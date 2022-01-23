There are plenty of strong districts around the Metroplex, but 5-5A Division I certainly has an argument as one of the best.

It was a district title race and a battle for the final playoff berths that went down to the wire, and three teams advanced to at least the second round.

With that kind of overall competitiveness, it comes as little surprise that each of the nine teams earned their share of accolades on the 5-5A Division I all-district team.

Lone Star was the runner-up to Denton Ryan and each was represented in the voting for most valuable player, as Rangers senior Ashton Jeanty and Raiders junior Anthony Hill were unanimously selected as co-MVPs.

Jeanty, who signed with Boise State, was one of the most explosive offensive players in the state.

At running back, he carried the ball 229 times for 1,843 yards, an average of 8.0 yards per rush, with 11 100-yard game and 31 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, where he hauled in 41 receptions for 810 yards and 10 scores.

A pair of FISD standouts shared the offensive most valuable player award with Lone Star senior quarterback Garret Rangel and Wakeland senior running back Jared White.

Rangel, an Oklahoma State-signee, completed 127-of 187 passes (67.9 percent) for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns with only two interceptions and added 138 yards and a score on the ground.

White was the focal points of the Wolverine offense, rushing 219 times for 1,893 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per carry, with 26 touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 323 yards and four scores and even added a pair of touchdown passes.

Wakeland also featured the offensive newcomer of the year in sophomore quarterback Brennan Myer.

Myer made an immediate impact, completing 135-of-222 attempts for 1,992 yards and 20 touchdowns and he also rushed for three scores.

Lone Star’s third superlative award winner is junior Jaylon Braxton, who was tabbed the 2-way player of the year.

Braxton caught 38 passes for 437 yards and a pair of touchdowns at wide receiver and he made a similar impact for his role at defensive back, where he recorded 41.5 tackles, including 35 solos, with three interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Independence senior Reggie Bush was voted as the utility player of the year.

To say Bush did a little of everything might be an understatement. On offense, he had 89 carries for 751 yards, an average of 8.4 yards per rush, with three 100-yard games and 11 touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 395 yards and three scores. On defense, he recorded 43 tackles and had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.

As if that were not enough, Bush also handled kickoff duties, split time as a punter returned kickoffs and punts and as the team’s kicker, went 17-of-19 on extra points and 2-of-3 on field goals.

The first and second teams were also covered with FISD representation, with 83 additional players recognized.

The first-team offense featured a pair of quarterbacks with Heritage senior Easton Swetnam and Reedy senior A.J. Padgett.

Swetnam completed 222-of-331 passes (67.1 percent) for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed 109 times for 494 yards and nine scores.

Padgett was 149-of-260 for 1,789 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 210 yards and four scores on the ground.

Centennial sophomore running back and Heritage senior running back Shawn Wara were both unanimous first-team choices.

Stewart logged 150 carries for 985 yards and seven touchdowns and had 27 receptions with three scores and Wara had 129 rushes for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, with 49 catches for 529 yards and three scores.

A trio of FISD fullback/tight ends were chosen to the first team in Lone Star junior Evan Stein, who had 18 receptions for 267 yards and six touchdowns, Reedy junior Josh Goines, who caught 18 passes for 194 yards and a pair of scores, and Wakeland junior Tripp Riordan, who made 17 grabs for 295 yards and found the end zone five times.

Wakeland senior wide receiver Davion Woolen was a unanimous first-team pick, averaging 18.7 yards per reception (27-505) with four touchdowns.

Woolen was one of four FISD first-team receivers along with Heritage junior Bryce Gilchrist, who had 57 catches for 911 yards and seven touchdowns, Lone Star senior Devin Turner, who made 36 catches for 562 yards and nine scores, Heritage senior Carsten Brewer, who had 63 grabs for 917 yards and nine touchdowns, and Reedy junior A.J. Jayroe who tallied 48 catches for 637 yards and seven scores.

There were also four FISD offensive linemen unanimously selected. Lone Star senior Kyle Lofye was one of the more dominant linemen in the state, grading out at 93 percent, giving up zero sacks and recording 83 knockdowns and 44 pancakes for an offensive line that also included first-teamer Kris Bailey.

Wakeland junior Connor Stroh anchored the line at tackle for White and the Wolverines and already has offers from several Division I programs, and he was joined on the first team by senior Jack Jones.

The first-team defense was also littered with FISD standouts across the field.

The defensive line included three unanimous picks with Lone Star senior end Isaiah Whitaker, Reedy junior end Dixon Hudson and Wakeland senior end Jaewon Lee, as well as Wakeland senior tackle Carson McMillin and Lone Star senior tackle B.J. Thompson.

