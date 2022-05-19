By the end of the season, Wakeland was the headlining story in 9-5A girls soccer, as the Wolverines put together a postseason run to remember as they captured the program’s third state championship.
But in a testament to the depth of talent in Frisco ISD, one title that Wakeland did not win was in 9-5A, where in fact Frisco claimed the district championship.
The balance in the district, top to bottom, was reflected on the all-district team, where every team received its share of honors, and seven different programs were represented in the superlative awards.
Though they would have gladly traded places with Wakeland at the end of the season, it was the Raccoons who took center stage during the 9-5A slate, as they were the only team without a regulation loss.
Frisco was rewarded for its efforts with 15 players named to the team, highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.
That included the highest honor in 9-5A as junior midfielder Lexi Lee was voted as the district’s most valuable player. The Oklahoma State-commitment tallied 27 goals and added a dozen assists to rank among the top scorers in the area.
Senior Kara Campbell was tabbed the co-defensive player of the year, as she led one of the stingiest back units in the area and also contributed a goal and two assists.
Jaime Leraas was honored as the 9-5A coach of the year, as she guided the Raccoons to their first district championship since 2016 and a trip to the Class 5A Region II tournament.
Frisco landed five more players on the first team.
Junior goalkeeper Ariana Anderson, who also spends time with the Under-17 and Under-20 Puerto Rico National Team, recorded 11 shutouts and allowed only six goals during district play.
Junior forward Kori Ballard tallied 11 goals and 10 assists. Junior midfielders Luci Rodriguez and sophomore midfielder Kat Campbell helped the Raccoons control the middle, and also contributed on offense, as Rodriguez had a goal and five assists and Campbell scored four goals and added seven helpers.
Sophomore defender Mallory Rush was also named to the first team as a key component of a back unit that put the clamps on opposing offenses.
The second team featured a pair of junior defenders in Kaitlyn Vance, who also had a pair of goals and five assists, and Taylor Vance, who had two goals and three assists.
They were joined on the second team by senior midfielder Alex Terrell, who had a goal and two assists, and junior midfielder Maddie Khanhkham, who added a pair of goals and an assist.
The Raccoons had four more players named to the honorable mention list with senior midfielder Haylie Gardiner (1 goal), junior midfielder Ava Yoas (3 goals, 2 assists), junior defender Maiya Halliburton (3 goals) and sophomore midfielder/defender McKenna Grant (1 goal).
The exciting prospect for Frisco is the future, as 11 of their 14 honorees are expected to return next season.
The state champion Wolverines had 16 players recognized, including a trio of major awards.
Senior McKenna Jenkins was selected as the midfield player of the year, as she filled a variety of different roles, including that of senior leader.
Senior Sophia Pehr was chosen as the co-defensive player of the year. In addition to her work in the back, Pehr had 13 assists and a pair of goals, which both came in the Region II championship in a 3-1 win over Highland Park.
Senior Drew Stover was tabbed the co-goalkeeper of the year. As the last line of defense, Stover kept the ball out of the net as well as any keeper, as she posted a 0.40 goals against average and posted 21 shutouts, including 12 in district play.
That trio was joined by five more players on the first team, including senior forward Cori Cochran, who had 20 goals and four assists on the season and saved two of those for last, as she scored twice in the 3-2 victory over Grapevine in the 5A championship match as she was named state tournament most valuable player.
Also on the first team were senior defender/forward Brooke Hartshorn, junior midfielder/defender Bella James, junior forward/defender Katy Gregson and senior defender Oliva Bos.
Wakeland also landed a quintet on the second team with senior forward Linae Bezde, junior forward Lauren Vacek, sophomore midfielders Lillie Grace Moncrief aand Ava Yocum and sophomore defender Dayleigh Bos.
Rounding out the Wolverines who were recognized, senior goalkeeper Cameron Rosas, senior defender Sydney Deckert and junior forward Lillian Wallace were honorable mention picks.
Reedy returned to the playoffs for the second time in program history and had 14 honorees.
That group included the co-newcomer of the year in freshman Dezeriah Scott, who was recognized after recording 10 goals, a freshman record, and three assists in her inaugural varsity campaign.
