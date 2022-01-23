There are plenty of strong districts around the Metroplex, but 5-5A Division I certainly has an argument as one of the best.
It was a district title race and a battle for the final playoff berths that went down to the wire, and three teams advanced to at least the second round.
With that kind of overall competitiveness, it comes as little surprise that each of the nine teams earned their share of accolades on the 5-5A Division I all-district team.
Lone Star was the runner-up to Denton Ryan and each was represented in the voting for most valuable player, as Rangers senior Ashton Jeanty and Raiders junior Anthony Hill were unanimously selected as co-MVPs.
Jeanty, who signed with Boise State, was one of the most explosive offensive players in the state.
At running back, he carried the ball 229 times for 1,843 yards, an average of 8.0 yards per rush, with 11 100-yard game and 31 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, where he hauled in 41 receptions for 810 yards and 10 scores.
A pair of FISD standouts shared the offensive most valuable player award with Lone Star senior quarterback Garret Rangel and Wakeland senior running back Jared White.
Rangel, an Oklahoma State-signee, completed 127-of 187 passes (67.9 percent) for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns with only two interceptions and added 138 yards and a score on the ground.
White was the focal points of the Wolverine offense, rushing 219 times for 1,893 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per carry, with 26 touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 323 yards and four scores and even added a pair of touchdown passes.
Wakeland also featured the offensive newcomer of the year in sophomore quarterback Brennan Myer.
Myer made an immediate impact, completing 135-of-222 attempts for 1,992 yards and 20 touchdowns and he also rushed for three scores.
Lone Star’s third superlative award winner is junior Jaylon Braxton, who was tabbed the 2-way player of the year.
Braxton caught 38 passes for 437 yards and a pair of touchdowns at wide receiver and he made a similar impact for his role at defensive back, where he recorded 41.5 tackles, including 35 solos, with three interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Independence senior Reggie Bush was voted as the utility player of the year.
To say Bush did a little of everything might be an understatement. On offense, he had 89 carries for 751 yards, an average of 8.4 yards per rush, with three 100-yard games and 11 touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 395 yards and three scores. On defense, he recorded 43 tackles and had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.
As if that were not enough, Bush also handled kickoff duties, split time as a punter returned kickoffs and punts and as the team’s kicker, went 17-of-19 on extra points and 2-of-3 on field goals.
The first and second teams were also covered with FISD representation, with 83 additional players recognized.
The first-team offense featured a pair of quarterbacks with Heritage senior Easton Swetnam and Reedy senior A.J. Padgett.
Swetnam completed 222-of-331 passes (67.1 percent) for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed 109 times for 494 yards and nine scores.
Padgett was 149-of-260 for 1,789 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 210 yards and four scores on the ground.
Centennial sophomore running back and Heritage senior running back Shawn Wara were both unanimous first-team choices.
Stewart logged 150 carries for 985 yards and seven touchdowns and had 27 receptions with three scores and Wara had 129 rushes for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, with 49 catches for 529 yards and three scores.
A trio of FISD fullback/tight ends were chosen to the first team in Lone Star junior Evan Stein, who had 18 receptions for 267 yards and six touchdowns, Reedy junior Josh Goines, who caught 18 passes for 194 yards and a pair of scores, and Wakeland junior Tripp Riordan, who made 17 grabs for 295 yards and found the end zone five times.
Wakeland senior wide receiver Davion Woolen was a unanimous first-team pick, averaging 18.7 yards per reception (27-505) with four touchdowns.
Woolen was one of four FISD first-team receivers along with Heritage junior Bryce Gilchrist, who had 57 catches for 911 yards and seven touchdowns, Lone Star senior Devin Turner, who made 36 catches for 562 yards and nine scores, Heritage senior Carsten Brewer, who had 63 grabs for 917 yards and nine touchdowns, and Reedy junior A.J. Jayroe who tallied 48 catches for 637 yards and seven scores.
There were also four FISD offensive linemen unanimously selected. Lone Star senior Kyle Lofye was one of the more dominant linemen in the state, grading out at 93 percent, giving up zero sacks and recording 83 knockdowns and 44 pancakes for an offensive line that also included first-teamer Kris Bailey.
