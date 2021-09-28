VOLLEYBALL
Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Sachse                 5-0    25-9

Wylie                    4-1    14-15

Lakeview              3-2    4-10

Garland                2-2    11-14

Naaman Forest      2-2    4-11

Rowlett                 2-3    8-12

North Garland       1-4    4-14

South Garland       0-5    0-14

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. Rowlett 25-4, 25-7, 25-8

Wylie def. South Garland 25-9, 25-8, 25-8

Lakeview def. North Garland 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

South Garland at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.

Rowlett at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Garland at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.

Wylie at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rockwall             5-0    18-13

Rockwall-Heath   3-1    14-18

Tyler Legacy        2-2    14-5

Horn                   2-2    14-11

Mesquite              1-2    5-13

Skyline                1-2    2-4

North Mesquite    0-5    0-10

Friday’s Results

Horn def. North Mesquite 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

Rockwall def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-12, 25-21

Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy, bye

Tuesday’s Matches

Skyline at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall, bye

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

Reedy                  9-0    20-5

Heritage               6-2    18-9

Memorial              6-3    17-10

Independence       5-4    20-8

Lone Star             5-4    17-5

Wakeland             5-4    13-12

Liberty                 4-5    11-14

Centennial            2-7    12-19

Frisco                   2-6    8-15

Lebanon Trail        0-9    4-19

Friday’s Results

Reedy def. Centennial 25-13, 25-18, 25-22

Memorial def. Lebanon Trail 25-9, 25-15, 25-20

Wakeland def. Independence 25-23, 29-27, 18-25, 26-24

Lone Star def. Liberty 37-35, 25-22, 25-21

Tuesday’s Results

Reedy def. Lebanon Trail 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Memorial def. Heritage 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Independence def. Lone Star 33-31, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19

Liberty def. Centennial 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Wakeland def. Frisco 25-15, 25-11, 25-1

Tuesday’s Matches

Wakeland at Lone Star, 6:45 p.m.

Heritage at Independence, 6:45 p.m.

Memorial at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.

Frisco at Lebanon Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Reedy at Liberty, 6:45 p.m.

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

Highland Park      5-0    27-5

North Forney       5-0    20-10-1

Forney                3-2    23-11

Royse City           3-2    21-11

Crandall              2-3    7-13

Greenville           1-4    19-11

Poteet                 1-4    7-12

West Mesquite     0-5    4-16

Friday’s Results

Crandall def. Poteet, 3-2

North Forney def. West Mesquite 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Royse City def. Greenville 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Highland Park def. Forney 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Tuesday’s Games

Poteet at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

North Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

Crandall at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

