Centennial 49, Sherman 34
For much of Thursday night, it appeared that Centennial’s 6-5A Division I opener would end in disappointment.
The Titans trailed for a majority of the game and saw their deficit swell to 34-14 at the end of three quarters.
That is when lightning struck.
Centennial delivered a number of huge plays, ending the night with 35 unanswered points to stun the Bearcats in a 49-34 victory at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Titans improve to 2-1 overall, and more importantly, 1-0 in district play, while Sherman falls to 1-2 and 0-1.
The Bearcats drew first blood midway through the first quarter, but answered on a 33-yard touchdown run by Javin Roberts to take a 7-6 lead.
Sherman started to take control from there, as Trevor Pugh and Kane Bowen had touchdown runs of 10 and 42 yards, respectively, to open a 20-6 advantage.
Harry Stewart found the end zone on a 3-yard run to temporarily make it a one-score game, but the Bearcats answered with Colby Short’s short scoring jaunt to make it 27-14 at halftime.
Centennial was not able to muster any offense in the third quarter and Bowen’s 14-yard score pushed the advantage to 34-14 heading to the final frame.
The Titans showed signs of life early in the fourth with a 8-yard touchdown run from Jace Patton, and just a few minutes later, Patton threw a 43-yard scoring strike to Ramsey Meadors and it was suddenly 34-28.
The madness continued, when Centennial blocked a punt and Chance Robbins recovered it in the end zone and the Titans had a one-point lead.
Robbins continued to be a big playmaker, as he picked off a pass that led to a short touchdown run for Patton and then added a second interception that turned into a 19-yard score by Stewart to make it 49-34 and the comeback was complete.
Wakeland 56, Heritage 21
Wakeland got off to a huge start and never looked back in its 6-5A Division I opener as it rolled to a 56-21 victory over Heritage on Thursday at The Ford Center.
The Wolverines, who remained undefeated at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in district, raced to a 42-7 first-half lead and then put it in cruise control.
Wakeland scored on its first five possessions, using a combination of extended drives and taking advantage of Coyote (2-1, 0-1) miscues.
Quarterback Brennan Myer, who had a huge night with six touchdown passes, set the tone on the opening possession, hitting Donovan Wooley on a 12-yard scoring strike to grab a 7-0 lead.
Heritage turned the ball over on downs, leading to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Myer to Ashdyn Kahouch, and after recovering a fumble, Cooper Snyder had a short scoring run to make it 21-0.
The Coyotes got a brief spark when Cameron Lomax returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, but it did not last long, as Myer threw scoring passes for 59 yards to Kahouch, 22 yards to Donovan Woolen and one yard to Ryder Treadway to extend the advantage to 42-7 at the break.
Myer was not quite finished, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Woolen to open the scoring in the second half and his night was done.
Heritage never stopped fighting, as Jiyere Cogshell found the end zone on a 7-yard run.
The fourth quarter featured the reserves, with each team tallying one score, as Austin Stutts had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Wolverines and Chris Stott threw a 14-yard score to Tatum Bell for the Coyotes to provide the final margin.