Lone Star senior inside linebacker J’Cori Hargon was one of eight FISD backers named to the first team after tallying 110.5 tackles, including 78 solo, with 10 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

Hargon was joined as a unanimous choice by fellow Lone Star senior inside linebacker Zach Riggle, Reedy senior inside linebacker Hayden Latimer, Wakeland senior inside linebacker Michael Flanagan, Wakeland senior outside linebacker Garrett Maynard and Lone Star senior outside linebacker Fogo Sokoya, and Wakeland senior inside linebacker Alex Shirley and Reedy senior outside linebacker Jackson Albracht were also named to the first team.

The secondary included six more FISD players, with a pair of unanimous selections who were also named to the first team on both sides of the ball in Turner and Woolen.

Both safeties, Turner recorded 68.5 tackles, with 51 solos, with 5.5 for loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception and a blocked kick, while Woolen had 31 tackles, with one for loss, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and four interceptions, one which he returned for a touchdown.

Also named were a quartet of cornerbacks with Wakeland senior Noah Mangham, who had three interceptions and three forced fumbles, Independence senior Aidan McCowan, who recorded two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, Reedy sophomore Devin Hardy and Lone Star junior Bruce Mitchell, while Wakeland senior punter Nolan Krinsky also received recognition on the first team.

5-5A Division I Football All-District Team

Co-Most Valuable Players

*Anthony Hill      Jr.      LB/RB        Denton Ryan

*Ashton Jeanty    Sr.     RB    Lone Star

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Garret Rangel       Sr.     QB    Lone Star

Jared White Sr.     RB    Wakeland

Defensive Most Valuable Player

*Michael Gee        Sr.     DE    Denton Ryan

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Brennan Myer      So.    QB    Wakeland

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Chance Rucker     Jr.      C       Denton Ryan

