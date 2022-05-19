By the end of the season, Wakeland was the headlining story in 9-5A girls soccer, as the Wolverines put together a postseason run to remember as they captured the program’s third state championship.

But in a testament to the depth of talent in Frisco ISD, one title that Wakeland did not win was in 9-5A, where in fact Frisco claimed the district championship.

The balance in the district, top to bottom, was reflected on the all-district team, where every team received its share of honors, and seven different programs were represented in the superlative awards.

Though they would have gladly traded places with Wakeland at the end of the season, it was the Raccoons who took center stage during the 9-5A slate, as they were the only team without a regulation loss.

Frisco was rewarded for its efforts with 15 players named to the team, highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.

That included the highest honor in 9-5A as junior midfielder Lexi Lee was voted as the district’s most valuable player. The Oklahoma State-commitment tallied 27 goals and added a dozen assists to rank among the top scorers in the area.

Senior Kara Campbell was tabbed the co-defensive player of the year, as she led one of the stingiest back units in the area and also contributed a goal and two assists.

Jaime Leraas was honored as the 9-5A coach of the year, as she guided the Raccoons to their first district championship since 2016 and a trip to the Class 5A Region II tournament.

Frisco landed five more players on the first team.

Junior goalkeeper Ariana Anderson, who also spends time with the Under-17 and Under-20 Puerto Rico National Team, recorded 11 shutouts and allowed only six goals during district play.

Junior forward Kori Ballard tallied 11 goals and 10 assists. Junior midfielders Luci Rodriguez and sophomore midfielder Kat Campbell helped the Raccoons control the middle, and also contributed on offense, as Rodriguez had a goal and five assists and Campbell scored four goals and added seven helpers.

Sophomore defender Mallory Rush was also named to the first team as a key component of a back unit that put the clamps on opposing offenses.

The second team featured a pair of junior defenders in Kaitlyn Vance, who also had a pair of goals and five assists, and Taylor Vance, who had two goals and three assists.

They were joined on the second team by senior midfielder Alex Terrell, who had a goal and two assists, and junior midfielder Maddie Khanhkham, who added a pair of goals and an assist.

The Raccoons had four more players named to the honorable mention list with senior midfielder Haylie Gardiner (1 goal), junior midfielder Ava Yoas (3 goals, 2 assists), junior defender Maiya Halliburton (3 goals) and sophomore midfielder/defender McKenna Grant (1 goal).

The exciting prospect for Frisco is the future, as 11 of their 14 honorees are expected to return next season.

The state champion Wolverines had 16 players recognized, including a trio of major awards.

Senior McKenna Jenkins was selected as the midfield player of the year, as she filled a variety of different roles, including that of senior leader.

Senior Sophia Pehr was chosen as the co-defensive player of the year. In addition to her work in the back, Pehr had 13 assists and a pair of goals, which both came in the Region II championship in a 3-1 win over Highland Park.

Senior Drew Stover was tabbed the co-goalkeeper of the year. As the last line of defense, Stover kept the ball out of the net as well as any keeper, as she posted a 0.40 goals against average and posted 21 shutouts, including 12 in district play.

That trio was joined by five more players on the first team, including senior forward Cori Cochran, who had 20 goals and four assists on the season and saved two of those for last, as she scored twice in the 3-2 victory over Grapevine in the 5A championship match as she was named state tournament most valuable player.

Also on the first team were senior defender/forward Brooke Hartshorn, junior midfielder/defender Bella James, junior forward/defender Katy Gregson and senior defender Oliva Bos.

Wakeland also landed a quintet on the second team with senior forward Linae Bezde, junior forward Lauren Vacek, sophomore midfielders Lillie Grace Moncrief aand Ava Yocum and sophomore defender Dayleigh Bos.

Rounding out the Wolverines who were recognized, senior goalkeeper Cameron Rosas, senior defender Sydney Deckert and junior forward Lillian Wallace were honorable mention picks.

Reedy returned to the playoffs for the second time in program history and had 14 honorees.

That group included the co-newcomer of the year in freshman Dezeriah Scott, who was recognized after recording 10 goals, a freshman record, and three assists in her inaugural varsity campaign.

A quartet of Lions joined Scott on the first team. Junior Grayson Fox set a new program record with 14 goals to go along with nine assists. Junior midfielder Alena Ultes tallied four goals and five assists, sophomore midfielder Reganne Morris scored four goals and set a new program record with 10 assists and senior Katie Clabo was a key member of the defense that posted nine shutouts.

