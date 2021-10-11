SACHSE VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson dhasson@starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

x-Sachse             9-0    29-9

Wylie                   7-2    17-16

Garland                7-2    16-14

Naaman Forest     4-5    6-14

Lakeview              4-5    5-13

Rowlett                3-6    9-15

North Garland       2-7    5-17

South Garland       0-9    0-18

x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Matches

Sachse at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

South Garland at Rowlett, 6:30 p.m.

North Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Garland at Wylie, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. Naaman Forest 25-6, 25-12, 25-6

Rowlett def. Lakeview 25-17, 25-21, 12-25, 25-12

Wylie def. North Garland 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Garland def. South Garland 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

x-Rockwall               8-0    21-13

x-Rockwall-Heath     7-1    18-18

Tyler Legacy            5-3    17-6

Horn                        4-3    16-12

Mesquite                  2-6    6-17

Skyline                     1-6    2-8

North Mesquite         0-8    0-13

Friday’s Results

Horn def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-16, 25-13

Rockwall def. Tyler Legacy 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Rockwall-Heath def. North Mesquite 25-4, 25-7, 25-12

Skyline, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Horn at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Mesquite, bye

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

Reedy                   12-1   23-6

Heritage                10-3   22-10

Wakeland               9-4    17-12

Memorial                8-5    19-12

Liberty                   7-6    14-15

Independence         7-6    22-10

Lone Star                6-7    18-8

Frisco                    3-10   9-19

Centennial             3-10   13-22

Lebanon Trail         0-13   4-23

Friday’s Results

Reedy def. Frisco 25-23, 25-21, 25-12

Wakeland def. Centennial 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 15-11

Heritage def. Lebanon Trail 26-24, 25-15, 25-9

Lone Star def. Memorial 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Liberty def. Independence

Tuesday’s Matches

Lebanon Trail at Lone Star, 6:45 p.m.

Independence at Reedy, 6:45 p.m.

Heritage at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.

Frisco at Memorial, 6:45 p.m.

Wakeland at Liberty, 6:45 p.m.

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

x-Highland Park   9-0    31-5

North Forney       8-1    23-11-1

Forney                6-3    26-12

Royse City           5-4    23-13

Crandall              4-5    9-15

Greenville            3-6    21-13

Poteet                 1-8    7-16

West Mesquite     0-9    4-20

Tuesday’s Games

Poteet at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Forney at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.

Royse City at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Royse City def. Poteet 17-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13

Highland Park def. West Mesquite 25-2, 25-4, 25-9

Forney def. Greenville, 3-1

North Forney def. Crandall 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments