As is the case with many sports, 9-5A has a case for being among the state’s elite in girls basketball this season.
Memorial and Liberty battled all season long for the district championship. The two teams split the regular season series, and fittingly ended up sharing the crown.
Lone Star was not far off the pace as it finished third, with Reedy securing the fourth spot.
The Warriors, Redhawks and Rangers all advanced past the first round of the playoffs and Region 2 soon became a 9-5A elimination tournament.
Memorial ousted Lone Star in the regional quarterfinals with a 50-37 victory.
The Region 2 championship was an all-Frisco affair in a battle of two teams ranked in the top five in the state, with the Warriors claiming the rubber match against Liberty with a 43-35 victory to advance to the state tournament for the first time in their short history.
It is no surprise that the top trio landed a lion’s share of the awards on the 9-5A all-district team, but every team was represented on the list.
This was truly a season to remember for Memorial.
In just their fourth season as a program, the Warriors not only made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time, they made history.
After defeating Liberty in the regional final, Memorial was not done, as it claimed a 59-48 victory over Amarillo in the state semifinals.
That set the stage for a memorial 5A championship game, as the Warriors battled undefeated Cedar Park for 40 thrilling minutes before the Timberwolves were able to finally pull out a 45-40 victory in double overtime.
Though it came up just short of the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 Memorial team raised the bar for all future ones to follow.
The Warriors’ efforts were recognized with eight players voted to the all-district team, highlighted by a trio of superlative honors.
Senior Jasmyn Lott was selected as the 9-5A co-most valuable player.
Lott stepped in as a starter as a freshman and not only earned all-district honors during the past four seasons, she has also received mention on all-region and all-state lists.
This season, Lott led Memorial in nearly every statistical category, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
The UNLV-signee finished her high school career with 2,392 points.
Jasmyn Lott was joined on the major award winner list by her younger sister, Falyn Lott, who was tabbed the defensive player of the year.
The 5-11 sophomore recorded 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.
Head coach Rochelle Vaughn and her assistants were selected as the coaching staff of the year. As the Warriors captured their first district championship, made their inaugural state tournament appearance and finished with a 37-6 record.
Joining Jasmyn Lott and Falyn Lott on the first team is junior Angel Alexander, who led the team in 3-point shooting percentage and averaged 7.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Sophomore Brynn Lusby was named to the second team, as she recorded 8.6 points, 5.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Memorial also had a quartet of players recognized as honorable mentions with senior Jordan Conerly, junior Carmen Box and freshman Makayla Vation and Senese Rainey.
Though Liberty, the 2020 state champions, had its streak of three consecutive trips to San Antonio come to an end, it was still a memorable season, as the Redhawks earned a share of the district crown, finished with a 35-6 record and advanced to the regional tournament for the seventh consecutive year.
Senior Jazzy Owens-Barnett capped one of the most decorated high school careers by being named 9-5A’s co-most valuable player.
This season, Owens-Barnett, who will continue her career at Rice, tallied 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Liberty had a second superlative award winner in sophomore Keyera Roseby, who was voted as the 6th woman of the year. Roseby made an immediate splash for the Redhawks, coming off the bench to average 10.8 points and 7.4 boards per contest.
Senior Ashley Anderson was a first-team honoree, as she registered 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
The Liberty second-team selections were senior Kamen Wong and junior Za’naiha Hensley. Wong, a two-time all-tournament selection early in the season, had 6.1 points and 2.3 assists per game, while Hensley contributed 6.3 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds.
Lone Star not only returned to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, it has advanced at least three rounds in each of those trips.
The Rangers featured one major award winner in senior Kyla Deck, who was honored as the offensive player of the year.
Deck, who signed with Stephen F. Austin, was one of the top shooters in the area. During her senior campaign, she averaged 17.6 points, hitting 35 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent from the free throw line, with 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
Deck was joined by unanimous first-team selection junior Jordyn DeVaughn.
DeVaughn knocked down 40 percent of her 3-point attempts, recording 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists.
While Deck is graduating, DeVaughn will be back next season along with sophomore Hannah Carr, who was named to the second team.
Reedy, who made the playoffs for the third time in program history and first since 2018, had six players recognized.
Senior Adrianna McCoy was selected to the first team, while senior captain Harley Harbour was a second-team honoree.
The Lions also had a quartet of honorable mentions with senior Tatiana Arevalo, juniors Ainslee Padgett and Samantha Fields and freshman Karrington Jackson.
Independence finished in fifth place in 9-5A with a .500 record at 9-9.
The Knights had one second-team selection in senior Nylah Mundy, who averaged 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
Independence also had a trio of honorable mention selections. Junior Audrey Cline led the team with 13.6 points per game, with 62 3-pointers, to go along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Junior Kaylee Smith recorded 7.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists, while junior Avory Miller had 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.
Frisco, who finished in sixth place with a 7-11 record, featured the other 9-5A major award winner in freshman Mylee Guinn, who was tabbed the newcomer of the year. The 5-11 Guinn was able to play a number of different positions and her versatility placed her among the team leaders in several categories.
Senior Jordan Wright was placed on the second team, while senior Isabella Embry and juniors Mackenzie Townsel and Merrick Lewis were named honorable mention.