The second team featured four more Reedy players with junior midfielder Olivia Flory (4 goals, 2 assists), junior defender Megan McGrath (1 goal, 1 assist), junior goalkeeper Madeline Farruggia and freshman defender Naia Rentschler.

Lone Star defeated Liberty in the district finale to leapfrog the Redhawks in the standings and secure a playoff berth for the second time in program history and first since 2017.

The Rangers had one superlative award winner as freshman Macie Murphy was voted the co-newcomer of the year.

Lone Star had four additional players on the first team  with senior forward McKenzie Webb, senior midfielder Emma Hardy, junior defender Autumn Webb and junior midfielder Krysten Kizer.

The Rangers on the second team included senior midfielder Sarah Bates, junior defender Seoyoon “Alex” Chang, sophomore midfielder Macy Gross and freshman defender Samira Minor.

Liberty senior Kennedy Clountz was one of the top scorers in the state, as she tallied a district-best 31 goals to go along with six assists as she was named offensive player of the year.

Clountz was joined on the first team by a trio of juniors in defenders Grace DeShetler and Amelia Barber and goalkeeper Erica Defferding.

The Redhawks were recognized on the second team by junior midfielders Teagan Jaussi and Maci White and junior defender McKenna Clerkin.

Lebanon Trail and Independence were in playoff contention until the final week of the regular season.

The Trail Blazers had a pair of first-team honorees in freshman midfielder Micayla Decker and sophomore defender Bella Pasion.

Lebanon Trail had three more players chosen to the second team with senior forward Maci Zollinger, senior defender Sheridon Clayton and sophomore defender Jordyn Brue.

The Knights had one superlative award winner as senior Samantha Jones was recognized as the co-goalkeeper of the year, as the team posted four shutouts and held opponents to one goal or less in nine district matches.

Senior defender Madison Murphy was also a big part of that defensive success as she was named to the first team alongside senior midfielder Stephanie Farias, who had five goals and four assists as the four-year starter wrapped up a standout Independence career that saw her finish in the top five in program history in games played and goals scored.

The Knights also had a trio of second-team selections with junior defender Kelsey Hogan, sophomore midfielder Ava Bradford and freshman forward Molly Teed.

Memorial was represented by senior midfielder Olivia Ramey on the first team and senior goalkeeper Camryn Ciborowski, senior defender Maggie Byrne and freshman midfielder Lauren Smith on the second team.

Centennial boasted a superlative award winner as senior Bella Carrillo was selected as the utility player of the year. Carrillo was joined on the first team by senior midfielder Devin Cybulski, while the Titan second-teamers included junior defender/midfielder Kaitie Neill and sophomore midfielder Mia Gildea.

Rounding out the honorees, Heritage junior defender Angelina Lotz was named to the first team and senior midfielders Kayli Edwards and Aynslee McFarland made the second team.

9-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Lexi Lee      Jr.      Frisco

Offensive Player of the Year

Kennedy Clountz Sr.     Liberty

Midfield Player of the Year

McKenna Jenkins Sr.     Wakeland

Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Kara Campbell     Sr.     Frisco

Sophia Pehr         Sr.     Wakeland

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Dezeriah Scott      Fr.     Reedy