Wakeland junior Connor Stroh anchored the line at tackle for White and the Wolverines and already has offers from several Division I programs, and he was joined on the first team by senior Jack Jones.
The first-team defense was also littered with FISD standouts across the field.
The defensive line included three unanimous picks with Lone Star senior end Isaiah Whitaker, Reedy junior end Dixon Hudson and Wakeland senior end Jaewon Lee, as well as Wakeland senior tackle Carson McMillin and Lone Star senior tackle B.J. Thompson.
Lone Star senior inside linebacker J’Cori Hargon was one of eight FISD backers named to the first team after tallying 110.5 tackles, including 78 solo, with 10 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.
Hargon was joined as a unanimous choice by fellow Lone Star senior inside linebacker Zach Riggle, Reedy senior inside linebacker Hayden Latimer, Wakeland senior inside linebacker Michael Flanagan, Wakeland senior outside linebacker Garrett Maynard and Lone Star senior outside linebacker Fogo Sokoya, and Wakeland senior inside linebacker Alex Shirley and Reedy senior outside linebacker Jackson Albracht were also named to the first team.
The secondary included six more FISD players, with a pair of unanimous selections who were also named to the first team on both sides of the ball in Turner and Woolen.
Both safeties, Turner recorded 68.5 tackles, with 51 solos, with 5.5 for loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception and a blocked kick, while Woolen had 31 tackles, with one for loss, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and four interceptions, one which he returned for a touchdown.
Also named were a quartet of cornerbacks with Wakeland senior Noah Mangham, who had three interceptions and three forced fumbles, Independence senior Aidan McCowan, who recorded two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, Reedy sophomore Devin Hardy and Lone Star junior Bruce Mitchell, while Wakeland senior punter Nolan Krinsky also received recognition on the first team.
5-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
*Anthony Hill Jr. LB/RB Denton Ryan
*Ashton Jeanty Sr. RB Lone Star
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Garret Rangel Sr. QB Lone Star
Jared White Sr. RB Wakeland
Defensive Most Valuable Player
*Michael Gee Sr. DE Denton Ryan
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Brennan Myer So. QB Wakeland
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Chance Rucker Jr. C Denton Ryan
2-Way Player of the Year
Jaylon Braxton Jr. DB/WR Lone Star
Utility Player of the Year
Reggie Bush Sr. RB/S/K Independence
Coaching Staff of the Year
Dave Henigan Denton Ryan
First Team Offense
Easton Swetnam Sr. QB Heritage
A.J. Padgett Sr. QB Reedy
*Harry Stewart So. RB Centennial
*Kamden Wesley Jr. RB The Colony
*Coco Brown Jr. RB Denton
*Shawn Wara Sr. RB Heritage
*Kalib Hicks Jr. RB Denton Ran
Evan Stein Jr. TE/FB Lone Star
Josh Goines Jr. TE/FB Reedy
Tripp Riordan Jr. TE/FB Wakeland
*Shafiq Taylor Sr. WR The Colony
*Tristan Strange Jr. WR Denton
*Davion Woolen Sr. WR Wakeland
Bryce Gilchrist Jr. WR Heritage
Devin Turner Sr. WR Lone Star
Jordyn Bailey Jr. WR Denton Ryan
Carsten Brewer Sr. WR Heritage
A.J. Jayroe Jr. WR Reedy
Michael Davis Sr. WR Denton Ryan
