20 minutes, Reedy made a personnel change in the backfield. Junior Carson Maashoff came in to provide extra pass protection against a stout Ranger defense that was holding Reedy to minimal gains. His presence made an immediate impact.
Maashoff delivered the key block that sprung Reedy junior quarterback A.J. Padgett on a 10-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the first half. Padgett spun around a missed tackle and dove into the end zone for the score.
Padgett’s score brought Reedy to within 21-7 at intermission.
Reedy attempted to pick up where it left off at the end of the first half. Padgett used the short passing game to drive the Lions to the Ranger 42-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter. Junior linebacker Isaiah Whitaker sacked Padgett for a 7-yard loss on third down, and Reedy was forced to punt.
“Sometimes when you’re facing a stout defense, they take things away, doesn’t click like you want it to click,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “We’ve got to go back and learn to keep that rhythm and keep that momentum and to execute. We couldn’t protect well enough and hit open receivers.”
On Lone Star’s first possession of the second half, Nixon burst 63 yards for his third score of the game, and the Rangers, now leading 28-7, were in total control.
The first four passes on the night for Rangel fell incomplete. But, the Rangers’ passing game found their rhythm in the fourth quarter. Rangel completed a 19-yard strike to senior Trace Bruckler and added a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior Ashton Jeanty with 6:07 left in the game.
Rangel completed just 5-of-13 passes for 140 yards, but three of those completions went for touchdowns.
Reedy’s second touchdown of the game came on a 22-yard pass from junior backup quarterback Connor Ruff to senior Sami Qawasmi with 45 ticks left on the clock.
Lone Star travels to Denton on Nov. 5. Reedy is on a bye week and will face the Broncos Nov. 13.
