The 10-team 9-5A volleyball district has an argument for being the best—top to bottom—in the state of Texas.
Seven of the 10 teams were .500 or better in district play and six squads won 22 or more matches overall.
Reedy ran away with the 9-5A championship with a 17-1 record, but it was not an easy path. The Lions were pushed to four games on five occasions and to five twice, including their only loss against a Liberty team that finished seventh in the district.
Behind Reedy, there were five teams separated by two games in the battle for the final three playoff berths.
Wakeland and Heritage tied for second place with 12-6 marks to secure spots in the postseason, while Independence and Memorial edged were deadlocked in fourth, one game ahead of Lone Star and two in front of Liberty, with the Knights securing the final berth via a tiebreaker.
On the opposite end of the standings, Lebanon Trail won just one district game, but it was competitive, going five sets once and four games in five matches, including once against Reedy.
With that amount of parity in the district, it is no surprise that the 9-5A all-district accolades were spread out among the 10 teams.
The Lions, of course, did lead the way, with four first-team selections, headlined by the 9-5A most valuable player in junior outside hitter Halle Schroder.
Schroder did a little of everything for Reedy, recording 389 kills, an average of 3.2 per set, 364 digs, which was 3.0 per game, to go along with 54 aces and 40 blocks.
Head coach Katie Rudd and her assistants were also recognized as the district coaching staff of the year as they led the team to a 32-7 overall record and a trip to the Region II championship match, where they fell in four sets to eventual champion Lovejoy.
Joining Schroder on the first team were senior setter Jordan Chapman, senior outside hitter Camryn Hill and senior right side/middle hitter Sadie Snow.
Chapman, who signed with St. Edward’s, tallied 629 assists, for an average of 5.2 per set, and added 361 digs and 62 aces. Hill, a Stephen F. Austin signee, registered 264 kills (3.1 kpg), 315 digs (3.8 dpg), 35 blocks and 26 aces. Snow amassed 81 blocks in the middle with 166 kills and 46 aces.
Senior middle hitter Kelsey Perry, who is headed to Iowa State, was named to the second team after she posted a team-high 94 blocks with 163 kills
The Lions also had a trio of honorable mentions with junior setter Gracie Cagle (2.6 apg, 1.8 dpg, 125 kills, 35 aces), junior right side Reese Miller (230 kills, 50 blocks) and junior defensive specialist Ella Gambler (380 digs, 29 aces).
Wakeland was the second seed in the playoffs and advanced three rounds deep before falling to Lovejoy.
The Wolverines had several players recognized, led by junior Audrey Clark, who was named outstanding setter.
Clark ranked among the state leaders with an eye-popping 1,142 assists, an average of 9.0 per set, while also adding 302 digs, 91 kills, 35 aces and 34 blocks.
Joining Clark on the first team was junior middle blocker/right side Hannah Pfiffner, who posted a team-high 409 kills, an average of 3.2 per set, to go along with 84 blocks and 23 aces.
Sophomore middle blocker/right side Jessica Jones and senior defensive specialist Madison DeMauro were second-team picks. Jones had 325 kills (2.6 kpg) and 84 blocks, while DeMauro led the team with 463 digs (4.2 dpg) and 25 aces.
Wakeland also had a quintet of honorable mention selections with senior right side Claire Biggers (155 kills, 13 blocks), junior defensive specialist Kaleigh Williams (90 digs, 10 aces), senior middle blocker Nicole Kula (93 kills, 62 blocks), junior outside hitter Savannah Ivie (359 digs, 84 kills, 21 aces and junior outside hitter Elyse Niemann (280 kills, 26 blocks).
Heritage made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, but drew the task of taking on Lovejoy in the opening round.
The Coyotes had seven all-district honorees, including senior Cierra Deward-Callaway, who was voted as the outstanding blocker. Deward-Callaway was a force at the net with 107 blocks while also recording 201 kills.
Senior outside hitter Mia Moore and senior outside hitter Brevynn Johnson were also named to the first team.
Moore, who signed with Clemson, tallied 435 kills, an average of 4.2 per set, with 203 digs, 42 blocks and 37 aces. Johnson posted a team-high 495 kills, which was 4.2 per game, 257 digs, 69 blocks and 49 aces.
Junior setter/defensive specialist/outside hitter Jordan Wehr was an all-around standout to earn a spot on the second team, as she amassed 1,110 digs, an average of 9.3 per set, 349 digs, 57 kills, 44 aces and 43 blocks.
Wehr was joined on the second team by senior libero/defensive specialist Kennedy Crociata, who had 614 digs, an average of 5.2 per set, with 124 assists and 22 aces.
Senior defensive specialist Sophie Russell (268 digs, 16 aces) and senior middle hitter Layo Akinyede (70 blocks, 37 kills) were named to the honorable mention list.