A quartet of Lions joined Scott on the first team. Junior Grayson Fox set a new program record with 14 goals to go along with nine assists. Junior midfielder Alena Ultes tallied four goals and five assists, sophomore midfielder Reganne Morris scored four goals and set a new program record with 10 assists and senior Katie Clabo was a key member of the defense that posted nine shutouts.
The second team featured four more Reedy players with junior midfielder Olivia Flory (4 goals, 2 assists), junior defender Megan McGrath (1 goal, 1 assist), junior goalkeeper Madeline Farruggia and freshman defender Naia Rentschler.
Lone Star defeated Liberty in the district finale to leapfrog the Redhawks in the standings and secure a playoff berth for the second time in program history and first since 2017.
The Rangers had one superlative award winner as freshman Macie Murphy was voted the co-newcomer of the year.
Lone Star had four additional players on the first team with senior forward McKenzie Webb, senior midfielder Emma Hardy, junior defender Autumn Webb and junior midfielder Krysten Kizer.
The Rangers on the second team included senior midfielder Sarah Bates, junior defender Seoyoon “Alex” Chang, sophomore midfielder Macy Gross and freshman defender Samira Minor.
Liberty senior Kennedy Clountz was one of the top scorers in the state, as she tallied a district-best 31 goals to go along with six assists as she was named offensive player of the year.
Clountz was joined on the first team by a trio of juniors in defenders Grace DeShetler and Amelia Barber and goalkeeper Erica Defferding.
The Redhawks were recognized on the second team by junior midfielders Teagan Jaussi and Maci White and junior defender McKenna Clerkin.
Lebanon Trail and Independence were in playoff contention until the final week of the regular season.
The Trail Blazers had a pair of first-team honorees in freshman midfielder Micayla Decker and sophomore defender Bella Pasion.
Lebanon Trail had three more players chosen to the second team with senior forward Maci Zollinger, senior defender Sheridon Clayton and sophomore defender Jordyn Brue.
The Knights had one superlative award winner as senior Samantha Jones was recognized as the co-goalkeeper of the year, as the team posted four shutouts and held opponents to one goal or less in nine district matches.
Senior defender Madison Murphy was also a big part of that defensive success as she was named to the first team alongside senior midfielder Stephanie Farias, who had five goals and four assists as the four-year starter wrapped up a standout Independence career that saw her finish in the top five in program history in games played and goals scored.
The Knights also had a trio of second-team selections with junior defender Kelsey Hogan, sophomore midfielder Ava Bradford and freshman forward Molly Teed.
Memorial was represented by senior midfielder Olivia Ramey on the first team and senior goalkeeper Camryn Ciborowski, senior defender Maggie Byrne and freshman midfielder Lauren Smith on the second team.
Centennial boasted a superlative award winner as senior Bella Carrillo was selected as the utility player of the year. Carrillo was joined on the first team by senior midfielder Devin Cybulski, while the Titan second-teamers included junior defender/midfielder Kaitie Neill and sophomore midfielder Mia Gildea.
Rounding out the honorees, Heritage junior defender Angelina Lotz was named to the first team and senior midfielders Kayli Edwards and Aynslee McFarland made the second team.