Macie Murphy     Fr.     Lone Star

Utility Player of the Year

Bella Carrillo        Sr.     Centennial

Co-Goalkeepers of the Year

Samantha Jones   Sr.     Independence

Drew Stover         Sr.     Wakeland

Coach of the Year

Jaime Leraas                  Frisco

First Team

Kori Ballard         Jr.      F       Frisco

Ariana Anderson  Jr.      GK    Frisco

Luci Rodriguez     Jr.      MF    Frisco

Mallory Rush       So.    D       Frisco

Kat Campbell       So.    MF    Frisco

Cori Cochran       Sr.     F       Wakeland

Bella James Jr.      MF/D          Wakeland

Brooke Hartshorn          Sr.     D/F    Wakeland

Katy Gregson       Jr.      F/D    Wakeland

Olivia Bos  Sr.     D       Wakeland

Grayson Fox        Jr.      F       Reedy

Alena Ultes Jr.      MF    Reedy

Reganne Morris    So.    MF    Reedy

Katie Clabo Sr.     D       Reedy

Autumn Webb      Jr.      D       Lone Star

Krysten Kizer       Jr.      MF    Lone Star

McKenzie Webb   Sr.     F       Lone Star

Emma Hardy        Sr.     MF    Lone Star

Grace DeShetler   Jr.      D       Liberty

Erica Defferding   Jr.      GK    Liberty

Amelia Barber      Jr.      D       Liberty

Micayla Decker    Fr.     MF    Lebanon Trail

Bella Pasion         So.    D       Lebanon Trail

Madison Murphy Sr.     D       Independence

Stephanie Farias  Sr.     MF    Independence

Olivia Ramey       Sr.     MF    Memorial

Devin Cybulski    Sr.     MF    Centennial

Angelina Lotz       Jr.      D       Heritage

Second Team

Kaitlin Vance       Jr.      D       Frisco

Taylor Vance       Jr.      D       Frisco

Maddie Khanhkham      Jr.      MF    Frisco

Alex Terrell Sr.     MF    Frisco

Lauren Vacek       JR.    F       Wakeland

Linae Bezdek        Sr.     F       Wakeland

Lillie Grace Moncrief     So.    MF    Wakeland

Ava Yocum          So.    MF    Wakeland

Dayleigh Bos        So.    D       Wakeland

Megan McGrath   Jr.      D       Reedy

Olivia Flory          Jr.      MF    Reedy

Madeline Farruggia        Jr.      GK    Reedy

Naia Rentschler    Fr.     D       Reedy

Samira Minor       Fr.     D       Lone Star

Seoyoon “Alex” Chang  Jr.      D       Lone Star

Macy Gross          So.    MF    Lone Star

Sarah Bates          Sr.     MF    Lone Star

McKenna Clerkin Jr.      D       Liberty

Maci White Jr.      MF    Liberty

Teagan Jaussi       Jr.      MF    Liberty

Jordyn Brue         So.    D       Lebanon Trail

Sheridon Clayton Sr.     D       Lebanon Trail

Maci Zollinger      Sr.     F       Lebanon Trail

Ava Bradford       So.    MF    Independence

Kelsey Hogan       Jr.      D       Independence

Molly Teed Fr.     F       Independence      

Camryn Ciborowksi      Sr.     GK    Memorial

Lauren Smith       Fr.     MF    Memorial

Maggie Byrne       Sr.     D       Memorial

Kaitie Neill Jr.      D/MF          Centennial

Mia Gildea  So.    MF    Centennial

Kayli Edwards     Sr.     MF/F Heritage

Aynslee McFarland        Sr.     MF    Heritage

Honorable Mention

Hannah Davidson          So.    D       Reedy

Zaara Jacobs        So.    MF    Reedy

Samantha Taylor Sr.     D       Reedy

Reece Rohr Jr.      F       Reedy

Haley Humphrey  Jr.      MF    Reedy

Taylor Annen       So.    GK    Lebanon Trail

Delaney Kurtz      Fr.     F       Lebanon Trail

Sarah Connolly    Sr.     MF    Lone Star

Brooke Connolly  Sr.     D       Lone Star

Addison Leffke     Fr.     MF    Lone Star

Cameron Rosas    Sr.     GK    Wakeland

Lillian Wallace     Jr.      F       Wakeland

Sydney Deckert    Sr.     D       Wakeland

Haylie Gardiner    Sr.     MF    Frisco

Ava Yoas   Jr.      MF    Frisco

Maiya Haliburton Jr.      D       Frisco

McKenna Grant   So.    MF/D          Frisco

Faith Brownrigg   Jr.      D       Liberty

Bella Marroquin   Fr.     MF    Liberty

Erin Guarisco       Jr.      MF    Liberty

Cate Butcher        So.    MF/F Liberty

Jordan Donisi       Sr.     F       Centennial

Alexis Knieriemen         Sr.     D       Centennial

Cailyn Romero     Sr.     D       Centennial

Ava Szczygiel       Sr.     D       Centennial

Emmie Lau Jr.      D       Memorial

Brighton Mooney Sr.     D       Independence

Sophia Ortiz         So.    F       Independence

Ayvah Angala      Jr.      MF    Independence

Camdyn Wood     Jr.      D       Independence

Kourtney Jiles      So.    D       Heritage

Dareen Issa So.    D       Heritage

Isabal Weaver      Fr.     D       Heritage

