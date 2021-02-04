Oh, what might have been.
That was the sentiment for many teams in spring sports last season when the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to high school athletics.
As far as drama goes, one of the biggest unfinished stories was how the ultra-competitive 9-5A girls soccer race was going to turn out.
At the time of the stoppage, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll saw No. 1 Independence, No. 3 Lebanon Trail, No. 4 Memorial, No. 5 Wakeland and No. 9 Liberty.
Believe it or not, the district soccer season hit its midpoint with Tuesday’s round of matches and some new faces have emerged at the top of the standings.
The most recent TASCO regional poll has plenty of FISD representation with No. 2 Wakeland, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Reedy, No. 6 Memorial and No. 10 Centennial.
Still, no team has been able to separate from the pack and nearly even squad can still make a serious push during the stretch run.
Here is a look at the field:
Reedy (6-0-3, 21 points)
What a difference a year makes as far as the Lions are concerned. Last season, they won only two matches and finished ninth in district. This year, they are leading the pack heading into the second half.
There were reasons for optimism for a big turnaround, as Reedy returned a pair of four-year seniors in captain Nola Becker and Kylie Locke and junior captain Katie Clabo also brought experience.
The Lions also had a talented group of freshmen who learned on the job a year ago in sophomores Alena Ultes, a second-team all-district selection, Grayson Fox, Megan McGrath, Hayley Bloch, Samantha Skipper and goalkeeper Madelyn Farruggia.
In addition to that group, Reedy has gotten contributions from seniors Maeve Jones, another captain, and Abigail Major, juniors Rachel Buckle, Zoe Calyer and Samantha Taylor and freshman Reganne Morris.
Memorial (6-2-1, 19)
The Warriors had to replace midfield player of the year Hannah Mueller, but they brought back plenty.
The Memorial defense has been stifling thus far, giving up only four goals in eight matches. That group is led by junior goalkeeper Olivia Ramey, who has only surrendered two goals, and senior center back Abbi Strittmatter, a first-team all-district selection a year ago who head coach Rafael Flores called the “defensive anchor.”
Senior forward Ava Colberg leads the team in scoring and the Warriors also feature returning all-district performers in seniors McKenna Keeley, Haley Romero, Rachel Loetzer and Laney Muench and sophomore Emma Freitas.
In addition, Memorial has also seen two freshmen make an instant impact in Taylor Felsman and Lola Foley.
Centennial (6-2-1, 19)
The Titans have ridden a stout defense to the upper tier of the standings, as they have posted five shutouts and allowed only four goals in eight matches.
There is talent up front, as well, with first-team junior forward Bella Carrillo, second-team senior forward Megan Shuey and second-team midfielder Paige Horton.
Wakeland (5-0-3, 18)
Few teams returned as much talent as the Wolverines and that has been reflected on the scoreboard, where they have not suffered a loss.
Wakeland boasted a quartet of first-teamers with senior defender Ashton Shepperson, senior midfielder Lauren Rosas, junior forward Brooke Hartshorn and sophomore defender Katy Gregson.
On top of that group, second-team senior midfielders Natalie Cox, Kayden Amador and Faith Bell and junior McKenna Jenkins are also back in the fold.
Jenkins, in particular, is off to a huge start with five goals and seven assists while senior Allison Perry has a team-high six goals with three assists.
The defense has also been stingy, as junior goalkeeper Drew Stovar has posted four shutouts and is allowing 0.4 goals per match.
Liberty (3-4-2, 11)
The Redhawks have flashed their offensive prowess at times scoring six goals in one win and four in another.
Liberty did have high hopes with a number of returning all-district honorees, including newcomer of the year sophomore Erica Defferding, first-teamers in senior midfielders Kallin Brown and Ally White and junior forward Kennedy Clountz and second-team senior defenders Anna Clerkin, Sydney Andros and Avery Jennings.
Frisco (3-4-2, 11)
The Raccoons did not return a lot of proven talent, with senior midfielder Brooke Mashburn being the lone all-district performer from a year ago, but they have been able to hold their own thus far.
Sophomore Lexi Lee recorded a hat trick in a victory earlier this season and Frisco has also gotten offensive punch from junior Kat Campbell and sophomores Taylor Vance and Kori Ballard.
Lone Star (3-4-1, 10)
The Rangers are out to a solid start and in the middle of the district standings.
Sophomore Krysten Kizer, a first-team all-district selection, picked up where she left off with six goals and an assist and Mackenzie Webb tallied four goals in the first two district games.
Lone Star was looking for others to step up, as well, and it gotten it from sophomores Alex Chang and Autumn Webb and freshman goalkeeper Conner Ansbro.
Independence (2-3-4, 10)
Perhaps no team was left wondering about what could have been more than the Knights, who were 17-1-2 when the season was called.
Independence had to replace five all-district performers, including offensive player of the year Landry Corbett, but the two-time defending district champions did did not want to temper expectations.
Senior Makenzie Neeley, a first-team all-district honoree who signed with Stephen F. Austin, is off to a hot start with five goals and six assists and sophomore second-teamer Camdyn Wood has tallied three goals and three assists.
The Knights also returned all-district players in senior midfielder Sydney Castaneda, junior forward Stephanie Farias (2 goals, 2 assists), junior goalkeeper Samantha Jones (3 shutouts), junior defender Madison Murphy and sophomore forward Ainslee Hutchinson.
Heritage (1-7-1, 4)
The Coyotes are one of the teams looking to turn things around in the second half.
Heritage does have one win under its belt and a solid core with first-team sophomore defender Emilie McCartney, senior Jorden Nelson, junior Kayli Edwards and sophomore Brielle Buchanan.
Lebanon Trail (0-9-0, 0)
No team was hit harder by graduation than the Trail Blazers, who bid farewell to seven all-district selections, including most valuable player Devyn Flannery, defensive player of the year Madeline Starrett and utility player of the year Kristen Fish.
That has been felt on the pitch, though the cupboard is not bare, as Lebanon Trail expected to return first-team senior midfielders Maggie McGrath and Mya Sutherland, senior defender Emma Harrelson and junior midfielders Lily Goldberg and Miranda Kurtz.