*Kyle Lofye Sr. OL Lone Star
*Bryan Buckett Jr. OL Denton Ryan
*Jack Jones Sr. OL Wakeland
*Kolt DeLaTorre Jr. OL Denton Ryan
*Kris Bailey Sr. OL Lone Star
*Henry Appleton Sr. OL Denton Ryan
*Connor Stroh Jr. OL Wakeland
Edwin Lopez Jr. K The Colony
First Team Defense
Mason Davis Sr. DL Denton Ryan
Ravonte Blowe Sr. DL Denton Ryan
Carson McMillin Sr. DL Wakeland
B.J. Thompson Sr. DL Lone Star
*Isaiah Whitaker Sr. DE Lone Star
*Dixon Hudson Jr. DE Reedy
*Mar’Quice Hill Jr. DE Denton Ryan
*Jaewon Lee Sr. DE Wakeland
*J’cori Hargon Sr. ILB Lone Star
*Zach Riggle Sr. ILB Lone Star
*Hayden Latimer Sr. ILB Reedy
*Michael Flanagan Sr. ILB Wakeland
Alex Shirley Sr. ILB Wakeland
*Kaden Kelly Jr. OLB Denton Ryan
*Garrett Maynard Sr. OLB Wakeland
*Fogo Sokoya Sr. OLB Lone Star
Khylon Whitehurst Sr. OLB The Colony
Jackson Albracht Sr. OLB Reedy
*Garyreon Robinson Sr. S Denton Ryan
*James Lundy Sr. S Denton Ryan
*Davion Woolen Sr. S Wakeland
*Devin Turner Sr. S Lone Star
Austin Jordan Sr. CB Denton Ryan
Noah Mangham Sr. CB Wakeland
Aidan McCowan Sr. CB Independence
Devin Hardy So. CB Reedy
Bruce Mitchell Jr. CB Lone Star
Edwin Lopez Jr. P The Colony
Nolan Krinsky Sr. P Wakeland
Second Team Offense
Khalon Davis Jr. QB Denton Ryan
Gabriel Barrientes Jr. QB Lone Star
Ude Enyeribe Jr. RB Independence
Davonte Dunn Jr. RB The Colony
Aaron Daniels Jr. RB Reedy
Carson Maashoff Sr. TE/FB Reedy
Caden Chaulk Sr. TE/FB The Colony
John Said So. TE/FB The Colony
Brett Eskildsen So. WR Centennial
Jasper Miller Jr. WR Heritage
Jake Simpson Jr. WR Independence
Erik Barr Sr. WR Reedy
Kaleb Smith Jr. WR Reedy
Noah Mangham Sr. WR Wakeland
Antonio Thomas Sr. WR Denton Ryan
William Wallis Jr. OL The Colony
Sam Guitteau Sr. OL Reedy
Joseph Riley Jr. OL Denton Ryan
Ethan Chirinos Jr. OL The Colony
Josh Ryder Jr. OL Centennial
Xavier Olivo Jr. OL Lone Star
Cade Myer Sr. OL Wakeland
Wyatt Doyle Sr. OL Independence
Josh Cochran Jr. OL The Colony
Cody Meyers Sr. OL Reedy
Michael Perez Sr. OL Denton Ryan
Evan Vincent Sr. OL Denton
Max Anderson Jr. OL Reedy
Jacob Culpepper Jr. K Heritage
Cody Green Sr. K Lone Star
Jackson Runyan So. K Reedy
Jonathan Tripode Jr. K Wakeland
Clayton Roblyer Sr. K Denton Ryan
Second Team Defense
Isaiah Ortiz Sr. DL Independence
Christian Cummings Sr. DL The Colony
Joseph Duffey Sr. DL Reedy
Trey Bates So. DL Denton Ryan
Burak Cetinkaya Sr. DL Wakeland
Isaiah Williams Jr. DL Denton
Brett Karhu Sr. DL Independence
Chase Miller Sr. DL Reedy
Colby Cox Sr. DE The Colony
Kaden Freeman Jr. DE Reedy
Gage Autry Sr. DE Wakeland
Robert Sippio Jr. DE Lone Star
Josh Eckert Jr. ILB Centennial
Devin Hensley Jr. ILB The Colony
Brock Wollent Sr. ILB Reedy
Justin Matthews Sr. ILB Independence
Marquis Williams Sr. ILB Denton Ryan
Brooks Bobbora Sr. OLB Centennial
J.B. Reynolds Sr. OLB Lone Star
Barrett Kennedy Jr. OLB Wakeland
Aaron Trotter Jr. OLB The Colony
Matthew Goldman Jr. OLB Independence
Courtney Blackston Sr. OLB Denton
Will Rubalcava Jr. S Reedy
Trevor Surgeson Sr. S The Colony
Madaven Tillery Jr. S The Colony
Bennett Fryman Jr. S Lone Star
Jack Fortner Sr. S Independence
Colin Peek Sr. S Wakeland
Quinton Clay Sr. CB Heritage
Hudson Duong Sr. CB The Colony
Jake Wolff Sr. CB Reedy
Michael Price Jr. CB Centennial
Gus England Sr. CB Wakeland
Cody Green Sr. P Lone Star