Lebanon Trail featured a first-team all-district honoree in sophomore Paris Baker. One of the best ball-handling guards in the state, Baker tallied 13.2 points, an eye-popping 6.0 rebounds despite her 5-2 size, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 deflections per game.
Baker will be rejoined next season by a pair of honorable mention picks. Junior TiAna Davis recorded 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest, while freshman Katelynn Evans had 9.0 points on a team-best 49 percent shooting from the floor, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Wakeland landed a quintet of players on the honorable mention list.
Senior Taiyla Gonzalez led the Wolverines in scoring at 8.8 points per game, to go along with 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists. Senior Emily Anderson recorded 7.1 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds, while senior Kate Steubing registered 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
In addition to that senior trio, sophomore Kendall Garbrecht averaged 4.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while freshman Faith Lee contributed 3.8 points and 2.6 boards per game.
Centennial sophomore Ketaki Bakre was an honorable mention pick and Heritage had six honorable mentions, five of whom are expected to return, with senior Alexis Harrison, juniors Ruby Cherry, Madelyn Garza, Elizabeth Ocampo and Sydney Young and sophomore Giovanna Castro.
9-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Jasmyn Lott Sr. Memorial
Jazzy Owens-Barnett Sr. Liberty
Offensive Player of the Year
Kyla Deck Sr. Lone Star
Defensive Player of the Year
Falyn Lott So. Memorial
Newcomer of the Year
Mylee Guinn Fr. Frisco
6th Woman of the Year
Keyera Roseby So. Liberty
Coaching Staff of the Year
Memorial
First Team
Jordyn DeVaughn* Jr. Lone Star
Ashley Anderson Sr. Liberty
Angel Alexander Jr. Memorial
Adrianna McCoy Sr. Reedy
Paris Baker So. Lebanon Trail
Second Team
Brynn Lusby So. Memorial
Jordan Wright Sr. Frisco
Hannah Carr So. Lone Star
Kamen Wong Sr. Liberty
Harley Harbour Sr. Reedy
Nylah Mundy Sr. Independence
Za’naiha Hensley Jr. Liberty
Honorable Mention
Jordan Conerly Sr. Memorial
Carmen Box Jr. Memorial
Makayla Vation Fr. Memorial
Senese Rainey Fr. Memorial
Ainslee Padgett Jr. Reedy
Karrington Jackson Fr. Reedy
Tatiana Arevalo Sr. Reedy
Samantha Fields Jr. Reedy
Avory Miller Jr. Independence
Kaylee Smith Jr. Independence
Audrey Cline Jr. Independence
Isabella Embry Sr. Frisco
Merrick Lewis Jr. Frisco
Mackenzie Townsel Jr. Frisco
TiAna Davis Jr. Lebanon Trail
Katelynn Evans Fr. Lebanon Trail
Kate Steubing Sr. Wakeland
Taiyla Gonzalez Sr. Wakeland
Emily Anderson Sr. Wakeland
Kendall Garbrecht So. Wakeland
Faith Lee Fr. Wakeland
Ketaki Bakre So. Centennial
Giovanna Castro So. Heritage
Ruby Cherry Jr. Heritage
Alexis Harrison Sr. Heritage
Madelyn Garza Jr. Heritage
Elizabeth Ocampo Jr. Heritage
Sydney Young Jr. Heritage
Academic All-District
Daniela Anguiano Lopez Fr. Memorial
Falyn Lott So. Memorial
Angel Alexander Jr. Memorial
Mackenzie Askew Jr. Memorial
Natalie Gheisar Jr. Memorial
Jasmyn Lott Sr. Memorial
Jordyn DeVaughn Jr. Lone Star
Morgan Cyiark Sr. Lone Star
Nona Yarbrough Jr. Lone Star
Hannah Carr So. Lone Star
Kymani Sanders Sr. Lone Star
Madison Simpson Sr. Lone Star
Ainslee Padgett Jr. Reedy
Molly Mosier Jr. Reedy
Elsy Hartman So. Reedy
Karrington Jackson Fr. Reedy
Avory Miller Jr. Independence
Xana Perez Jr. Independence
Emma Korenek Jr. Independence
Aditi Anand Sr. Independence
Avery Engleman Sr. Frisco
Alexandria Gaster Sr. Frisco
Faith Nze Sr. Frisco
Anika Seelam Sr. Frisco
Abigail Terry Sr. Frisco
Perri Wilkerson Jr. Frisco
Katelynn Evans Fr. Lebanon Trail
Marissa Essenburg Sr. Lebanon Trail
Jael Goh Jr. Lebanon Trail
Suhani Saxena Jr. Lebanon Trail
Sridivya Veeramachaneni Sr. Lebanon Trail
Ashleigh Buehler Sr. Wakeland
Jessie Fox So. Wakeland
Kendall Garbrecht So. Wakeland
Ketaki Bakre So. Centennial
Kayla Boswell Jr. Centennial
Julene Elkhatib Jr. Centennial
Sydni Jones Jr. Centennial
Lindy Richardson Fr. Centennial
Varsha Shashidhar Jr. Centennial
Christina Webb Fr. Centennial
Dyllan Floyd Sr. Centennial
Paige Osborn So. Centennial
Giovanna Castro So. Heritage
Alexis Harrison Sr. Heritage
Madelyn Garza Jr. Heritage
Elizabeth Ocampo Jr. Heritage
Maddison Young So. Heritage