Independence made the playoffs for the third time in school history, and first since 2017, and pushed 10-5A champion McKinney North to five sets in the bi-district round.
Senior Abby Wadas as chosen as the defensive player of the year to lead a group of seven Knights named to the team.
Wadas, who signed with San Francisco, recorded 591 digs, an average of 4.9 per set, while adding 126 assists and 69 aces.
Sophomore outside hitter Reagan Bedell was selected to the first team, as she posted a team-high 531 kills, which is 4.5 per set, with 326 digs, 48 aces and 37 blocks.
Senior setter Hayden Hicks, a Miami-signee, tallied 617 assists, an average of 6.0 per set, with 208 digs, 51 kills and 38 aces to earn second-team honors.
Junior middle hitter Anita Hancock (219 kills, 108 digs, 85 blocks, 47 aces), senior outside hitter Skyler Weber (360 kills, 248 digs, 59 aces), junior setter/defensive specialist Sydney Sabin (358 assists, 168 digs, 34 aces) and senior middle hitter Kat Bloomer (128 kills, 44 blocks) made the honorable mention list.
Memorial narrowly missed out on a return to the playoffs, but still enjoyed a good season and had 10 players recognized, including freshman outside hitter Britton Finley, who was tabbed the 9-5A newcomer of the year. Finley registered 252 kills, an average of 2.3 per set, 133 digs, 38 blocks and 26 aces.
Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Finley Evans had 303 kills, 321 digs, 53 blocks and 18 aces to earn a spot on the first team.
The second team included senior middle hitter Kailee Deffebaugh, who had 127 kills and 106 blocks, and senior libero/defensive specialist/outside hitter Katie Noel, who led the team with 480 digs.
There were also six Warriors on the honorable mention list with senior libero Ashley Bender (359 assists, 122 digs), senior Alexis Melgert (113 kills, 61 blocks), senior libero/defensive specialist Savannah Dent (277 digs), freshman middle hitter/outside hitter Ava Steffe (129 kills, 68 block), freshman setter Kiana Babaei (503 assists, 176 digs) and senior outside hitter Kourtney Miller (202 kills, 25 blocks).
Lone Star posted a 22-9 overall record and would have made the playoffs in almost any other district. The Rangers had seven honorees, led by first-team junior outside hitter Amani Mason, who tallied 420 kills, an average of 4.4 per set, with 154 digs, 29 aces and 17 blocks.
Senior Jailen Hurley, who signed with Louisiana Tech, registered 336 kills and 39 blocks to earn a spot on the second team.
The honorable mentions included sophomore defensive specialist Emilee Prochaska (206 digs, 36 aces), junior middle hitter Tori Green (202 kills), senior setter Lindsey Bolton (490 assists), junior setter Tiffany Lam (492 assists) and senior defensive specialist Katie Reeve (178 digs).
Liberty posted a .500 record in district play and was the only team to hand Reedy a loss.
The Redhawks featured a superlative award winner in senior Lauryn Hill, who was tabbed outstanding hitter after recording 392 kills, an average of 6.0 per set, with 266 digs, 27 blocks and 13 aces.
Junior libero/defensive specialist/outside hitter McKenna Gildon was chosen to the first team, as she tallied 59 digs, an average of 5.6 per game, with 87 kills and 37 aces.
Sophomore defensive specialist Brooklyn Shelton (374 digs, 25 aces), senior setter Tanner Hanson (451 assists, 175 digs, 38 aces) and senior setter Madison Manning (521 assists, 228 digs, 29 aces) were honorable mention picks.
Centennial had one first-team selection in senior libero/outside hitter/defensive specialist Alexa Long, who compiled 429 kills, an average of 3.6 per set, 452 digs, 45 aces and 27 blocks.
Sophomore middle hitter/outside hitter Brianna Hamilton landed on the second team after gaining 228 kills, 300 digs and a team-high 98 blocks.
The Titan honorable mentions were senior libero/defensive specialist Riley White (119 digs, 17 aces), sophomore Delaney Kemp (94 digs, 81 assists), sophomore outside hitter Kyelynn Swink (73 kills, 45 blocks), junior setter Emma Hurst (282 assists, 103 digs), sophomore setter Luna Cobos (144 assists) and senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Alexandra Bonnett (318 kills, 168 digs, 39 blocks).
Frisco senior Lexi Guinn, who is headed to play for Texas A&M, was named to the first team, as she recorded 346 kills, an average of 3.4 per set, 283 digs, 41 blocks and 15 aces.
The Raccoons had a pair of second-team picks in sophomore Addison Sohosky, who had 202 kills and 47 blocks, and senior Ella Belknap, who amassed 195 kills and a team-best 78 blocks.
