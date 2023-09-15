HORN FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Horn 21, Arlington 7

The Jaguars and Colts engaged in a good old-fashioned defensive battle on Thursday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

Horn vs Arlington Football Photos

Horn posted a 21-7 victory over Arlington in a non-district football game at E.H. Hanby Stadium on Thursday. 


