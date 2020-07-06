With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in recent weeks, the University Interscholastic League issued a statement last Thursday recommending the closure of summer workouts between July 3-12.
The state's chief athletics body cited the Fourth of July holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread coronavirus as motivations behind the temporary suspension, stating that teams could resume workouts on Monday.
The UIL added that, "for schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce the risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward."
The UIL said that it will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any modifications to their current summer guidelines.
Workouts have been in session since June 8 with high schools adopting numerous guidelines to encourage social distancing and hygiene during strength and conditioning sessions.
Still, several high schools have already had to suspend workouts in some manner following a positive COVID-19 test by a student-athlete. Among the area high schools whose workouts have been put on hold since resumption are The Colony, Lake Dallas, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Memorial, Rowlett and Sachse.
In total, nearly 200 high schools around the state have suspended workouts – although some were closed as a precaution in response to the rise in coronavirus numbers around the state.
Fall workouts are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 3.
THSCA Convention & Coaching School goes all virtual
The Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Monday that it is canceling the in-person 2020 Coaching School and Convention and will be moving the convention to an entirely victual format instead.
THSCA released a statement, saying:
“We had hoped for a decrease in the spread of the coronavirus as we neared the convention date but the situation has evolved rapidly and we are committed to do our part to protect our attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff.
This is an enormous disappointment and not a decision we have taken lightly. THSCA’s Coaching School and Convention is the biggest event of the year for the association and it is our favorite way to celebrate high school coaches from all over the state with educational lectures, fellowship, and many other events. It was a tough call to make but in our efforts to support the preventative protocols set forth by our Texas school administrators, the UIL Executive Staff and governing authorities at both state and local levels, we are choosing to prioritize health and safety first.
In collaboration with the UIL staff, the Dead Dates of 7/20 and 7/21 have been rescinded and the 2020 Coaching School agenda has been updated to allow for coaches to resume regularly scheduled strength and conditioning/sport-specific training. We will still host Coaching School, July 19-21, but have intentionally consolidated the content to the afternoon each day, in an effort to help coaches balance valuable time with athletes and an opportunity to obtain skills and knowledge through coaches education.
Those who register for Coaching School will be granted access to all sport-specific and professional development lectures, all mandatory UIL CCP courses, panel discussions, the THSCA Head Coaching Academy, and THSCA Regional & General Meeting broadcasts. Upon the conclusion of Coaching School, all registrants will receive an emailed certificate for 15-hours of Continuing Professional Education Hours from a TEA Accredited Entity.
We will also offer all registrants unlimited access to our Virtual Trade Show platform that allows attendees to shop our exhibit hall, network with other coaches, visit our Career Center, attend a Hudl training session, and hold virtual team meetings all from their desktop/laptop computer at home. For coaches needing Tackle Training Certification from Atavus, THSCA is making arrangements for access to their online platform for free on Wednesday, July 22 from noon to 5:00 pm. Only those who have contacted THSCA before July 21 to reserve their seat will be guaranteed access.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.