Frisco had five more players on the honorable mention list with senior setter Katarina Morales (96 assists), junior libero Adamari Hernandez (432 digs), junior Savannah Davis (162 kills, 203 digs, 21 aces), junior setter Alexis Carranza (705 assists, 249 digs, 20 aces) and senior Emily Kim.
The Lebanon Trail team received a superlative honor as it was given the 9-5A sportsmanship award.
Junior defensive specialist Symone Sims was selected to the first team after recording 668 digs, an average of 6.6 per set, with 21 aces.
The Trail Blazers also had five honorable mentions with sophomore setter Hannah Ross (190 assists), senior Marissa McLaughlin (251 assists, 28 aces), sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter Kaylie Stowe (139 kills, 32 blocks), senior middle hitter Cloey Bohon (124 kills, 30 blocks) and freshman outside hitter Teagan Dixon (236 kills, 332 digs, 14 aces).
9-5A All-District Volleyball Team
Most Valuable Player
Halle Schroder Jr. OH Reedy
Defensive Player of the Year
Abby Wadas Sr. L/DS Independence
Outstanding Blocker
Cierra Deward-Callaway Sr. MH Heritage
Outstanding Hitter
Lauryn Hill Sr. OH Liberty
Outstanding Setter
Audrey Clark Jr. S Wakeland
Newcomer of the Year
Britton Finley Fr. OH Memorial
Coaching Staff of the Year
Reedy
Sportsmanship Award
Lebanon Trail
First Team
Jordan Chapman Sr. S Reedy
Camryn Hill Sr. OH Reedy
Sadie Snow Sr. MH/RS Reedy
Hannah Pfiffner Jr. MB/RS Wakeland
Mia Moore Sr. Heritage
Brevynn Johnson Sr. OH Heritage
Reagan Bedell So. OH Independence
Finley Evans Sr. OH/DS Memorial
Amani Mason Jr. OH Lone Star
McKenna Gildon Jr. L/DS/OH Liberty
Alexa Long Sr. L/OH/DS Centennial
Lexi Guinn Sr. Frisco
Symone Sims Jr. DS Lebanon Trail
Second Team
Kelsey Perry Sr. MH Reedy
Jessica Jones So. MB/RS Wakeland
Madison DeMauro Sr. DS Wakeland
Jordan Wehr Jr. S/DS/OH Heritage
Kennedy Crociata Sr. L/DS Heritage
Hayden Hicks Sr. S Independence
Kailee Deffebaugh Sr. MH Memorial
Katie Noel Sr. L/DS/OH Memorial
Jailen Hurley Sr. OH/MH Lone Star
Brianna Hamilton So. MH/OH Centennial
Addison Sohosky So. MH Frisco
Ella Belknap Sr. Frisco
Honorable Mention
Gracie Cagle Jr. S Reedy
Reese Miller Jr. RS Reedy
Ella Gambler Jr. DS Reedy
Claire Biggers Sr. RS Wakeland
Kaleigh Williams Jr. DS Wakeland
Nicole Kula Sr. MB Wakeland
Savannah Ivie Jr. OH Wakeland
Elyse Niemann Jr. OH Wakeland
Sophie Russell Sr. DS Heritage
Layo Akinyede Sr. MH Heritage
Anita Hancock Jr. MH Independence
Skyler Weber Sr. OH Independence
Sydney Sabin Jr. S/DS Independence
Kat Bloomer Sr. MH Independence
Ashley Bender Sr. L Memorial
Alexis Melgert Sr. Memorial
Savannah Dent Sr. L/DS Memorial
Ava Steffe Fr. MH/OH Memorial
Kiana Babaei Fr. S Memorial
Kourtney Miller Sr. OH Memorial
Emilee Prochaska So. DS Lone Star
Tori Green Jr. MH Lone Star
Lindsey Bolton Sr. S Lone Star
Tiffany Lam Jr. S Lone Star
Katie Reeve Sr. DS Lone Star
Brooklyn Shelton So. DS Liberty
Tanner Hanson Sr. S Liberty
Madison Manning Sr. S Liberty
Riley White Sr. L/DS Centennial
Delaney Kemp So. Centennial
Kyelynn Swink So. OH Centennial
Emma Hurst Jr. S Centennial
Luna Cobos So. S Centennial
Alexandra Bonnett Sr. OH/DS Centennial
Katarina Morales Sr. S Frisco
Adamari Hernandez Jr. L Frisco
Savannah Davis Jr. Frisco
Alexis Carranza Jr. S Frisco
Emily Kim Sr. Frisco
Hannah Ross So. S Lebanon Trail
Marissa McLaughlin Sr. Lebanon Trail
Kaylie Stowe So. OH/MH Lebanon Trail
Cloey Bohon Sr. MH Lebanon Trail
Teagan Dixon Fr. OH Lebanon Trail
