9-6A Volleyball

Standings

x-Sachse     11-0  31-9

x-Wylie       9-2    19-16

Garland      7-4    16-16

Naaman Forest     5-6    7-15

Lakeview    5-6    6-14

Rowlett       5-6    11-15

North Garland      2-9    5-19

South Garland      0-11  0-20

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. Garland 25-14, 25-11, 25-14

Rowlett def. North Garland 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Lakeview def. South Garland 25-6, 25-17, 25-18

Wylie def. Naaman Forest, 3-0

Tuesday’s Matches

Rowlett at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.

Naaman Forest at Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Wylie at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Sachse at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Naaman Forest at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.

North Garland at Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

x-Rockwall 10-0  23-13

x-Rockwall-Heath          8-1    19-18

Horn 5-4    17-13

Tyler Legacy        5-5    17-8

Mesquite     2-6    6-17

Skyline       1-7    2-9

North Mesquite    0-8    0-13

Friday’s Results

Horn def. Tyler Legacy 25-21, 25-17, 25-12

Rockwall def. Skyline 25-3, 25-10, 25-15

Mesquite vs. North Mesquite

Rockwall-Heath, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Horn at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Mesquite at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy, bye

Friday’s Matches

Horn at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall, bye

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

xy-Reedy              14-1  25-6

x-Heritage            11-4  23-11

Wakeland             10-5  18-13

Memorial              9-6    20-13

Liberty                 8-7    15-16

Independence       8-7    23-11

Lone Star             8-7    20-8

Frisco                             3-12  9-2

Centennial            3-12  13-24

Lebanon Trail       1-14  5-24

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched share of district title

Friday’s Results

Reedy def. Wakeland 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

Independence def. Memorial 19-25, 25-21, 25-9 25-22

Lone Star def. Frisco 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Lebanon Trail def. Centennial 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23

Liberty def. Heritage 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Tuesday’s Matches

Lone Star at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.

Frisco at Independence, 6:45 p.m.

Reedy at Heritage, 6:45 p.m.

Liberty at Lebanon Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Memorial at Wakeland, 6:45 p.m

Friday’s Matches

Independence at Lone Star, 5:45 p.m.

Centennial at Liberty, 5:45 p.m.

Frisco at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.

Heritage at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.

Lebanon Trail at Reedy, 5:45 p.m.

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

x-Highland Park   11-0  33-5

x-North Forney    8-3    23-13-1

x-Forney     8-3    28-12

Royse City  7-4    25-13

Crandall      4-7    9-17

Greenville   4-7    22-14

Poteet                   2-9    8-17

West Mesquite     0-11  4-22

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Results

Greenville def. Poteet 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23

Royse City def. West Mesquite 25-9, 25-9, 25-19

Highland Park def. Crandall 25-9, 25-10, 25-9

Forney def. North Forney, 3-0

Tuesday’s Games

Crandall at Poteet, 6:30 p.m.

Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

North Forney at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Royse City at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Forney at Poteet, 5:30 p.m.

Highland Park at North Forney, 5:30 p.m.

Royse City at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at West Mesquite, 5:30 p.m.