9-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Lexi Lee Jr. Frisco
Offensive Player of the Year
Kennedy Clountz Sr. Liberty
Midfield Player of the Year
McKenna Jenkins Sr. Wakeland
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Kara Campbell Sr. Frisco
Sophia Pehr Sr. Wakeland
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Dezeriah Scott Fr. Reedy
Macie Murphy Fr. Lone Star
Utility Player of the Year
Bella Carrillo Sr. Centennial
Co-Goalkeepers of the Year
Samantha Jones Sr. Independence
Drew Stover Sr. Wakeland
Coach of the Year
Jaime Leraas Frisco
First Team
Kori Ballard Jr. F Frisco
Ariana Anderson Jr. GK Frisco
Luci Rodriguez Jr. MF Frisco
Mallory Rush So. D Frisco
Kat Campbell So. MF Frisco
Cori Cochran Sr. F Wakeland
Bella James Jr. MF/D Wakeland
Brooke Hartshorn Sr. D/F Wakeland
Katy Gregson Jr. F/D Wakeland
Olivia Bos Sr. D Wakeland
Grayson Fox Jr. F Reedy
Alena Ultes Jr. MF Reedy
Reganne Morris So. MF Reedy
Katie Clabo Sr. D Reedy
Autumn Webb Jr. D Lone Star
Krysten Kizer Jr. MF Lone Star
McKenzie Webb Sr. F Lone Star
Emma Hardy Sr. MF Lone Star
Grace DeShetler Jr. D Liberty
Erica Defferding Jr. GK Liberty
Amelia Barber Jr. D Liberty
Micayla Decker Fr. MF Lebanon Trail
Bella Pasion So. D Lebanon Trail
Madison Murphy Sr. D Independence
Stephanie Farias Sr. MF Independence
Olivia Ramey Sr. MF Memorial
Devin Cybulski Sr. MF Centennial
Angelina Lotz Jr. D Heritage
Second Team
Kaitlin Vance Jr. D Frisco
Taylor Vance Jr. D Frisco
Maddie Khanhkham Jr. MF Frisco
Alex Terrell Sr. MF Frisco
Lauren Vacek JR. F Wakeland
Linae Bezdek Sr. F Wakeland
Lillie Grace Moncrief So. MF Wakeland
Ava Yocum So. MF Wakeland
Dayleigh Bos So. D Wakeland
Megan McGrath Jr. D Reedy
Olivia Flory Jr. MF Reedy
Madeline Farruggia Jr. GK Reedy
Naia Rentschler Fr. D Reedy
Samira Minor Fr. D Lone Star
Seoyoon “Alex” Chang Jr. D Lone Star
Macy Gross So. MF Lone Star
Sarah Bates Sr. MF Lone Star
McKenna Clerkin Jr. D Liberty
Maci White Jr. MF Liberty
Teagan Jaussi Jr. MF Liberty
Jordyn Brue So. D Lebanon Trail
Sheridon Clayton Sr. D Lebanon Trail
Maci Zollinger Sr. F Lebanon Trail
Ava Bradford So. MF Independence
Kelsey Hogan Jr. D Independence
Molly Teed Fr. F Independence
Camryn Ciborowksi Sr. GK Memorial
Lauren Smith Fr. MF Memorial
Maggie Byrne Sr. D Memorial
Kaitie Neill Jr. D/MF Centennial
Mia Gildea So. MF Centennial
Kayli Edwards Sr. MF/F Heritage
Aynslee McFarland Sr. MF Heritage
Honorable Mention
Hannah Davidson So. D Reedy
Zaara Jacobs So. MF Reedy
Samantha Taylor Sr. D Reedy
Reece Rohr Jr. F Reedy
Haley Humphrey Jr. MF Reedy
Taylor Annen So. GK Lebanon Trail
Delaney Kurtz Fr. F Lebanon Trail
Sarah Connolly Sr. MF Lone Star
Brooke Connolly Sr. D Lone Star
Addison Leffke Fr. MF Lone Star
Cameron Rosas Sr. GK Wakeland
Lillian Wallace Jr. F Wakeland
Sydney Deckert Sr. D Wakeland
Haylie Gardiner Sr. MF Frisco
Ava Yoas Jr. MF Frisco
Maiya Haliburton Jr. D Frisco
McKenna Grant So. MF/D Frisco
Faith Brownrigg Jr. D Liberty
Bella Marroquin Fr. MF Liberty
Erin Guarisco Jr. MF Liberty
Cate Butcher So. MF/F Liberty
Jordan Donisi Sr. F Centennial
Alexis Knieriemen Sr. D Centennial
Cailyn Romero Sr. D Centennial
Ava Szczygiel Sr. D Centennial
Emmie Lau Jr. D Memorial
Brighton Mooney Sr. D Independence
Sophia Ortiz So. F Independence
Ayvah Angala Jr. MF Independence
Camdyn Wood Jr. D Independence
Kourtney Jiles So. D Heritage
Dareen Issa So. D Heritage
Isabal Weaver Fr. D Heritage