2-Way Player of the Year

Jaylon Braxton    Jr.      DB/WR       Lone Star

Utility Player of the Year

Reggie Bush         Sr.     RB/S/K       Independence

Coaching Staff of the Year

Dave Henigan                          Denton Ryan

First Team Offense

Easton Swetnam  Sr.     QB    Heritage

A.J. Padgett          Sr.     QB    Reedy

*Harry Stewart    So.    RB    Centennial

*Kamden Wesley Jr.      RB    The Colony

*Coco Brown       Jr.      RB    Denton

*Shawn Wara       Sr.     RB    Heritage

*Kalib Hicks        Jr.      RB    Denton Ran

Evan Stein  Jr.      TE/FB         Lone Star

Josh Goines          Jr.      TE/FB         Reedy

Tripp Riordan      Jr.      TE/FB         Wakeland

*Shafiq Taylor     Sr.     WR   The Colony

*Tristan Strange   Jr.      WR   Denton

*Davion Woolen  Sr.     WR   Wakeland

Bryce Gilchrist     Jr.      WR   Heritage

Devin Turner        Sr.     WR   Lone Star

Jordyn Bailey       Jr.      WR   Denton Ryan

Carsten Brewer    Sr.     WR   Heritage

A.J. Jayroe Jr.      WR   Reedy

Michael Davis      Sr.     WR   Denton Ryan

*Kyle Lofye          Sr.     OL     Lone Star

*Bryan Buckett    Jr.      OL     Denton Ryan

*Jack Jones Sr.     OL     Wakeland

*Kolt DeLaTorre  Jr.      OL     Denton Ryan

*Kris Bailey         Sr.     OL     Lone Star

*Henry Appleton Sr.     OL     Denton Ryan

*Connor Stroh     Jr.      OL     Wakeland

Edwin Lopez        Jr.      K       The Colony

First Team Defense

Mason Davis        Sr.     DL     Denton Ryan

Ravonte Blowe     Sr.     DL     Denton Ryan

Carson McMillin  Sr.     DL     Wakeland

B.J. Thompson    Sr.     DL     Lone Star

*Isaiah Whitaker  Sr.     DE    Lone Star

*Dixon Hudson    Jr.      DE    Reedy

*Mar’Quice Hill   Jr.      DE    Denton Ryan

*Jaewon Lee         Sr.     DE    Wakeland

*J’cori Hargon     Sr.     ILB    Lone Star

*Zach Riggle         Sr.     ILB    Lone Star

*Hayden Latimer  Sr.     ILB    Reedy

*Michael Flanagan         Sr.     ILB    Wakeland

Alex Shirley         Sr.     ILB    Wakeland

*Kaden Kelly       Jr.      OLB  Denton Ryan

*Garrett Maynard          Sr.     OLB  Wakeland

*Fogo Sokoya      Sr.     OLB  Lone Star

Khylon Whitehurst        Sr.     OLB  The Colony

Jackson Albracht Sr.     OLB  Reedy

*Garyreon Robinson     Sr.     S       Denton Ryan

*James Lundy      Sr.     S       Denton Ryan

*Davion Woolen  Sr.     S       Wakeland

*Devin Turner      Sr.     S       Lone Star

Austin Jordan      Sr.     CB    Denton Ryan

Noah Mangham   Sr.     CB    Wakeland

Aidan McCowan  Sr.     CB    Independence

Devin Hardy        So.    CB    Reedy

Bruce Mitchell      Jr.      CB    Lone Star

Edwin Lopez        Jr.      P       The Colony

Nolan Krinsky     Sr.     P       Wakeland

Second Team Offense

Khalon Davis       Jr.      QB    Denton Ryan

Gabriel Barrientes          Jr.      QB    Lone Star

Ude Enyeribe       Jr.      RB    Independence

Davonte Dunn      Jr.      RB    The Colony

Aaron Daniels      Jr.      RB    Reedy

Carson Maashoff Sr.     TE/FB         Reedy

Caden Chaulk      Sr.     TE/FB         The Colony

John Said    So.    TE/FB         The Colony

Brett Eskildsen     So.    WR   Centennial

Jasper Miller        Jr.      WR   Heritage

Jake Simpson       Jr.      WR   Independence

Erik Barr    Sr.     WR   Reedy

Kaleb Smith         Jr.      WR   Reedy

Noah Mangham   Sr.     WR   Wakeland

Antonio Thomas  Sr.     WR   Denton Ryan

William Wallis     Jr.      OL     The Colony

Sam Guitteau       Sr.     OL     Reedy

Joseph Riley         Jr.      OL     Denton Ryan

Ethan Chirinos     Jr.      OL     The Colony

Josh Ryder Jr.      OL     Centennial

Xavier Olivo        Jr.      OL     Lone Star

Cade Myer  Sr.     OL     Wakeland

Wyatt Doyle         Sr.     OL     Independence

Josh Cochran       Jr.      OL     The Colony

Cody Meyers        Sr.     OL     Reedy

Michael Perez       Sr.     OL     Denton Ryan

Evan Vincent       Sr.     OL     Denton

Max Anderson     Jr.      OL     Reedy

Jacob Culpepper  Jr.      K       Heritage

Cody Green          Sr.     K       Lone Star

Jackson Runyan   So.    K       Reedy

Jonathan Tripode Jr.      K       Wakeland

Clayton Roblyer   Sr.     K       Denton Ryan

Second Team Defense

Isaiah Ortiz Sr.     DL     Independence

Christian Cummings      Sr.     DL     The Colony

Joseph Duffey      Sr.     DL     Reedy

Trey Bates  So.    DL     Denton Ryan

Burak Cetinkaya  Sr.     DL     Wakeland

Isaiah Williams    Jr.      DL     Denton

Brett Karhu          Sr.     DL     Independence

Chase Miller         Sr.     DL     Reedy

Colby Cox  Sr.     DE    The Colony

Kaden Freeman    Jr.      DE    Reedy

Gage Autry Sr.     DE    Wakeland

Robert Sippio      Jr.      DE    Lone Star

Josh Eckert Jr.      ILB    Centennial

Devin Hensley      Jr.      ILB    The Colony

Brock Wollent      Sr.     ILB    Reedy

Justin Matthews   Sr.     ILB    Independence

Marquis Williams Sr.     ILB    Denton Ryan

Brooks Bobbora  Sr.     OLB  Centennial

J.B. Reynolds       Sr.     OLB  Lone Star

Barrett Kennedy   Jr.      OLB  Wakeland

Aaron Trotter       Jr.      OLB  The Colony

Matthew Goldman         Jr.      OLB  Independence

Courtney Blackston       Sr.     OLB  Denton

Will Rubalcava     Jr.      S       Reedy

Trevor Surgeson  Sr.     S       The Colony

Madaven Tillery   Jr.      S       The Colony

Bennett Fryman   Jr.      S       Lone Star

Jack Fortner         Sr.     S       Independence

Colin Peek  Sr.     S       Wakeland

Quinton Clay       Sr.     CB    Heritage

Hudson Duong     Sr.     CB    The Colony

Jake Wolff  Sr.     CB    Reedy

Michael Price        Jr.      CB    Centennial

Gus England        Sr.     CB    Wakeland

Cody Green          Sr.     P       Lone Star

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments