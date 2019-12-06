Turnaround season: Lady Lobo hoops on the rise with new coach

The Little Elm girls basketball team went through a bit of a rebuilding phase over the past couple of years with back-to-back losing seasons after last making the playoffs in 2017.
However, the Lady Lobos are on the rise this season after entering the week with an overall record of 8-5 – surpassing last year’s win total of just five games.
The Little Elm Journal caught up with first-year head coach Kristen Coffey this week on some of the factors for the program’s turnaround, the highs and lows of taking the reins and much more.
What has this past year been like personally for you taking over a varsity program?
Coffey: It’s been a growing and learning experience for sure, but it has been awesome. Nothing really prepares you for it, but I do know I’ve had some great mentors that I still reach out to. I’m lucky to be with the kids that I’m with, and they make it easy with their willingness to buy in and work hard.
What did you learn from your time as Kim Oliphant’s assistant and what advice has she given you?
Coffey: The biggest thing is that we’re here for the kids. If you show the kids respect and that you care then it goes a long ways with them. That’s huge with high school kids; they just need someone to trust and believe in them.
I know “Coach O” is a louder person and I can be a bit quieter, but I think the kids understand that I’m quieter but still expect a lot out of them.
How has this program turned things around by nearly doubling last year’s win total before district play has even tipped off?
Coffey: We have two freshmen that have come in and one is a starter (Armachi Kimpson), and she averages about 20 points per game right now. We have two returning sophomores, who put up good minutes for us last year. We also have some other kids who have been on varsity that bring in more experience and a change of pace for us.
We also have Kennadi Harris back after not playing last year, and she has really helped us. Right now, all of our players are doing something to really contribute. Avery Brown is the other freshman, and she might not score a ton, but she is huge defensively for us. She’s just a freshman trying to gain that confidence a little bit.
Which victory has been the biggest for your team so far and why?
Coffey: We had two overtime wins in the Frisco tournament over Centennial and Reedy. We played Centennial in the first game of the tournament, and that was just huge for our kids. We scored 74 points, and I don’t think we’ve put up numbers like that in a few years. It was just a fun atmosphere and the kids enjoyed it.
Who in District 8-5A is the team to beat?
Coffey: It’s The Colony. They are a phenomenal team over there, and they have quite a few kids going to play Division I college basketball.
