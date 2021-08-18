Believe it or not, the 9-5A volleyball season is right around the corner, with the first round of district matches slated for next Friday.
With such a short preseason, every night is important and Frisco ISD teams again challenged themselves against some top competition with another round of matches on Tuesday.
In one of the best matches of the night, Reedy rallied for an impressive five-set win over 6A Plano West. The Lions trailed two-games-to-one, but found a way late to earn a 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10 victory.
Fresh off its championship at the Garland ISD Tournament, Lone Star continued its strong early play with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of The Colony.
Wakeland has already played some of the best programs in the state and turned in another strong performance, holding off Prosper for a 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 33-31 victory.
Liberty took on a solid 6A program in Rockwall-Heath and earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 win.
Memorial also had a solid win, taking down Red Oak 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Heritage also needed four sets, but was able to take care of Melissa in a 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23 victory.
Frisco got off to a good start, but Plano East rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 win.
Lebanon Trail came up on the wrong end of a 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 decision against Argyle and Centennial fell to McKinney North, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19.
The teams will continue their busy month later this week at a variety of tournaments.
Lebanon Trail, Memorial, Centennial, Frisco and Heritage are scheduled to compete in the Allen Tournament. Liberty, Wakeland and Reedy are part of the field at the Northwest ISD Tournament and Independence is headed to the Berkner Volleywood Classic.
