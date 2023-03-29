The 10-5A boys basketball season came down to two different races.
One, the battle for the district championship, which saw Liberty edge Heritage by one game to capture its first title since 2018.
The other was for the final two spots, with Memorial and Independence finishing one spot ahead of Centennial to round out the postseason field.
But each of the seven Frisco ISD teams in 10-5A earned their share of rewards on the all-district team.
To the victor go the spoils, so it was little surprise that the superlative awards were split up between the Redhawks and the Coyotes.
Liberty claimed a trio of those honors, including the top one as sophomore Cobe Coleman was voted as the 10-5A most valuable player.
Coleman followed up a breakout freshman campaign by averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as he helped lead the Redhawks to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
Senior Jon Jon Dupree-Buford was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
In addition to his work on defense, Dupree-Buford contributed 6.5 points and 5.9 boards per contest.
Stephen Friar was selected as the coach of the year, leading Liberty to the district crown, 26 victories and a spot in the final state rankings.
Senior Tristen Kailey recorded 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds to earn a spot on the first team.
The Redhawks were represented by two more players on the second team, as senior Jayden Daniels averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds and senior Matthew Bishop had 10 points and 1.2 boards.
Senior Kaden Groom pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game as he was named to the all-defensive team.
The Coyotes returned to the playoffs for the third consecutive season and had two superlative award winners, both of whom were freshmen.
Cameron Lomax made an immediate splash, leading the team in scoring at 16.8 points while also recording 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Jayden Shields was named newcomer of the year, as he tallied 11.1 points, 4.7 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
That pair was joined on the first team by senior Elliott Taite, another well-rounded performer who had 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists.
Senior Darien Souter scored 8.9 points dished out a team-high 2.6 assists per game to earn a spot on the second team and junior Odi Udom, who led the team with 5.7 rebounds, was named to the all-defensive team.
Memorial was coming off a trip to the regional tournament a season ago but was only 6-6 during district play.
But the Warriors saved their best for last, catching fire late to make a run to the regional tournament.
Memorial had a quartet of players selected, including a pair of first-teamers in seniors Drew Steffe and Leon Horner.
Steffe, a Texas Tech signee, averaged 18 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Horner also ranked among the team leaders in both scoring and rebounding.
The Warriors featured another breakout freshman with Seven Spurlock being named to the second team, while senior Cooper Mendel was selected to the all-defensive squad.
The Knights qualified for the playoffs for the third time in program history and the first since 2020.
Senior Aiden Leckband averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds to make the first team. He was joined by senior Santana Arroyo, who had 13.2 points and 6.1 boards.
Senior D.J. Wells was another double-digit scorer, with 11.2 points, as he made the second team, and senior Kyle Trevor (8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg) was chosen to the all-defensive team.
Centennial had a trio of players make the list, led by senior Rome Watkins, who averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Senior Nikhil Prabhu was a second-team honoree, as he led the Titans with 14.5 points and 7.6 boards, while junior Roy Marom was on the all-defensive team.
First-year Emerson had two players selected, as freshman Keonte Greybear was named to the second team and junior Noah Hill was all-defense, while Lebanon Trail was represented by senior Jordan Ross on the all-defensive team.
10-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Cobe Coleman So. Liberty
Offensive Player of the Year
Cameron Lomax Fr. Heritage
Defensive Player of the Year
Jon Jon Dupree Buford Sr. Liberty
Newcomer of the Year
Jayden Shields Fr. Heritage
Coach of the Year
Stephen Friar Liberty
First Team
Drew Steffe Sr. Memorial
Leon Horner Sr. Memorial
Elliot Taite Sr. Heritage
Aiden Leckband Sr. Independence
Santana Arroyo Sr. Independence
Rome Watkins Sr. Centennial
Tristen Kailey Sr. Liberty
Second Team
Matthew Bishop Sr. Liberty
Booda Daniels Sr. Liberty
Seven Spurlock Fr. Memorial
Darien Souter Sr. Heritage
D.J. Wells Sr. Independence
Nikhil Prabhu Sr. Centennial
Keonte Greybear Fr. Emerson
All-Defensive Team
Cooper Mendel Sr. Memorial
Obi Udom Jr. Heritage
Roy Marom Jr. Centennial
Kyle Trevor Sr. Independence
Jordan Ross Sr. Lebanon Trail
Noah Hill Jr. Emerson
Kaden Groom Sr. Liberty
