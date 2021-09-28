9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 5-0 25-9
Wylie 4-1 14-15
Lakeview 3-2 4-10
Garland 2-2 11-14
Naaman Forest 2-2 4-11
Rowlett 2-3 8-12
North Garland 1-4 4-14
South Garland 0-5 0-14
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. Rowlett 25-4, 25-7, 25-8
Wylie def. South Garland 25-9, 25-8, 25-8
Lakeview def. North Garland 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Garland at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
South Garland at Sachse, 6:30 p.m.
Rowlett at Naaman Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Garland at North Garland, 6:30 p.m.
Wylie at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rockwall 5-0 18-13
Rockwall-Heath 3-1 14-18
Tyler Legacy 2-2 14-5
Horn 2-2 14-11
Mesquite 1-2 5-13
Skyline 1-2 2-4
North Mesquite 0-5 0-10
Friday’s Results
Horn def. North Mesquite 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
Rockwall def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-12, 25-21
Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy, bye
Tuesday’s Matches
Skyline at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall, bye
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Reedy 9-0 20-5
Heritage 6-2 18-9
Memorial 6-3 17-10
Independence 5-4 20-8
Lone Star 5-4 17-5
Wakeland 5-4 13-12
Liberty 4-5 11-14
Centennial 2-7 12-19
Frisco 2-6 8-15
Lebanon Trail 0-9 4-19
Friday’s Results
Reedy def. Centennial 25-13, 25-18, 25-22
Memorial def. Lebanon Trail 25-9, 25-15, 25-20
Wakeland def. Independence 25-23, 29-27, 18-25, 26-24
Lone Star def. Liberty 37-35, 25-22, 25-21
Tuesday’s Results
Reedy def. Lebanon Trail 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Memorial def. Heritage 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Independence def. Lone Star 33-31, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19
Liberty def. Centennial 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
Wakeland def. Frisco 25-15, 25-11, 25-1
Tuesday’s Matches
Wakeland at Lone Star, 6:45 p.m.
Heritage at Independence, 6:45 p.m.
Memorial at Centennial, 6:45 p.m.
Frisco at Lebanon Trail, 6:45 p.m.
Reedy at Liberty, 6:45 p.m.
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
Highland Park 5-0 27-5
North Forney 5-0 20-10-1
Forney 3-2 23-11
Royse City 3-2 21-11
Crandall 2-3 7-13
Greenville 1-4 19-11
Poteet 1-4 7-12
West Mesquite 0-5 4-16
Friday’s Results
Crandall def. Poteet, 3-2
North Forney def. West Mesquite 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Royse City def. Greenville 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Highland Park def. Forney 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Tuesday’s Games
Poteet at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
North Forney at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
Crandall at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
