9-6A Volleyball
Standings
x-Sachse 9-0 29-9
Wylie 7-2 17-16
Garland 7-2 16-14
Naaman Forest 4-5 6-14
Lakeview 4-5 5-13
Rowlett 3-6 9-15
North Garland 2-7 5-17
South Garland 0-9 0-18
x-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Matches
Sachse at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
South Garland at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.
North Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Naaman Forest 25-6, 25-12, 25-6
Rowlett def. Lakeview 25-17, 25-21, 12-25, 25-12
Wylie def. North Garland 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Garland def. South Garland 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
x-Rockwall 8-0 21-13
x-Rockwall-Heath 7-1 18-18
Tyler Legacy 5-3 17-6
Horn 4-3 16-12
Mesquite 2-6 6-17
Skyline 1-6 2-8
North Mesquite 0-8 0-13
Friday’s Results
Horn def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-16, 25-13
Rockwall def. Tyler Legacy 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Rockwall-Heath def. North Mesquite 25-4, 25-7, 25-12
Skyline, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Horn at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Mesquite, bye
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Reedy 12-1 23-6
Heritage 10-3 22-10
Wakeland 9-4 17-12
Memorial 8-5 19-12
Liberty 7-6 14-15
Independence 7-6 22-10
Lone Star 6-7 18-8
Frisco 3-10 9-19
Centennial 3-10 13-22
Lebanon Trail 0-13 4-23
Friday’s Results
Reedy def. Frisco 25-23, 25-21, 25-12
Wakeland def. Centennial 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 15-11
Heritage def. Lebanon Trail 26-24, 25-15, 25-9
Lone Star def. Memorial 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Liberty def. Independence
Tuesday’s Matches
Lebanon Trail at Lone Star, 6:45 p.m.
Independence at Reedy, 6:45 p.m.
Heritage at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.
Frisco at Memorial, 6:45 p.m.
Wakeland at Liberty, 6:45 p.m.
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
x-Highland Park 9-0 31-5
North Forney 8-1 23-11-1
Forney 6-3 26-12
Royse City 5-4 23-13
Crandall 4-5 9-15
Greenville 3-6 21-13
Poteet 1-8 7-16
West Mesquite 0-9 4-20
Tuesday’s Games
Poteet at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Forney at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.
Royse City at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Park at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Results
Royse City def. Poteet 17-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13
Highland Park def. West Mesquite 25-2, 25-4, 25-9
Forney def. Greenville, 3-1
North Forney def. Crandall 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
