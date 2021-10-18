9-6A Volleyball
Standings
x-Sachse 11-0 31-9
x-Wylie 9-2 19-16
Garland 7-4 16-16
Naaman Forest 5-6 7-15
Lakeview 5-6 6-14
Rowlett 5-6 11-15
North Garland 2-9 5-19
South Garland 0-11 0-20
x-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Garland 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Rowlett def. North Garland 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Lakeview def. South Garland 25-6, 25-17, 25-18
Wylie def. Naaman Forest, 3-0
Tuesday’s Matches
Rowlett at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Wylie at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Matches
Sachse at South Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Naaman Forest at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
x-Rockwall 10-0 23-13
x-Rockwall-Heath 8-1 19-18
Horn 5-4 17-13
Tyler Legacy 5-5 17-8
Mesquite 2-6 6-17
Skyline 1-7 2-9
North Mesquite 0-8 0-13
Friday’s Results
Horn def. Tyler Legacy 25-21, 25-17, 25-12
Rockwall def. Skyline 25-3, 25-10, 25-15
Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
Rockwall-Heath, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Horn at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Mesquite at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy, bye
Friday’s Matches
Horn at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall, bye
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
xy-Reedy 14-1 25-6
x-Heritage 11-4 23-11
Wakeland 10-5 18-13
Memorial 9-6 20-13
Liberty 8-7 15-16
Independence 8-7 23-11
Lone Star 8-7 20-8
Frisco 3-12 9-2
Centennial 3-12 13-24
Lebanon Trail 1-14 5-24
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched share of district title
Friday’s Results
Reedy def. Wakeland 25-15, 25-23, 25-22
Independence def. Memorial 19-25, 25-21, 25-9 25-22
Lone Star def. Frisco 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Lebanon Trail def. Centennial 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23
Liberty def. Heritage 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Tuesday’s Matches
Lone Star at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.
Frisco at Independence, 6:45 p.m.
Reedy at Heritage, 6:45 p.m.
Liberty at Lebanon Trail, 6:45 p.m.
Memorial at Wakeland, 6:45 p.m
Friday’s Matches
Independence at Lone Star, 5:45 p.m.
Centennial at Liberty, 5:45 p.m.
Frisco at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.
Heritage at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.
Lebanon Trail at Reedy, 5:45 p.m.
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
x-Highland Park 11-0 33-5
x-North Forney 8-3 23-13-1
x-Forney 8-3 28-12
Royse City 7-4 25-13
Crandall 4-7 9-17
Greenville 4-7 22-14
Poteet 2-9 8-17
West Mesquite 0-11 4-22
x-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Results
Greenville def. Poteet 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23
Royse City def. West Mesquite 25-9, 25-9, 25-19
Highland Park def. Crandall 25-9, 25-10, 25-9
Forney def. North Forney, 3-0
Tuesday’s Games
Crandall at Poteet, 6:30 p.m.
Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
North Forney at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Royse City at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Forney at Poteet, 5:30 p.m.
Highland Park at North Forney, 5:30 p.m.
Royse City at Crandall, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at West Mesquite, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.