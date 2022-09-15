Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 6:05 am
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Wakeland 2-0 16-4
Lone Star 2-0 15-7
The Colony 1-1 13-6
Reedy 1-1 13-10
Frisco 1-1 8-14
Creekview 1-1 7-21
Newman Smith 0-2 4-10-2
R.L. Turner 0-2 1-9
Tuesday’s Results
Lone Star def. Frisco 25-11, 25-22, 25-17
Wakeland def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-11, 25-12, 25-9
Reedy def. The Colony 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-11
Carrollton Creekview def. Carrollton R. L. Turner 25-11, 25-12, 25-22
Friday’s Results
Lone Star def. Carrollton Creekview 25-7, 25-11, 25-15
Frisco def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-10, 25-23, 25-18
The Colony def. Carrollton R.L. Turner 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Wakeland def. Reedy 25-20, 25-10, 25-19
Friday’s Matches
Lone Star at Wakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Newman Smith at Reedy, 5:30 p.m.
R.L. Turner at Frisco, 5:30 p.m.
The Colony at Creekview, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Reedy at Lone Star, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco at Creekview, 6:30 p.m.
Wakeland at R.L. Turner, 6:30 p.m.
Newman Smith at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.
10-5A Volleyball
Independence 2-0 22-5
Liberty 2-0 15-11
Lebanon Trail 1-0 12-7
Memorial 1-1 17-9
Centennial 0-1 17-7
Heritage 0-2 12-15
Emerson 0-2 8-11
Tuesday’s (9/13) Matches
Independence def. Memorial 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Lebanon Trail def. Emerson 25-19, 25-16, 25-16
Liberty def. Heritage 25-12, 25-8, 25-23
Centennial, bye
Memorial def. Centennial 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Independence def. Heritage 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Liberty def. Emerson 27-25, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12
Lebanon Trail, bye
Independence at Centennial, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Lebanon Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Emerson, bye
Emerson at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Memorial at Lebanon Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Independence, bye
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
