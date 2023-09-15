The Jaguars and Colts engaged in a good old-fashioned defensive battle on Thursday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
It was not always pretty, but Horn used a 14-point fourth quarter to claim a 21-7 victory as it improved to 3-1 as it heads into district play.
The Jaguars defense allowed less than 200 total yards and actually posted a shutout, as Arlington’s lone points came courtesy of a fumble return for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
It would be its only scoring of the game.
Horn evened it late in the first frame when quarterback Legend Bey got loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7.
It would stay that way until the fourth quarter.
After Armstrong Nnodim came up with a big fumble recovery in Colts territory, the offense cashed in on a 12-yard touchdown run by Levon Morton to take a 14-7 lead.
Later in the fourth, the Jaguars finally hit with a big play as Raheem Beck hooked up with Jamari Andrews on a 53-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-7 and that would be more than enough to hold on until the end.
Heritage 37, Liberty 14
The Coyotes used a stifling defense and an opportunistic offense to run away for a 37-14 victory over Liberty on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
Heritage evens its 6-5A Division I record at 1-1, while improving to 3-1 overall, while the Redhawks fall to 0-2 and 0-4.
The Coyotes put the clamps on the Redhawks defensively, holding them to less than 100 yards of total offense on the night.
The Heritage offense, meanwhile, was an efficient machine in the first half.
The Coyotes took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in seven plays, with Jiyere Cogshell hooking up with Tatum Bell for a 19-yard touchdown pass to take a quick 7-0 lead.
That duo was back at it later in the first quarter, this time with a 32-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Heritage started to pound Liberty on the ground, as Denzel Okekeuche had touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards to extend the advantage to 28-0.
The Coyotes were not quite finished, as Chris Stott threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Hooper to make it 35-0 going into the break.
Heritage backed off in the second half, but the Redhawks never quit battling.
They got on the scoreboard on a 11-yard touchdown run from Amajay Lavender late in the third quarter and Lavender added a second scoring run later in the fourth to provide the final 37-14 margin.
