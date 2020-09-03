The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been different to say the least and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had a huge effect on athletics.
Every school district in the state has adapted in different ways and Frisco ISD recently announced a way to see the events with its 10 high schools and 17 middle schools.
State and school district officials are stressing social distancing, as well as capacity limitations, so FISD’s response is to offer live video streams of most competitions held at high school and middle school stadiums and gymnasiums during the upcoming school year.
According to the FISD release, “The streaming video will allow FISD to shine a spotlight on the variety of roles students play in sporting events, while also allowing more fans to stay connected as conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic require attendance restrictions.”
The broadcasts will be available through the NFHS Network at NFHSNetwork.com, which offers live streaming of high school athletics and other school events around the country. FISD partnered with the NFHS Network to install 22 Pixellot automated video cameras at athletics facilities.
NFHS Network subscriptions are $10.99 per month or $69.99 per year and include all access to live sporting events on the network, including University Interscholastic League playoff games and state competitions. Subscribers will also have access to archived video that becomes available 24-to-48 hours after an event ends.
Fans will be able to watch live broadcasts of football games at Memorial Stadium, the Ford Center and Toyota Stadium, each with a team of announcers handling play-by-play, and they will also see live streaming of volleyball matched played at FISD high school and middle school gymnasiums.
Offering this option allows more access for fans when state mandates for social distancing will require FISD to limit attendance significantly. Because of the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, FISD will restrict ticket sales to immediate family members for all levels of volleyball matches in middle school and high school. The same will be true for all levels of football games other than varsity.
No event admission passes will be accepted, and only varsity football will offer tickets to the public, and those will be limited.
The Pixellot cameras were installed at each of the 10 high school stadiums, which are used for football, soccer and track and field as well as at each high school’s main gymnasium. The cameras were also installed at FISD Memorial Stadium and the Bryce Eubanks Natatorium.
For streaming events at other facilities, such as baseball and softball fields and middle school gymnasiums, traditional cameras will be used.
“Frisco ISD prides itself on creating opportunities for our students, and our dedicated students and coaches work hard to maximize those opportunities in athletics,” FISD Athletic Director David Kuykendall said. “We hope the live streaming of games will allow more families, friends and fans to be a part of our students’ experiences and achievements.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.